Attorney Warns Drivers Not To Fall For These 4 Trick Questions When Being Pulled Over

Few things are as dreadful as hearing sirens and seeing lights in your rearview mirror while driving. When you do get pulled over, it’s tempting to answer every question you’re asked as transparently as possible, yet Marielys Acosta, a California-based attorney and content creator, warns drivers against doing so.

In a recent video, she shared four questions to be wary of in the event you get pulled over by the police.

Advertisement

The attorney warned drivers not to fall for these 4 trick questions when being pulled over:

1. Do you know how fast you were going?

If you get pulled over for speeding, this will likely be the first question out of the police officer's mouth.

"The officer wants you to say no so that he can pick a number for you," Acosta explained. "Remember, just respond, 'I was going the speed limit.'"

For most questions, the attorney says your best bet is to be as vague as possible. Keep your cool and don't allow the officer to put words in your mouth.

Advertisement

2. May we search your vehicle?

This one, Acosta said, is a big no. “They’re asking your permission so that they can do it without getting into trouble,” she stated.

The Law Office of Brian J. Mirandola agreed. “Even if you have nothing to hide, you should exercise your constitutional right to be free from unnecessary searches because refusing a search protects you if you end up in court,” they advised.

“If you decline a search and the officer searches the vehicle anyway, the officer will have to prove in court that there was a good reason, or probable cause, to do so without a warrant," they continued. "Sometimes, refusing can prevent the search altogether.”

Advertisement

3. Where are you going, or where are you coming from?

This seems like an innocent enough question on the surface, but, as Acosta said, “It’s really none of their business.”

Asking where you are going or coming from is, quite honestly, intrusive. If you have nothing to hide, it’s easy to think that answering is fine, but it's best to keep your response concise.

“If you feel you need to respond,” Acosta said, “just say you’re going home and nothing else.”

4. Do you know why I pulled you over?

The obvious answer to this question is yes — unless you truly weren’t speeding and have no idea why you were pulled over. Still, Accosta advised drivers to always say no.

Advertisement

“This is where they want you to admit you’ve committed a crime,” she said. “And don’t ever admit you’ve committed a crime to cops or to anyone.”

In a follow-up video, Accosta clarified that "under no circumstance am I trying to tell you to lie to the police." Rather, she simply advised people to "keep it short and concise" when talking to the cops.

"You don't have to over-volunteer information," she emphasized.

Advertisement

It’s easy to get flustered when the police pull you over, but remaining calm, cool, and collected is essential. You don’t want to answer any questions that could potentially get you into trouble, even if you have nothing to hide. Most importantly, always know and remember your rights.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.