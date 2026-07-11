People Who Secretly Think The World Owes Them Usually Say These 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Entitled people have a seriously inflated sense of deservingness and a simultaneously terrible idea of what fairness really means.

When something bad happens to them, they assume that it’s bad luck, someone else’s fault, or the Universe out to get them. They can’t take control and accept the innate unfairness of their lives that everyone else grapples with daily. They secretly think the world owes them something, and these random, unsuspecting phrases in casual conversations actually point to that obvious, underlying selfishness and entitlement.

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Phrases only people who secretly think the world owes them something usually say

1. ‘I have the worst luck’

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When they chalk up the worst parts of life and their own immaturity to bad luck, entitled people avoid actually needing to change. If the issue is just luck, they don’t have to take accountability. They can throw a grand pity party for themselves. They never have to face the discomfort they know, deep down, they need to address to grow as a person.

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By blaming the Universe, which they expect to manage and meet their every need and desire without any effort on their part, they run from the reality where they're actually to blame for their struggles. Spoiler alert: that reality is the one everyone else is already living in.

2. ‘What’s your problem?’

In moments when someone has the courage to call them out for their misbehavior and humble them to the reality the rest of us live in, people who feel they are owed something often use defensive phrases like “What’s your problem?”

On top of feeling owed all kinds of time and resources, they believe they’re entitled to other people’s patience, no matter the cost to their personal comfort. They don’t want to confront other people’s anger, especially when it requires them to take accountability or apologize for something. These people refuse to believe that they should have to inconvenience themselves or even take on a twinge of discomfort for anyone else, even though doing so threatens their health and relationships constantly.

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3. ‘What about me?’

People who feel owed by the entire world blame everyone else but themselves when things don’t go their way. When they don’t get accepted, invited, compensated, or praised, it’s never because they fell short, but because someone else sabotaged them, intentionally or not.

They believe the world owes them some kind of reward, even when they’ve done absolutely nothing to deserve it. That’s why their relationships are so toxic and transactional. Everything they do comes with the anticipation of being praised or rewarded. Nothing is ever truly unconditional.

4. ‘I don’t deserve this’

Even if they think they keep their feelings of entitlement hidden, the topic of deservingness comes up often when someone feels like the world or others owe them something. Whether it’s an invitation to a party or simply attention, they feel personally attacked by feelings of “FOMO.”

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Their entitlement makes them believe that fairness is about getting what they want. When they make a mistake or don’t get what they want, it’s de facto unfair. No matter how false and misleading this belief is, it fuels their everyday interactions.

5. ‘That’s not my problem’

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The best, most mature kinds of people often inconvenience themselves for the sake of community and connection. They’re not afraid to support and help other people, especially the people they really love and respect in life.

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However, an entitled person often makes people feel guilty for asking for things or setting boundaries, using phrases like “that’s not my problem” that shift responsibility. Even when they’ve committed to a relationship and taken all kinds of support from other people in their times of need, they make others feel ashamed for asking for the bare minimum.

6. ‘I don’t want to wait’

The most minor inconveniences seem like the end of the world to these kinds of people, usually because they believe they’re entitled to constant comfort. They can’t accept that these are natural parts of everyday life and, unfortunately, make it everyone’s problem.

“I don’t want to wait” and “Do you know who I am?” are all casual ways their entitlement slips into casual conversations, even if they try to make it seem like a joke with the right tone of voice.

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7. ‘It’s the least you could do’

When someone expects to be catered to by everyone, of course, they’re never satisfied. They can’t just be grateful when someone offers to help them with a small favor. They have to get their needs met, even when they’re completely unrealistic and unreasonable.

Despite expecting everything from everyone, they still end up being rude with phrases like this. But at least they aren't being entirely passive-aggressive. They're just letting you know straight to your face, even if they are being sarcastic.

8. ‘Why are you being so difficult?’

Someone setting boundaries with you doesn’t make them a difficult person. Expressing their feelings or a concern doesn’t mean they’re attacking you. However, people who feel entitled to other people’s time and energy find it hard not to believe all of these things.

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They think they’re the center of the Universe. So, of course, they take everything personally. “Why are you being so difficult?” is a tactic meant to guilt people into suppressing their own needs and concerns. They don’t want to be responsible for their own behavior because it’s easier not to.

9. ‘Whatever’

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Passive-aggressiveness is a common denominator in all conversations with an entitled person. No matter what the circumstances or what they’re being asked to do, there’s always an underlying element of frustration and anger when it doesn’t fit their expectations or causes them discomfort.

The average person understands that discomfort and adversity come with everyday life. Nothing is fair and easy all the time. However, that doesn’t mean you have to take it out on everyone else.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.