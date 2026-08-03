11 Polite & Professional Ways Smart People Ask 'Are You Stupid?'

Crossing paths at work with someone who still counts on their fingers is pretty common. That's why it's important to get really good at reining in the knee-jerk reaction to be rude and learn how to express yourself professionally and politely, even if all you're doing is saying "Are you stupid?" in a more acceptable way.

It's not uncommon for people to get defensive when they feel they've made a mistake or are being intellectually dominated in conversation. It's only human nature, according to psychotherapist Sabrina Romanoff, and is a coping mechanism against feeling inferior. You can avoid that entirely and keep the peace in any negotiation by opting for politeness, rather than blunt honesty or rudeness.

Brilliant people use these phrases to politely and professionally ask, 'Are you stupid?'

1. 'I don't understand, can you tell me more about that?'

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Psychotherapist Myron Nelson explained that empathy is a two-way street. When we put ourselves in other people's shoes, give them grace, and create a safe space in conversations where they feel understood, they're more likely to do the same for us.

Even in stressful or emotional conversations, using the phrases brilliant people use to politely say "Are you stupid?" will always be better than insulting someone's intelligence, especially if you're hoping to keep the conversation moving in a productive direction.

Give them a chance to clarify any misunderstandings or talk through any assumptions they may have incorrectly made, especially if you'd expect others to do the same for you.

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2. 'Help me understand how you came to that conclusion'

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Working together towards a common goal or resolution will always be more productive than competing against each other. By using a phrase like this, you open up a conversation and ensure everyone feels valued while expressing their own thoughts, that you're working for the same team.

Mental health counselor Natalie Buchwald said that using a phrase like this can also counteract defensiveness in situations where a person may feel blamed or guilty for simply expressing their thoughts or opinions, no matter how misguided or blatantly incorrect they are.

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3. 'Interesting, I've never heard anyone put it that way'

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If someone says something that doesn't make sense, it might be obvious to you, but that doesn't mean it's not coming from a sincere place. Intelligence is embodied in a number of unique ways, and attacking someone with a phrase like "Are you stupid?" isn't doing anyone any favors, only shutting down a conversation.

Using a phrase like this subtly acknowledges the person's opinion or thought while simultaneously prompting them to explain or provide more context. Don't underestimate the power of a follow-up question either, as it's not just a mark of a great listener but a pillar of productive, healthy conversations.

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4. 'I understand what you're saying, but the facts say otherwise'

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There are two important facets to this phrase. The first: you're acknowledging that you hear and understand what the person you're speaking with is saying. The second: the more literal half, pointing out where there's logical room for improvement without simply saying "you're wrong."

It's easier to move forward in a conversation, especially when you're working toward a shared goal or issue to resolve, if you can point out an inconsistency without the other person getting defensive or offended. But the only way to get there is to make them feel valued, even when they share opinions and thoughts that aren't 100% fleshed out or well-informed.

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5. 'Walk me through your thought process'

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A great leader wants to understand his team's thought process and why their viewpoint seems inconsistent with what he understands.

Give people a chance to clear up misunderstandings and speak their mind without fear of judgment or criticism in conversations. When you're operating from a fight-or-flight state in social interactions, afraid of what other people think or of saying the wrong thing, that's incredibly isolating and lonely.

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6. 'Let's talk through some other options. I think there could be a better way'

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Feeling connected and valued in life is something most humans are constantly yearning for, according to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. But we often overlook or sabotage the fleeting conversations that offer us an opportunity to harness those emotions.

Even if you're talking to a co-worker or a stranger in a coffee shop, you have the power to make someone feel valued and heard in a profound way.

"I see where you're coming from, but let's talk about some other options" seems like a simple response, but it's powerful. You're opening the door to a more thoughtful conversation, where even someone who isn't necessarily intelligent by societal standards can speak their mind and feel heard.

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7. 'With all due respect, I disagree'

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It's okay to disagree. In fact, most productive conversations usually have a few people with differing opinions.

However, addressing and moving forward from a disagreement in a healthy way starts with phrases like this, which help the other person still feel heard and respected, despite having different opinions.

Whether you're a leader or spouse, it's essential to harness empathy and mutual respect in conversations, like experts from a 2023 study suggest, to engage in the most effective communication strategies.

You can disagree, but make sure you're phrasing it in a way that still feels respectful, like you're on the same page finding the right answer, rather than calling them out or demonizing them for suggesting the wrong one.

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8. 'I see where you're coming from, but…'

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According to a 2007 study on communication, active listening is a difficult yet fundamental and essential part of healthy conversations.

Especially when there's stress or intense emotions involved, committing to active listening can be even harder, but phrases like this can be just as effective.

It's all about recall. Phrases like "Yes, I heard what you said and here's what I think..." or "Here's something I noticed about what you said, here's where we disagree" remind them that you're listening by recalling something they said, so that they feel heard before you get into the "buts."

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9. 'I see it differently'

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You're allowed to have different opinions and beliefs from the people around you, but the key to maintaining healthy relationships and having productive conversations is making space for their thoughts alongside your own.

Nobody's intellect makes them more worthy of attention, so it's important to open up conversations where everyone feels comfortable both listening and sharing their unique thoughts.

Many of the phrases brilliant people use to politely say "Are you stupid?" aren't intended to be demeaning. They're intended to give people a chance to speak without judgment.

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10. 'That's a fair point, but there's something we're missing'

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In the workplace, expounding on the fundamental issue ensures that everyone feels included in the problem-solving process and learns something new.

The more you open up conversations like this and give people the benefit of the doubt, the better they'll be at crafting their opinions and sharing their thoughts in the future.

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11. 'I hear you, but could I share my thoughts?'

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If you haven't digested it thus far, here's a last chance: the secret to maintaining better relationships and engaging in more productive conversations is making sure everyone feels heard

Leading with empathy and adopting kind habits and phrases that replace invalidating and dismissive ones, such as "Are you stupid?" can truly change your life.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.