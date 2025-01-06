Police Officer Texts Driver To Ask Her On A Date After Pulling Her Over

Getting pulled over for a traffic violation is never a pleasant experience, but for one woman, getting pulled over by a cop turned into a situation that made her question if he had stepped over the line.

After what she thought was a routine traffic stop, a woman recalled on Reddit that a day later, she received a text from the officer who pulled her over to ask her out. Here's the thing ... she never gave him her number.

A driver said she received a text message from a police officer who pulled her over the day before to ask her out.

In her Reddit post the woman explained that she was pulled over by a "uniformed officer in his patrol vehicle." While that doesn't seem particularly noteworthy, he claimed that the reason for pulling her over was to inform her that "her tire was low."

Thinking the cop was being nice, the driver responded, “Omg, I didn’t know, thank you!” Here's where things get a little odd.

A day after the incident, the driver got a text from the cop that had nothing to do with the traffic stop, and she had never given him her number. Adding screenshots of their text exchange, she wrote, "He drove away and I got this a few hours later. I’m kinda annoyed that he looked up my whole file just to get my number against my will."

After reading the text exchange, commenters agreed that the police officer had likely done this before.

As anyone might do when getting a text from a number they didn't recognize, the woman immediately wrote, "I'm sorry I don't recognize the number. Who is this?" The officer responded, "This is the officer who pulled next to you to tell you that you had a low tire yesterday."

In her response, you can tell the woman is immediately uncomfortable, and rightfully so. She replied, "Oh. Okay. I mean, thanks again for that but how did you get my phone number? Lol…"

Without an ounce of shame, he wrote, "This is the number that came up when I searched your license plate. I figured I would reach out and see if maybe you wanted to get to know each other and Possibly go to dinner sometime." so that he could ask her out on a date.

In an effort to sound less creepy, he even added, "I promise I don't do this often," which is basically code for "I totally do this all the time."

One commenter noted just that, writing, “'I promise I don’t do this often' means he does this often."

What is much more concerning than simply the creepy factor, however, is the total breach of professionalism and privacy. Ultimately, the question becomes, were his actions illegal?

The officer undoubtedly misused his work clearance to access her private information, and she should, at the very least, file a complaint with his superiors.

Thankfully, there was a former police officer in the comments who could offer the woman sound advice. He wrote, "Former cop here — What that officer is doing is 100% illegal, unethical, and almost definitely against department policy! Notify the department and have him fired IMMEDIATELY! He absolutely should not be allowed access to people’s personal information. This is the type of guy that uses LE databases to stalk his Ex’s, does criminal history checks on potential dates, doxxes people he doesn’t like."

Obviously, a message like that might be a bit scary, but the fact that he also has access to her home address and any other personal information in her files should have her scared.

In 2016, CBS ran a story about how Police Sometimes Misuse Confidential Work Databases for Personal Gain. The research found that violations of the database would rise when the officer was involved in "romantic pursuits" or "domestic entanglements." The outlet noted, "Criminal history and driver databases give officers critical information about people they encounter on the job." Adding, "Those systems also can be exploited by officers who, motivated by romantic quarrels, personal conflicts or voyeuristic curiosity, sidestep policies — and sometimes the law —- by snooping."

What this woman is going through does not follow the law enforcement ethos of "protect and serve." She should not be subjected to the fear and stress of having to report this officer's offensive behavior, especially now that he has all her pertinent personal information.

Yet again, is it any wonder why women are still saying they choose the bear?

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.