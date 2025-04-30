The 5 Mental Tweaks That Give High-Performers A Hidden Edge In Their Careers, According To Psychology

I’m sure you've probably experienced those moments when work demands seem to infringe on your mental and emotional well-being and leave you drained and overwhelmed. We've all been there. Fortunately, there are effective emotional tweaks and skills to safeguard your mental and emotional health and pave the way for thriving in your career.

These aren't any ordinary hacks. These are powerful tools that can change your approach to your personal and professional life, as well as boost your emotional resilience and set the stage for you to shine at work.

Here are five mental skills that give high-performers a hidden edge in their careers, according to psychology

1. They practice gratitude daily

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

This might sound simple, but its impact is profound.

Begin each day by reflecting on the things you're grateful for. The positive aspects of your life that are working. This practice shifts your mindset from a scarcity, or negative, mentality.

"A scarcity mindset significantly dampens the ability to empathize with others’ pain during both the early and late stages of empathic processing," explained the authors of a 2023 study that explored how scarcity mindsets may influence social emotions and behaviors.

Shifting your mindset to optimism and abundance helps you appreciate and focus on the positive aspects of your life to reduce stress and improve your overall mental and emotional well-being. Bringing this positivity to the workplace can boost your creativity and problem-solving abilities and make you a more valuable asset to your team. Your energy will become attractive!

Advertisement

2. They embrace mindfulness

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Mindfulness isn't just a buzzword; it's a powerful tool for managing stress and enhancing your emotional resilience. Dedicate a few minutes daily to mindfulness exercises like deep belly breathing, box breathing or meditation. Even 10 minutes a couple of times a day is a game changer.

This practice helps you stay present, helps keep your emotions in balance, declutters your mind, and helps you make better decisions at work. Mindful individuals tend to have better focus and calmness, which can lead to increased productivity and improved work relationships.

A 2021 intervention study showed "significantly reduced perceived stress, anxiety, and depression, and increased satisfaction with life in the participants. These changes were completely mediated by increased mindfulness and were maintained 2.5 months after the end of the program."

Advertisement

3. They cultivate empathy

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

Empathy is your secret weapon for thriving at work. Try to understand the perspectives and feelings of your colleagues, clients, and managers. You build stronger relationships when you truly listen and connect with others on an emotional level. These connections can increase collaboration trust, create a more positive work environment, and facilitate career advancement opportunities.

"Empathic leadership in organizations is a collaborative process based on deep participation and mutual receptivity," explained 2017 research. "More importantly, empathic leadership opens the way for relational, shared, distributed, and co-creative leadership perspectives."

Advertisement

4. They set boundaries

insta_photos via Shutterstock

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for emotional well-being and professional success.

"Heightened levels of blurred work-life boundaries predict negative changes in happiness through enhanced emotional exhaustion," stated 2020 research. "Employees who experienced increases in blurring of work-life boundaries reported a deterioration in healthy lifestyle behaviors, which in turn was related to reduced happiness, while healthy overall lifestyle patterns buffered employees against the detrimental effects of blurred work-life boundaries and emotional exhaustion."

Learn to set clear boundaries between your work and personal life. Avoid the temptation to check emails when you wake up, late into the night, or on weekends.

When you prioritize self-care and personal time to plug yourself in and re-energize, you'll return to work feeling refreshed and more focused. This ultimately boosts your productivity.

Advertisement

5. They seek feedback and growth

Pressmaster via Shutterstock

Embrace constructive feedback as an opportunity for growth rather than a threat or criticism. When you actively seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors, you show a willingness to learn and improve to grow. This not only helps you develop your skills and how you show up, but also demonstrates your commitment to your career.

A 2023 study showed "the effect of constructive feedback on idea quality is larger when feedback providers have a higher hierarchical rank, but that this effect does not depend on the hierarchical rank of feedback recipients."

Accepting and acting on feedback is a hallmark of emotionally intelligent individuals who thrive in their professional lives. You see it as the path to growing your career!

By incorporating these five emotional "hacks" into your daily routine, you can enjoy improved mental and emotional health and enhanced career success.

Remember, mental and emotional well-being and professional achievement are not mutually exclusive; they go hand in hand. So, start implementing these strategies today and enjoy the feeling of flourishing over time.

Consistency is key! Your future self will thank you for it!

Sue Kohn-Taylor is a writer and Personal Development Coach. She has 10+ years of experience helping others build a mentally fit mind.