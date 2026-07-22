People Who Are Both Ruthless & Kind Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

The most empathetic people can also be the most ruthless, as funny as that may sound. Pigeonholing them will do you no good because they are both tough as nails and kind when it's deserved.

They have the energy to be compassionate, because they don’t play around with their needs and boundaries. They’re not afraid to be ruthless with one sentence and overly kind with the next. It’s not fakeness, but a true, empowered kind of authenticity.

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People who are both ruthless and kind give themselves away by saying these phrases in casual conversation:

1. ‘I understand, but that’s not okay’

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In the same sentence, these kinds of people can make someone feel heard and assert their boundaries. Just because they’re compassionate doesn’t mean they have to tolerate disrespect from anyone, whether they’re close friends or complete strangers.

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Most people just want to feel heard, so opening a statement with a phrase like “I understand where you’re coming from” or “I see what you mean” can lower their need to defend themselves. When they do assert their boundary or point out bad behavior, they’re not having a conversation with someone who’s on the defensive or angry. They create the kind of productive conversations that actually solve problems and resolve conflicts.

2. ‘I’ve made my decision’

Directness, no matter what anyone says, is actually a healthy form of communication and a kindness, especially in close relationships. When someone’s passive or trying to protect another person’s feelings by withholding their own, they’re not doing anyone any favors.

Even if it’s not what someone wants to hear, someone who’s both kind enough to be clear and ruthless enough to speak their mind without filters doesn't keep people guessing when it matters.

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3. ‘Take your time’

Even to someone who’s hurt them, or comes into a conversation with hostility, there are still basic forms of kindness they offer. Offering patience is a direct and powerful way for them to get the explanation or justification they need, without pressuring someone to have it all right the first time.

They let everyone slow down, reflect, and regulate their emotions, so even the hardest conversations don’t feel completely impossible. They’re ruthless in the way they call people out and expect directness in conversation, but they also have the ability to offer the gift of time when someone needs it.

4. ‘Everyone deserves dignity’

People with the duality of ruthlessness and compassion usually value respect. Even with people who’ve done them dirty, there’s still always an underlying foundation of respect.

They may never forgive someone, but they’ll offer them kindness that most people would immediately overlook. They value their integrity, which means not stooping to name-calling or cheap shots that make another person feel small.

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They protect their own energy and certainly don’t go out of their way to make someone’s life more comfortable, but they’re also not in the business of revenge for no good reason.

5. ‘That won’t work for me’

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Being kind isn’t about being a doormat for other people. It’s about being direct and expressive about how you’re feeling, without expecting everyone to drop what they’re doing to accommodate you.

Someone’s ruthlessness might show when they advocate for themselves fiercely, especially for women who are taught to make themselves smaller and quieter, but their kindness reveals itself in directness. They’re accommodating and flexible people, just not at their own expense.

6. ‘We can disagree without disrespect’

People who balance self-advocacy with empathy are best suited for having hard conversations and leaning into conflict that most people would prefer to avoid. They’re open to having honest conversations, even with people they don’t agree with all the time.

Agreeing to disagree is how they maintain their boundaries with strength, but that doesn’t mean they lose the grace and kindness to give someone space to have their own opinions. They offer people autonomy but don’t tolerate disrespect in doing so.

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7. ‘I know that I made the right decision’

Certain kinds of people will try to attack your character or pressure you to over-explain yourself when they don’t like your answer or decision. They cling to the perceived insecurity in others, trying to get someone to let down their defenses and overstep their own boundaries.

These kinds of manipulative tactics don’t work on people with this strong duality. When they make a decision for themselves, they’re not going to be pressured into changing it. They’re open to changing their minds about things, but never for someone who’s only trying to make them feel bad, insecure, and uncertain.

8. ‘The kindest thing I can say is no’

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Even when nobody really wants to be told “no,” it’s the kindest people who refuse to people-please. Especially with people who are self-sabotaging or refusing to accept accountability for their own lives, being an enabler doesn't help anyone.

So, it might seem ruthless on the surface, but being comfortable with saying no means you actually care about the relationship.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.