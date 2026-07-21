People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Usually Say 9 Phrases That Annoy Younger Generations

Every generation has different lifestyles and values, but the way they speak is also impacted by their experiences. There's a lot of contention between generations already, but sometimes, saying the wrong thing can amplify what's already lingering underneath the surface.

For people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s, they tend to say certain phrases that seriously annoy younger generations, and vice versa. That doesn't mean they're necessarily wrong, it just means they're striking a chord.

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People who were raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s say phrases that annoy younger people

1. 'It's not that deep'

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When a Gen Z person is speaking about their emotions and the way they feel, the last thing they want to hear is an older person telling them that "it's not that deep." It's incredibly invalidating and dismissive.

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Even if it's a Gen X or boomer's strange way of trying to fix their problem and comfort them, as they might have been by their own parents, it comes across poorly.

2. 'Just figure it out'

Latchkey kids who spent most of their time at home alone, figuring things out adopt a very similar mentality in adulthood. Yes, their parenting styles might look a lot different, but that mentality is still infused in how they parent and behave.

To younger generations who are often dependent on other people or their phones to solve problems, along with struggling collective critical-thinking skills, it's alarming. These phrases aren't just annoying, they feel patronizing.

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Plenty of Gen Zers are independent, self-reliant critical thinkers, but that doesn't take away from passive, seemingly cruel phrases like these.

3. 'It could be worse'

Instead of acknowledging someone's emotions and creating space for their feelings, many Gen Xers and boomers are still grappling with all kinds of mental health stigmas. So, they use phrases like this. They shut down emotional conversations, oftentimes without even realizing it.

This fake positivity might have helped them get through life themselves, but it only shuts other people down. Nobody wants to fix their struggles and complex feelings. They want to be heard and understood.

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4. 'You're too young to understand'

Condescending phrases like "you're too young to understand" aren't always malicious, but that doesn't make them any less annoying for young people who hear them constantly. They're intentionally misunderstood because of their age and are regularly forced to fight for a seat at the table.

Age and life experience are typically badges of honor, but that doesn't mean that young people don't have important opinions and perspectives to share. Gen Xers and boomers probably heard this phrase constantly from their own parents, but does that make it right to continue the cycle?

5. 'Your generation doesn't want to work anymore'

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All kinds of myths about Gen Z from older people perpetuate resentment and tension between generations. There's always an underlying feeling of tension, especially when phrases like "nobody wants to work anymore" get thrown around.

For young people who are struggling with trying to assert themselves in adulthood, hearing all these misguided and misleading assumptions about who they are is discouraging.

6. 'That's the way the world works'

So much of tradition has been cemented in society from passiveness, whether it's gender norms or relationship expectations. Accepting that the world is what it is and can't be changed might be more comfortable, but it's certainly not an empowered way to live.

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Gen Zers are turning that assumption of passivity on its head, challenging the norms that their parents and grandparents perpetuated at their own expense. While it might seem like they're being intrusive and offensive, many of these traditional norms are overdue for being challenged.

It's not uncommon for older people to want their young counterparts to endure the same adversity they were forced to, but it's just not required.

7. 'Get over it'

Most Gen X and boomer childhoods revolved around the "do it yourself" mindset. With more alone time and unsupervised play than Gen Zers experienced, they had no choice but to figure things out on their own. That also meant having to deal with pain and frustration, and all kinds of other complex emotions.

Pushing feelings away and not making a big deal is how they coped, which is why phrases like "get over it" come up in vulnerable conversations today. But young people don't appreciate lingering mental health stigma, especially when it dismisses and invalidates their own feelings.

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8. 'Stop being so sensitive'

Generations of mental health stigma and latchkey childhood years create a strange feeling for older generations when it comes to expressing emotions. Not only do they often perceive it as a form of "weakness," but they also criticize others for asking for help and talking about it openly.

It's not everyone, but many older generations don't know any better. They've been forced to suppress their true feelings so often in life that it's hard not to consider sensitivity a weakness. That's why phrases like this are so frustrating for young people, because they're very clearly making an insult out of something they should be leaning into.

9. 'That's not very ladylike'

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Alongside social norms and traditional stereotypes that older generations carry with them in their daily lives, there are all kinds of misguided gender expectations. This is where pressure for Gen Zers to settle down and have children usually stems from.

For women especially, there are plenty of restrictions on how they can behave and live their lives. Compared to men, they're expected to be perfect, caring not only for themselves but also catering toward men and society.

However, young people today, like Gen Z women, are actively pushing back on all these expectations and questioning the insults they'd once been given.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.