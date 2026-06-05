Cultural shifts are always happening. One way this occurs is through the evolution of cultural lingo. Slang words from our grandparents' age might not make sense to us. Similarly, our vocabulary gets pretty confusing to them.

Whether you are a boomer trying to gain greater awareness of pop culture so you can connect with your grandkids or a Gen Zer looking for ways to help your grandparents understand a single word you say, learning the meaning behind popular slang can help prevent confusion among boomers when they hear phrases that Gen understands immediately upon hearing them.

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Here are 9 phrases that confuse boomers but Gen Z immediately understands

1. "That's fire"

When someone from Gen Z uses this term, they probably aren't talking about a genuine fire. Calling something "fire" usually means they are responding positively to whatever you just said. Maybe your grandchild tells you the dinner you made is fire. It could be that your Gen Z employee says their weekend was fire. Either way, it usually means they are saying it was great.

Something important to note is that fire can also be used to mock someone. It’s kind of like sarcastically telling someone who did something wrong that they did a good job. Just as with other sarcastic comments, you can usually tell if someone is using this term to make fun of something based on the circumstance and tone when it's being used.

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Another word now associated with "fire" is "lit." While "lit" and "fire" are often used together by Boomers, "lit" isn't a verb in its slang usage. It's used essentially the same way Gen Z uses "fire." "Lit" is another way to say something is awesome.

2. "It's giving..."

When someone says "it's giving," it typically shows their reaction or experience towards something. The phrase can be used both negatively and positively.

"It's giving" is often a compliment when someone doesn't add another statement to the end. If a person in Gen Z tells you your outfit is "giving," they think what you are wearing is cute. For example, they will say something along the lines of "it's giving fashion icon" to compliment your clothes.

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When someone adds something to the end of "it's giving," I like to think of it as a kind of metaphor. In the situation above, you are comparing their outfit to that of a fashion icon. It can connect ideas to create a greater emphasis on their complement, just like a metaphor.

It can also be used to emphasize how much they dislike something. If someone is in a place they find creepy, they might say, "It's giving haunted house." This would mean that staying in that place feels the same as going through a haunted house.

3. "Secure the bag"

"Secure the bag" is a phrase that has nothing to do with carrying something. In this phrase, "the bag" refers to something you desire. The bag can be anything from money to a boyfriend. It just has to be something you have worked towards accomplishing.

If you say you use the phrase in the past tense ("secured the bag"), it means that you accomplished your goal or got what you wanted. Most likely, the appropriate response is to congratulate them on their achievement.

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If someone uses the term in the present tense, a good response would be to encourage them in their pursuit. This can help them feel more confident as they continue towards their goal.

4. "Low key / high key"

Although they sound similar, ‘high key’ and ‘low key’ are opposites of each other. A Gen Zer might say they are “high-key stressing.” This would mean they are incredibly stressed about whatever they're dealing with. Using the phrase "high-key" means something is prevalent in their mind or in a particular circumstance.

If someone says they are "low-key" stressing, it means the reverse. This would mean the person isn't too stressed. When someone uses the term "low-key," it usually means whatever they're mentioning is less relevant and more in the background of the situation.

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5. "Capping"

Boomers may believe this refers to a cap or hat. However, it has nothing to do with the accessory. Typically, the only connection this word has to an actual cap for Gen Z is when they reference it through emojis. Gen Zers sometimes use the hat emoji to convey this sentiment to their friends because it takes less time to type one emoji than a full word.

If someone says something like “you're capping,” they are telling you that you are lying. Another way the term is used is by shortening it to "cap." If someone asks you, "No cap?", they are asking if you are telling the truth.

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6. "In my [X] era"

Being in a particular "era" means you are in a stage of life where something is more prevalent than before. If someone tells you that you are "in your health era", it means they think you are making lots of strides to be healthy. They are commenting on how your behavior has changed to become more health-focused

You can also prescribe an era to yourself. If you tell people you are "in my social era," you are saying you have been more social than usual lately. This can help some Gen Zers broadcast a change in priorities in their life.

7. "Six/Seven"

I once spoke with a cultural studies professor from the University of Georgia about this phrase. Being used to analyzing what culture, she was frustrated that she couldn't figure out the meaning of 6/7.

The whole point of 6/7 is that there is no point. The term is essentially meaningless. It originally came from an obscure rap song from 2024 before gaining popularity among the general public. This phrase has seemingly become a global phenomenon. While on a recent trip to Italy, I heard many Italian kids repeat it in their own language.

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It is most popular with Generation Alpha, the generation after Gen Z, but it's definitely still used by my generation.

8. "You lost the plot"

When a TV show runs for a long time, the plot can sometimes take a direction the audience didn't expect. Sometimes this can leave viewers unsatisfied with the show. When a show goes in a direction that doesn't align with the rest of the story, it has lost the plot.

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A Gen Z user of this term is saying it similarly. They are saying something is out of the ordinary or has gotten derailed. If someone uses this term to refer to a person, they are usually saying that person is acting in a way that leaves the Gen Zer bewildered. This could be because someone is acting out of the ordinary.

Someone telling you that you have "lost the plot" is most often an insult. They are critiquing you for acting in a way that doesn't align with your character or goals.

9. "You ate and left no crumbs"

Some people might tell you that you "ate and left no crumbs." This can be confusing to boomers when no food was involved in their commentary.

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When someone says you ate, they mean you did a good job. Adding that you left no crumbs emphasizes how well you did at something. It might help boomers understand the connection between the two by thinking about how being a good eater can mean cleaning your plate. In this sense, if you leave no crumbs, you ate well.

A Gen Z person who is telling you this is complimenting you. They are trying to boost your confidence in something they think you excelled at. Boomers can respond to this by simply thanking them.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.