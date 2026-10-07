People Slowly Losing The Capacity To Deal With Dumb People Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Talking to people who act like they have a low IQ can be difficult. Out of frustration, you might even let your true feelings show in the language you use.

It seems like so many people are losing their capacity to deal with dumb people nowadays. When interacting with foolish friends or a co-worker who seems incompetent, and it's no wonder people eventually blurt out these phrases.

8 phrases people say when they have no more patience to deal with dumb people:

1. 'I'm not explaining this again'

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You're fed up with the idiocy. Frustrated by people's inability to listen, you can't help but say, "I'm not explaining this again."

It might not have been their intention, but they've really set you off. This makes sense, as Professor Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., highlighted that "Going unheard and unseen for too long can have negative emotional, psychological, and even physical effects."

That's why it's important to cool off when your patience is wearing thin. You could sit there and try to explain, but once frustration sets in, it's unhealthy to continue having the same conversation. If someone is determined not to listen, you can't do much to change their mind.

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2. 'You really don't get it?'

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You tried to be patient; you really did. You tried talking slowly, using analogies, and explaining it from another perspective. But the more you explained, the more confused they became.

Now, at your wits' end, you can't help but say, "You really don't get it?" You won't say it out loud, but you're shocked by their inability to understand the basics.

Like, yes, people struggle, but not on this level. It's honestly baffling how little they understand. But rather than going off the rails, it's better to leave it be. It's hard, but screaming at them won't help them understand your perspective any better.

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3. 'I don't have the patience for this'

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Your patience can only be tested for so long. It's hard, but you gotta throw in the towel at some point.

You could sit there and argue your case for however long, but you'll only get more frustrated. That's why it's important to let it go and meditate. Meditation isn't just used as a tool to calm your nervous system. According to Professor Sarah Schnitker, PhD, it's also an excellent way to become a tad bit more patient.

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4. 'I don't even know what to say to that'

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Sometimes dealing with people who aren't the sharpest tools in the shed will leave you speechless. Instead of being rude or cruel, this is actually a pretty good way to handle them.

When push comes to shove, you gotta admire their stupidity before moving on. After all, changing their mind is a fruitless pursuit. Once someone's mind is made up, it won't change, no matter what you say.

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5. 'I'm not going back and forth with you'

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Sometimes, there's no point in wasting your breath on someone. If they're determined to misunderstand you, the only thing left to say is, "I'm not going back and forth with you." It's hard to concede, but it's harder to live in a constant state of negativity.

Negativity doesn't just isolate us or lead us to depression. It also makes it substantially harder to maintain relationships. That's why people at their wits' end need to drop it; otherwise, you may say something you can't take back.

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6. 'Use your common sense'

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Sure, not everyone has the same knowledge as we do. Some people weren't taught how to file taxes. But some things like making a doctor's appointment or crossing the street on a green light are just common sense.

That's probably why you crash out so much. Because they've depended on their learned helplessness for so long, they now use it as a crutch. Dodging accountability, the only thing left to do is call them out and say, "Use your common sense."

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7. 'Some people just don't listen'

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You can angrily huff and say, "Some people just won't listen." But no matter what you do or say, some people aren't smart enough to understand what you're trying to tell them.

That's why it's better to save your breath. It's tempting to be unkind, but that doesn't help, either. So, take a deep breath and move on. They might not get it now, but they'll learn eventually.

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8. 'Give me strength'

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You don't just need patience to deal with dumb people. Sometimes you need strength too.

You're at your wits' end. You're two seconds away from giving people a piece of your mind. That's why you ask for strength. Not just to keep your temper in check, but to have the wisdom to keep things peaceful. Because even in your anger, you understand that being mean isn't the way.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.