People With Exceptional Common Sense Usually Have These 9 Things In Their Car

We all know that person who has exactly what you need in their car at just the right time. Dead phone? They have a charger. Unexpected rain? Obviously, they have an umbrella stored in the trunk. It's almost like magic.

In reality, these types of people simply have good old-fashioned common sense. They don't wait for life to catch them by surprise. They prepare ahead of time by carrying a handful of practical items that make everyday hassles much easier to handle.

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People who have exceptional common sense tend to keep these specific things in their cars:

1. A phone charger

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Your phone always seems to run out of battery at the worst time. It strikes when you're waiting on an important call or using GPS to navigate somewhere, never when you're just relaxing at home. People who are always one step ahead already know this, so they keep a charging cable within reach in their cars.

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It's a tiny habit that pays off over and over again. A charged phone is crucial if you need to call for help when your car breaks down, let someone know if you're running late, or pay for parking. Once it's there, you barely have to think about it. You'll be thanking yourself when you unexpectedly get caught at 2% battery.

2. A reusable water bottle

It's easy to forget about drinking water until you're halfway through a long drive and suddenly get thirsty. People who are always prepared skip the whole inconvenience of stopping for a drink by bringing a reusable water bottle ready to go.

Having water on hand is one of those things that makes a big difference when you're in the car. It keeps you comfortable during traffic jams, and helps you stay hydrated on hot days. You can also be the hero for passengers who realize they forgot to bring their own drink.

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3. Jumper cables

Few things can ruin your day faster than having a dead car battery. Turning the key and hearing absolutely nothing is a horrible feeling, so people who plan ahead keep a set of jumper cables tucked away in their car, even if they hope they never have to use them.

However, if that moment does come, they instantly become the most valuable item in the world. A potentially stressful situation turns into just a minor annoyance, and you can continue on with your day.

4. A basic first-aid kit

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Life has a funny way of throwing you the occasional paper cut or surprise blister. That's why naturally practical people have a first-aid kit packed in their car at all times.

A good first-aid kit doesn't have to be fancy or expensive. A few adhesive bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, and some gauze can handle any number of mishaps, or it can at least tide someone over until they get medical help.

5. A flashlight

Maybe you need to find something that rolled under the seat after dark, check your tire on the side of the road, or look under the hood because a warning light popped up. In situations where you really need a flashlight, people who are rarely caught off guard always have one.

Using your phone's flashlight can work in a pinch, but it's not always the best option. These kinds of people know that draining your phone battery in an emergency also isn't ideal, so they always keep a flashlight in their glove compartment or center console.

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6. An umbrella

The weather tends to ignore even the most carefully planned day. You could leave your house under clear blue skies, just to arrive at your destination as rain starts pouring. That's why people who value being prepared always keep a compact umbrella in their car.

On one stormy afternoon when everyone else is making a mad dash for cover, they can stroll to their car unfazed. That's the kind of low-effort preparation that makes everyday life a little easier.

7. Reusable shopping bags

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Having reusable shopping bags can prove useful even when shopping wasn't part of the plan. Rather than juggling flimsy bags that can break at any second, people who have life figured out keep a sturdier option in the back seat. They're inexpensive, and they help the environment by reducing plastic waste.

They can even help keep the car organized in the meantime. Loose odds and ends can live in the bags instead of sliding around every time you make a turn. It's a win-win situation.

8. Paper towels

Paper towels or tissues can be a major lifesaver when you need to clean something up. A morning coffee that dripped everywhere, fast food that spilled, or a mysterious substance courtesy of a young passenger. Having a roll of paper towels handy and dealing with it right away is better than coming back to a stained seat or a sticky cup holder later on.

The beauty of keeping paper towels in the car is that they take up very little space and almost never go unused. You may not think about them for a while, but when an unexpected mess happens (and sooner or later it will), you'll be glad to have them in arm's reach.

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9. A blanket

Perhaps not an obvious car essential, people who are effortlessly prepared know that a blanket is far more useful than most realize. It's great to have in case your car breaks down on a cold day, but that's only the beginning.

A simple blanket can double as a picnic blanket or protect your seats when you're transporting muddy boots or a shedding pet. If you have kids, chances are it'll also be used for a much-needed afternoon nap.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.