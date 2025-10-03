Mindfulness, a concept initially made popular by Jon Kabat-Zinn, focuses heavily on remaining aware and accepting of emotions and the present moment. Practicing mindfulness helps a person gain control of their emotions and learn to cope with them even in times of stress and discomfort.

When someone is mindless, they overlook their internal state, move through life on autopilot, and commonly lack awareness of not only their surroundings but also of themselves. People who are considered mindless will often use phrases that highlight their lack of focus and inability to be present.

These are 11 phrases mindless people say way too often, according to psychology

1. 'I don't have time'

fizkes / Shutterstock

When someone often says that they do not have time, they could possibly be considered mindless. Mindlessness can cause a distortion of time, and a person will look at the past for an understanding of how long something may take them in the present.

Someone who is mindless also fails to be engaged in day-to-day activities and, without knowing it, is not fully aware of the present moment.

“When you’re mindless, you’re not able to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves, you’re not able to avert danger not yet arisen, you’re not there and you’re oblivious to not being there," according to Ellen Langer, an American professor of psychology at Harvard University who is often considered the “mother of mindfulness.” This helps explain why someone may feel as though they have no time, when in reality they have plenty of time to complete certain tasks.

Advertisement

2. 'Everyone else is doing it'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If someone commonly says they will do something simply because everyone else is doing it, they may be a mindless person. “Clearly, others affect our behavior. One reason for this is that we live in a complex world. We use the decisions of others as a heuristic, or mental shortcut, to navigate our lives,” explains Rob Henderson, who earned a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Cambridge and a B.S. in psychology from Yale University.

Using others’ behaviors as a mental shortcut directly relates to the autopilot mindset that people who are mindless tend to cling to. Instead of thinking for themselves and being aware of themselves enough to dictate their own decisions, they take the easier route of simply following in the footsteps of everyone else.

Advertisement

3. 'I can't help it'

fizkes / Shutterstock

When a person often says that they can’t help doing a certain action, it shows their mindlessness. A major trait of being mindful is having self-awareness and self-control. A mindless person will move on autopilot and be more influenced to act in ways that have been ingrained in them from their childhood.

“For many, avoiding accountability started in childhood. If admitting mistakes led to harsh punishment or shame, we may have developed a habit of deflecting blame to protect ourselves. As adults, we have the opportunity to rewrite this pattern and see accountability as a tool for growth rather than a threat,” explains Dr. Bonnie Wims, a counseling psychologist.

Someone who cannot understand why they feel motivated to do certain things and lacks the self-control to take responsibility for themselves is considered mindless because they will not take the initiative to look within and adjust their behavior.

Advertisement

4. 'That's just the way I am'

pics five / Shutterstock

If someone constantly says, “That’s just the way I am,” they are most likely a mindless person. A comment like this shows a fixed mindset. Mindlessness and a fixed mindset often stem from one another.

Avoiding growth and having no cognitive flexibility are traits that mindless people possess that cause them to stay trapped in this idea that, even though they dislike about themselves, they are stuck with. If they were to practice mindfulness, they would seize opportunities for growth and adaptation because they would have the self-awareness and the growth mindset to do so.

Advertisement

5. 'I'll do it later'

Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

A mindless person may commonly say that they will hold off doing stressful tasks until later. Those who struggle with being mindful tend to have a harder time dealing with unpleasant circumstances. In response, they might decide to prioritize their short-term relief over being mindful of the long-term consequences of putting things off until later.

Someone who is not self-aware will not feel the detrimental effects of procrastination. They are unable to see that procrastinating certain tasks is not helping them in any way, and they have a harder time identifying how their thoughts and weaknesses are influencing them to resort to procrastination. Without being able to identify these things, changing this behavior can start to feel impossible.

Advertisement

6. 'I don't care'

fizkes / Shutterstock

A person who resorts to saying they don’t care about things that they obviously do care about is likely struggling with mindlessness. Someone who is not mindful typically has difficulty understanding their emotions.

This misunderstanding of emotions makes it difficult to express themselves in certain situations, even when they really want to, which causes them to say things they may not always mean. Apathy can “look like a lack of spontaneity, interest or emotional expression,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

When mindlessness causes a person to live on autopilot and engage in mindless activities, apathy can result, making it even more complicated for emotional expression to take place and for a person to become more aware of their internal feelings.

Advertisement

7. 'It is what it is'

Roman Kosolapov / Shutterstock

Someone saying “it is what it is” could show that they are struggling to be mindful. A comment like this shows that there is a lack of deeper thinking occurring, and instead of aiming to engage in the situation and problem solve, they would rather take the mental shortcut.

“I realized that the phrase 'it is what it is' is itself in a state of potentiality. In some contexts, it can indicate acceptance of complexity and ambiguity. In other contexts, it can indicate acceptance of limitations,” according to Liane Gabora, a psychology professor at the University of British Columbia.

When someone is mindless, the context in which they use this phrase tends to show an acceptance of limitations because they have decided there is nothing more they can do about the matter and will just leave it as it is.

Advertisement

8. 'I told you so'

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Someone who lacks mindfulness may choose the worst moments to say “I told you so.” This is mainly because their mindlessness hinders their ability to have social-emotional awareness.

Instead of understanding that in certain moments it is more important to be emotionally supportive of the other person involved, they will view winning an argument as being more significant than showing a person empathy. Someone who is mindful of not just their own feelings but of others’ feelings too would recognize the need for a more thoughtful response.

Advertisement

9. 'That's just how life is'

fizkes / Shutterstock

Mindlessness may cause someone to often say the phrase, “That’s just how life is.” This person is most likely living each day on autopilot and thinking habitually rather than adjusting their mindset based on the outcome of certain situations.

“Mindlessness is characterized by an almost automatic way of being, acting as if you are a robot programmed to respond in a particular way, rather than a person with the ability to notice new things and come to new conclusions,” explains Nathalie Boutros, who earned her Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Auckland.

This robotic mindset hinders their ability to view life through a different lens and causes them to just go through the same motions daily without taking on a fresh and new perspective.

Advertisement

10. 'I'm fine'

fizkes / Shutterstock

A mindless person will likely say the phrase, “I’m fine,” way too often. Someone who struggles with mindlessness lives by using script-like responses when enduring familiar situations.

Instead of expressing how they actually feel in certain moments, which would be difficult for them anyway due to their lack of self-awareness, they instead choose to respond in a manner that does not require them to be vulnerable. Using an automatic response like this allows them to avoid feelings and push feelings away so they do not have to consider their emotions on a deeper level.

Advertisement

11. 'I don't need help'

Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

When someone denies needing help, even when they do, it may be a sign that they are a mindless person. This shows their lack of self-awareness as well as an unhealthy attachment to what is comfortable and familiar.

When they lack self-awareness, it may be difficult for them to recognize when something is too much and they need to ask for help. They may also be afraid of how unfamiliar asking for and accepting help will be, which may lead them to avoid asking altogether.

When someone struggles with mindlessness, it is important to realize that they may not be aware of this struggle. If you hear them commonly saying these phrases, be patient with them and try to understand their way of thinking.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.