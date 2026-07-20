A Person Who’s Smart Enough To Stay Quiet When Someone’s Wrong Usually Says 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Being able to hold your tongue in the moments when it's best to do so is a superpower that isn't appreciated nearly enough. While the average person wants it to be known when someone they're talking to is wrong, people who are smart enough to stay quiet in those moments know it's far better to acknowledge the incorrect statement without getting into an argument or appearing rude.

There's a reason people say you can't argue with, well, a lack of intelligence. You really can't. If someone is wrong and is determined to stand by their opinion, it does neither of you any good to make it a point to correct them. While ignoring them altogether could also start a fight, a few strategic words will usually do just fine.

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Phrases a person who’s smart enough to stay quiet when someone’s wrong uses

1. ‘What makes you say that?’

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Instead of telling someone they’re wrong and negating their perspective completely, the smartest people use questions like this to dive deeper into the other person's thought process. Even if the end result they shared was wrong, sometimes this added depth can prove more useful to productive conversations than we realize.

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Especially when we’re too focused on being right ourselves, we may miss out on the chance to understand someone better and connect with them on a deeper level.

2. ‘I hadn’t considered that before’

Even if someone’s wrong, a phrase like this can make them feel unique and valued. Especially if there’s no clear right answer, there’s no harm in making someone feel comfortable expressing their own perspective when they're talking with you.

That’s the key to having truly healthy conversations. People who make space for others by staying when they can call the other person in, instead of immediately embarrassing them with a blunt phrase like “you’re wrong.”

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3. ‘I understand where you’re coming from’

Feeling understood is a powerful part of connection. When we feel that we're being intentionally misunderstood or that someone’s not listening to us, it triggers the kind of defensiveness that immediately shuts down productive conversations.

That’s why smart people use phrases like this to remind people that they’re understood, even if they’re not right. They can make space for someone who has a different opinion or perspective, and that’s what sets them apart from the average person.

4. ‘Tell me more about that’

Quietness is often perceived as arrogance or introversion, but in reality, it’s what bonds people closer together. We all want to feel valued and heard, but it’s usually only people who are willing to stop talking and give others the floor who make us feel that way.

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Asking someone who's wrong to tell you more might sound counterintuitive, but smart people use it to their advantage. The better they understand someone’s opinion or perspective, the better conversation, and the better chance to explain the accurate information, they can have.

5. ‘What if we also tried…’

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Instead of immediately calling someone out for being wrong and bruising their ego in the process, intelligent people open up new possibilities and make space for someone’s perspective. They bring up new options and information that someone who’s not seeing the full picture might’ve missed.

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Instead of simply trying to push a correction, they'll make collaborative suggestions, leaving room for the possibility that the person who was wrong might see the truth for themselves in the process.

6. ‘I’m curious about…’

Curiosity is usually what drives us to acquire new information and knowledge. However, it’s also a trait that intelligent people boast in many aspects of their lives. Their curious nature allows them to experiment first, without fear or avoidance.

Even if there’s a specific answer they’re not getting from someone they know is factually wrong, there’s no such thing as right or wrong when it comes to someone’s opinion. They don't say this phrase with the intention of guiding someone toward the right answer, but rather with the goal of understanding a new perspective.

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7. ‘Let’s think this through together’

Intelligent people who try to simplify their language can come off as patronizing to someone who needs to be correct to feel secure. However, with the right tone of voice, a phrase like “let’s think this through together” can actually be productive.

Instead of calling someone out for being wrong and making them feel like they’re on a different team, a smart person stays quiet to let them speak, then uses this phrase to draw them into their thinking process. The issue they’re trying to solve is the main focus, bringing them together to think about it as a team.

8. ‘Let’s keep an eye on this’

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If they’re certain that the mistake in someone’s answer will eventually make itself known or that someone might realize they’re wrong on their own, a smart person might use a phrase like “let’s keep an eye on this” instead of calling them out immediately.

Especially because they know someone is better off acknowledging their own missteps for the sake of growth, rather than having them called out in a social setting, they’re doing everyone a favor. They know they can lead people in the right direction, but to learn and grow, someone needs to realize they’re wrong on their own.

9. ‘That’s a fair point’

People want to feel understood and valued, especially by someone they already perceive to be smarter than they are. Most people enjoy deep conversation and want to feel like they’re contributing something, even when they don’t know what they’re talking about.

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That’s why using phrases like “that’s a fair point” and “I see where you’re coming from” is so powerful. They address someone’s insecurities, so they don’t spiral into defensiveness or avoidance. Then, they have space to lead the conversation toward something more productive and efficient.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.