Women Were Asked If They’d Rather Be Stuck In A Forest With A Man Or A Bear — And Their Answers Are Sad

A question circulating the internet has gained much attention primarily from women, who nearly all gave the same answer.

Women are responding to the question: would you rather encounter a bear or a man while alone in the woods? Their answers are disheartening.

Many women said they would rather encounter a bear than a man while alone in the woods.

The question has gained popularity on social media platforms over the last few weeks, with many women chiming in.

While they offer various explanations, the majority of them say that they would rather run into a bear while walking alone through the woods than a man.

TikTok news outlet SCREENSHOT went around London asking various women the question. Out of the eight women they asked, seven responded that they would rather encounter a bear.

One woman claimed that men are “scarier” than bears. Another said that they know that bears don’t always attack if they see you walking alone. Another said, “Depends on what man, but probably a bear.”

While bears are undoubtedly much stronger and faster than any man on Earth, most women believe they would be safer if they ever ran into a bear.

And they may be right.

The 750,000 Black Bears that inhabit North America kill less than one person per year on average. The ones who do attack usually do so as a means of self-defense if they believe that a human is encroaching on their territory or if they are protecting their young.

Men aged 18-24, on the other hand, are 167 times more likely to kill someone.

Even if they do not kill, some of them commit unspeakable acts of horror against women if they have the opportunity to get them alone.

According to RAINN, 1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed sexual assault in her lifetime (14.8% completed, 2.8% attempted).

Over half of women (53%) have reported experiencing sexual violence, compared with 29% of men, per the CDC.

For some women, their fate if a man were to attack them is far worse than a bear.

“The worst a bear can do is kill me,” one TikTok user commented.

A man, however, can petrify you, assault you, degrade you, and possibly, when he’s done doing all of that, then he’ll kill you.

When a bear attacks a human, they are usually hunted down and euthanized to prevent them from doing the same again. When a man attacks a woman, he may go on to be a college professor, a famous Hollywood director, or even the President of the United States.

Only about 6% of men who have sexually assaulted women ever spend a day in jail, that is, if the assault is ever reported. If the crime is reported, there is a 50.8% chance of an arrest.

Many women who have been sexually assaulted by a man never come forward due to various societal factors.

Victim blaming, fear of retaliation, lack of accountability for their attackers, and not being taken seriously are all fears that cross women’s minds.

“People would at least believe me if I said that a bear attacked me,” one TikTok user heartbreakingly pointed out.

The unfortunate reality for many women is that they are not even afraid of running into bears alone in the woods when they have a much greater chance of being attacked by their male co-worker, a man they rejected at the bar, or even a random man they’ve never met before while walking their usual route home from work.

We must work harder as a society to make women feel safer.

One great way to start is by creating a culture of believing and supporting survivors when they come forward with their experiences. Encourage active listening, empathy, and validation while avoiding victim-blaming or skepticism, and hold their attackers accountable.

Make support services available for survivors that include counseling, legal assistance, and medical care.

Most importantly, promote education and awareness campaigns about sexual assault, consent, and gender equality from an early age. This can help challenge harmful stereotypes and norms and foster a culture of respect and equality.

If we take all of these necessary steps, maybe we can create an environment in which people are more aware that the real monsters are not the ones with razor-sharp teeth and claws.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment, or violence, you are not alone. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7 at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at RAINN.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.