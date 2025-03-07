People whose names start with the letter "S," do you know how awesomely unique you are? Of course, everyone is special regardless of their name, but all you Susans, Stevens and Sams are extra special — as if you didn't know it already!

Spiritual expert and coach Dr. Neeti Kaushik, who happens to know a lot about numerology, explained that people whose names start with "S" are often seen as strong, supportive, and sociable. Say that five times fast! In a recent video she shared that S-named people usually share five rare personality traits that make them stand out from the crowd.

Advertisement

Here are 5 rare personality traits of people whose name begins with the letter S, according to numerology:

Numerology is a system that assigns numbers to letters of the alphabet. In this system, each letter corresponds to a specific number typically from 1 to 9. The idea behind numerology is that these numbers can reveal insights about a person's personality, life path, or destiny.

Dr. Kaushik said, “The letter S looks like a snake, but it is not scary.” In fact, in Caledonian numerology, "S" is translated as the number three.

You can tell whether you counted right by looking at the alphabet and counting every four letters, with A being one, B, two, C, three, and D, four. Then, repeat the process again, and you will see that the letter S is represented by the number 3. This is important because it will allow you to look up your own number and correlate it to see if numerology can dictate your personality traits for the first letter of your name.

Advertisement

1. S-named people make great entrepreneurs at the start of their life journey

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

While the number 3 is important for those with S-names, S is also the 19th number in the alphabet. The number 1 indicates the beginning while the number 9 indicates its end. The number 1 is represented by the entrepreneur.

Advertisement

Dr. Kaushik interpreted this as meaning that S-named people have the ability to do amazing things in the business world. With a penchant for original ideas and being natural self-starters, S-named people make great entrepreneurs.

2. S-named people become humanitarians at the end of our lives

Meanwhile, the number 9 is the number that represents being a humanitarian. It also represents the end of life and the human experience.

Dr. Kaushik interpreted this as meaning that after great professional success, most S-named people will give back to their communities because supporting others gives them a sense of peace.

Advertisement

3. S-named people can manifest anything into existence

When 1 and 9 are added together we get the number 10, representing manifestation. People with their names beginning with an S have an innate ability to manifest. "10 is about attainment of a lot of things in life," said Dr. Kaushik.

4. S-named people are multifaceted

Dorde Kristic | Shutterstock

“When we look at S words, we think of strong, strength, social, supportive, success, and sensitivity,” said Dr. Kaushik. When you break an S in half, it is represented by two C’s. Two C’s that split and head towards the opposite direction represent past and future. The past and future combined in one letter can be translated into being indecisive at times.

Advertisement

In response to the indecisiveness, S-named people tend to lean into their organizational skills, which makes them able to juggle many interests and activities at once. They almost always have something going on. This need to be on the go can also make S-named people impatient at times, but it's only natural with such a multifaceted personality.

5. S-named people can be self-centered

Self is another word ruled by the letter S. Being self-centered or even focusing on oneself can cause S-named people to be selfish. This can sometimes come across as hard-headed or even a know-it-all. Of course, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Remember, you have a humanitarian nature that needs to be balanced with self-care. Just remember to keep it in check because sometimes it can manifest in impulsivity, especially when coupled with intense emotions.

If you're lucky enough to be an S-named person, congrats! You are a rare blend of driven and kindness rolled into one. So, if you're thinking about an S-name for a baby on the way, don't hesitate. Anyone who has a name that starts with the letter S is destined for greatness.

Advertisement

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.