Ask Yourself These 5 Questions To Reveal Exactly What’s Blocking You From Receiving The Universe’s Blessings

We know that true healing requires lots of inner work, but doing so can reveal exactly what's blocking you from receiving the universe's blessings so you can start attracting them instead. Quantum healer and visibility coach Kristen Shea knows how important it is to acknowledge that our internal world creates our external reality. In a recent TikTok video, she shared that the things that we want to enter our life, such as money, love, and happiness, are harder to bring into our internal world when space is taken up by negative emotions that we harbor, like doubt and fear.

Advertisement

We have to erase those negative emotions that block the blessings the Universe is trying to provide. These emotions repel things from our internal world, and even when we know we need to heal, we don't always know where to start. Luckily, we have all the tools and knowledge at our disposal — we just need to figure out how to use them. According to Shea, asking yourself the following questions is key to uncovering what may be blocking you from receiving all the blessings the universe has to offer.

1. What is your Chiron placement?

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Your Chiron sign is an astrology placement that indicates where you experience deep wounds and where you can draw from to heal yourself and others. In astrology, Chiron is often referred to as the "wounded healer" because it represents both existing pain and the potential for healing. The position of Chiron in your birth chart can show when in your life you faced significant trauma and challenges that may still be plaguing you. True healing can only begin when you can identify your challenges, so it's an integral first step in removing the negativity that is blocking your blessings.

Each of the zodiac signs and houses that your Chiron placement can be in has different healing themes, like self-advocacy for Aries and communication for Gemini. You can find out your own Chiron placement by consulting with an astrologer for an accurate reading, or you can start by using a basic calculator that will ask you to input your date, time, and place of birth. It won't be as specific as a personalized reading, but it's a good jumping-off point.

2. What are you most afraid people will find out about you?

Shea said that shame is one of the heaviest emotions, creating low vibrational energy that makes you feel more depressed, anxious, and stressed. She explained that it can wreak havoc on your life and actively repel anything you're trying to manifest. This happens because our brains naturally begin to worry about what it will mean about us if it's true.

Advertisement

Behavioral health expert Gregory L. Jantz, Ph.D., explained, "Each of us has a set of messages that replay in our minds. This internal dialogue or personal commentary frames our reactions to life and its circumstances. In order to sustain optimism, hope, and joy, we need to intentionally fill our thoughts with positive self-talk." Shame is what robs us of the ability to view ourselves in a positive light, which is why it's so integral to internal healing.

By discovering the source of our shame and evaluating exactly what we're afraid people will find out about us, we can free ourselves from the shackles that bind us to these emotions and create room for the things we want to bring into our lives.

3. What emotion do you feel most often?

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Once you identify which emotion you feel the most, go through past and present experiences you've had to find the cause. For example, if you feel anger most often, Shea said to make a list of all the things in the past and the present that you have anger towards. This will reveal the emotion that requires the most healing work. Identifying the reasons for the emotion provides you with a place to start healing.

4. What one thing could you change in your life that would make the biggest impact?

Discovering which aspect of your life would benefit the most from change will help you decide where to focus your healing. Trying to fix too many things at once can be frustrating and confusing, and may actually hinder your healing process.

Concentrating on one specific thing and channeling all of your effort into it will be much more effective than trying to heal five different aspects of yourself at once. Remember, healing is a journey, not a race. You have to set yourself up for success, and that means creating achievable goals.

Advertisement

5. What do you most desire right now, and what is blocking it?

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

We often desire many things at once. Maybe we want a romantic partner, a new job, or a better living space. It can be easy for us to make excuses for why we can't have these things, and a small part of us may even think we don't deserve them. These excuses are limiting beliefs that are keeping you from achieving these desires.

Getting to the root cause of these excuses is the key to moving forward and getting what you want. Practicing manifestation can help you to shift into a more positive mindset, and will naturally attract good things to you.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.