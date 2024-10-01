Woman Receives 'Creepy' Text From Strange Man In The Airport Who Found Her Number Through Her Luggage Tag

"I'm at the airport, and the creepiest thing just happened to me," a content creator named Kirsten revealed in a TikTok.

While minding her business, waiting in the airport for her flight, she received a text from an unknown man who got her number in a bizarre and invasive way.

She received a creepy text from a strange man in the airport who found her number through her luggage tag.

She explained that she was sitting at the gate during her layover when she saw a text pop up on her phone from a man named Nate. The man claimed that he'd seen her earlier in the airport and wanted to talk to her.

"Hi Kristen," the text read. It's off to a bad start immediately as Kirsten pointed out he spelled her name wrong.

"My name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful, so I had to find a way to talk to you. I saw your number on your luggage bag and decided to text you."

"I promise this isn't as weird as it seems," he added. "Give a guy a chance?"

After reading the message, Kirsten felt entirely unsettled. She further pointed out that if he truly wanted to talk to her, he should have approached her "like a normal human being" and not in the creepiest way possible.

"This just feels like such an invasion of privacy," she continued. "I have no idea who this guy is. I didn't notice a guy looking at me or anything, and I'm also extra weirded out because I have my address on my luggage tag. He could potentially know where I live now."

She advised everyone who has luggage tags on their suitcases to turn them inside out so that any personal information isn't visible to passersby and strangers.

It's incredibly frightening how many protocols and safety precautions that women have to go through just to not get harassed by a man. Simply walking through the airport with a luggage tag on her suitcase, like any normal traveler, caused Kirsten to reconsider how she maneuvered through the airport in future endeavors.

The only silver lining is that Kirsten was able to avoid face-to-face interaction with this man, and she could block his number and move on.

Unfortunately, women are often the recipients of unwarranted romantic advances by men.

According to data collected by the UN, nearly 73% of women reported feeling unsafe all the time.

As it stands now, violence and harassment against women happen every 98 seconds. It's quite literally an epidemic and yet, almost nothing is done to rectify these situations and incidents.

There are also terrifying statistics and first-hand experiences from women who've attempted to reject a man's romantic advances, only for things to end up becoming violent, which is one of the main reasons why women often feel afraid to tell men no.

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Women have to constantly think about their safety in public spaces, whether walking home late at night with keys between their knuckles, using safety features on their phones so that strangers can't learn their personal information, or sharing their location with friends.

It's exhausting to constantly feel unsafe. In Kirsten's case, she was simply minding her business during a travel day, and even in a crowded airport, she was singled out by a strange man who took her personal information without asking.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.