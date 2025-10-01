Have you ever noticed those people who seem to genuinely improve their lives with each passing year? They're not necessarily the wealthiest or most talented people you know, but somehow, they consistently find ways to grow and create more joy and fulfillment in their lives as time goes on.

These aren't complicated strategies or life hacks. They're timeless principles of living that naturally lead to continuous improvement and deeper satisfaction. Understanding and implementing them can transform not just individual years, but the entire trajectory of a life.

Here are 6 principles of people whose lives get better every year that miserable folks always overlook:

1. 'Don’t try to prove yourself to others'

Weak people try to hide their flaws and show off their strengths. Wise people own their flaws and allow others to boast of their strengths.

Don’t try to prove yourself to others. If someone you love or look up to is ripping into your character or actions, take it on the chin. Learn from their words. You’ll be better as a result.

The people who get better every year have learned that being right matters far less than being better. Research on self-development suggests that the energy spent proving yourself to others should be invested in actually improving yourself. Those who truly matter will see your worth without you having to advertise it, and those who don't see it aren't worth an elaborate performance anyway.

2. 'Never complain'

Complaining is the easiest and most ineffective solution to any problem. Anyone can complain. A Stanford study says complaining shrinks the hippocampus, a part of the brain critical to problem-solving and intelligent thought.

Complaining doesn’t solve problems. If you can change a situation, do it. But if you can’t, shift your perspective. It’s also changing how people see you — for the worse. Stop complaining and start innovating.

Complaining actively makes you less capable of solving problems while also repelling the people who might help you. It changes how others see you, marking you as someone who drains energy rather than creates it.

3. 'Don’t tell, show'

Your level of success is determined by what you do, not what you say you’ll do. Again, saying something is much easier than doing it. The point is simple: don’t talk about what you’re gonna do. Just do it, as the popular Nike slogan says.

Whenever I hear myself say, “I’m gonna,” I catch my lips. I didn’t tell people, “I’m gonna move to Ghana,” I just booked my one-way ticket. Talk less about what you’re gonna do and start doing. Convince through your actions, not your words.

Words are cheap currency in the marketplace of real achievement. These individuals have learned that announcing intentions often provides a false sense of accomplishment that actually diminishes motivation to follow through. Experts have concluded that quiet execution speaks volumes and builds credibility that no amount of talking ever could.

4. 'Be responsive, not reactive'

Don’t allow someone else to dictate your emotions. Studies have shown that when a person responds with understanding and support, it can create an upward spiral of reciprocated responsiveness that strengthens the relationship for both people over time.

Being responsive requires a high degree of self-awareness and emotional regulation, which are core components of emotional intelligence. Those who thrive understand that true power lies in maintaining composure and responding in alignment with their values and long-term goals, regardless of what's happening around them.

5. 'Watch your words and the words of others'

Words create your world. Everything around you is a by-product of the words you speak and absorb from others. This is the reason everyone sees the world differently. The words you speak and consume are constantly shaping your world. Be more conscious of how you limit yourself with language. But that’s just one side of the coin. The other side is about embracing the power of silence.

Don’t underestimate the importance of keeping quiet. At the same time, don’t just stay silent to avoid talking. It’s better to speak only when your words add to the conversation. Strive to have something of importance to say, and when you don’t, say nothing.

Research has shown that this disciplined approach to communication ensures that when you do speak, people listen, and when you're quiet, you're absorbing wisdom rather than noise. The most successful people know that every word is either building their future or dismantling it, and they choose correctly every time.

6. 'Learn how to embrace boredom'

Learn how to embrace boredom. Overindulgence in screen activities dulls the mind. Taking time out to be bored reverses the effects of constant stimulation.

Various studies have shown that people who experience moderate levels of boredom are more likely to engage in creative thinking and problem-solving. By taking some time to be bored each day, you enable yourself to tap further into your creativity.

Mindless or boring tasks allow the brain to switch from the focused executive attention network to the default mode network. Research has explained that this skill is not laziness, but a deliberate practice of rest and reflection that boosts productivity and long-term well-being.

Kurtis Pykes is a professional writer with articles featured on Medium, Nvidia blog, DataCamp, and neptune.ai, among many others.

