5 Rare Qualities That Make A Person Resilient To Their Core, According To Psychology

We all have days when everything seems a bit off-center. It can feel like being drawn in by a low-pressure zone, and we struggle to stay balanced. Emotional storm clouds can come out of the blue, no matter how aligned with the universe or resilient to the core we think we are.

Research suggests that negative emotions can arise quickly and without explicit warning, even when a person feels stable or in sync with their values. This could be due to a variety of triggers, both internal and external. Don't panic. You don't need a complete life overhaul to get stabilized. Sometimes, all it takes are a few simple micro-habits to help you reconnect and find the smiley faces in the clouds again. The tiniest changes can make a big difference. You know, ripples to waves and all that interconnectivity stuff.

Here are the rare qualities that make a person resilient to their core:

1. They embrace morning mindfulness

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Start your day with a strong dose of mindfulness as soon as you wake up. Instead of jumping out of bed or reaching immediately for your phone, take a few minutes to center yourself and connect with the new day.

Shut your eyes, take a few deep breaths, and focus on the sensation of your breath as it enters and leaves your body. Think about how you want to feel for the day, concentrate on some words, and feel them inhabiting your body.

Connect to your heart and imagine the energy flowing through it. This brief morning mind/body connection can help you start your day with intention and a sense of inner calm.

Advertisement

2. They know how to connect with themselves

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Feeling disconnected from ourselves or out of balance can often stem from focusing on what's missing or not working in our lives. Remind yourself of the things going well for you, and find the positivity in your world by keeping a gratitude journal.

Every day, write about three to four things you're grateful for or things you love. They can be as simple as the warmth of sunlight on your face or the taste of your morning coffee. Shifting your focus to the positive can realign your perspective without ignoring the negativity in our world that is often beyond our control.

Research confirms that a gratitude journal can increase resilience by promoting a positive outlook, reducing stress, and strengthening relationships. One study argued that focusing on the positive aspects of life can help individuals better cope with adversity and build more robust coping mechanisms. Gratitude journaling also fosters emotional regulation and self-esteem, further enhancing resilience.

Advertisement

3. They take digital detox breaks

Arthur Bargan / Shutterstock

In today's fast-paced, hyper-connected world, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the constant stream of information from phones, email, social media, newsfeeds, and live streams. Schedule short digital detox breaks throughout your day.

For at least 10 minutes every day, give yourself off-screen time. Make sure you switch off notifications, put your phone on silent, and step away from the screens.

Use this time to take a walk, stretch, or breathe. Be fully present inside of the moment. Disconnecting, even briefly, can help you reconnect with yourself and the world around you. Don't fill in every space you have with digital dopamine!

Advertisement

4. They summon the power of 'no'

NIKS ADS / Shutterstock

Feeling off-balance often arises from over-committing, saying yes to everything, and spreading yourself too thin. Practice the art of saying 'no'.

Prioritize your self-care by being selective about your commitments. It's okay to decline invitations or requests that create further stress in your day or don't align with your current goals or values.

A 2021 study found that this ability protects individuals' time, energy, and boundaries, reducing stress and improving mental well-being. Saying 'no' enables individuals to prioritize their needs and navigate challenging situations with greater self-awareness and control.

Advertisement

5. They spend time in nature

Rido / Shutterstock

Hug a tree. Hug a lot of trees. See that tree right there? Hug it!

Trees are known for their healing properties, and spending time in nature can help ground you and connect you to the earth. Even better, go to a park or garden and walk around barefoot to feel every pebble, seed, or twig, the temperature, and texture of the ground underneath your feet, then lie down and do some cloud watching. If the sky is cloudless, lie back and bask in the blueness.

These are just a few ideas, but many other tiny habits can help you find balance in yourself and with the universe. The most important thing is to explore to find what works best for you.

Over time, these small changes can lead to a more balanced, connected, and harmonious existence. Remember, finding balance doesn't require the skills of a gymnast. These tiny habits can make a resounding difference in your daily life.

Sue Kohn-Taylor is a writer and personal development coach. She has 10+ years of experience helping others build a mentally fit mind.