Mindset Coach Reveals The Most Effective Meditation Method To Use, Depending On Your Mood

With so many different meditation techniques to choose from, how do you know which one is right for you? A mindset coach argued that to get the most out of meditation, it should match the mood we find ourselves in the moment we engage.

A meditation and mindset coach named Guri took to TikTok to share that "you need different meditations for different moods." He went on to share five common moods and how to achieve the right meditation based on those moods.

The mindset coach listed the most effective meditation method to use, based on your mood:

1. If you’re stressed, use breathwork meditation

fizkes | Shutterstock

Stress can impact both your body and mind, which in turn can affect even the simplest actions, like breathing. Breathing is an essential part of life. To manage stress, use a breathwork meditation, also known as "pranayama," to calm your mind and concentrate on your daily tasks.

However, t's important when you are feeling stressed not to force anything, including simple breathwork, because it can have the opposite intended effect and make you feel more anxious. Let the breathing come naturally.

2. If you’re angry, exhale more

Anger is not a good feeling for our mind or body. It prevents us from feeling happy, and happiness improves our quality of life. When you're angry, it can even affect the people in your life.

When feeling angry, Guri suggested exhaling more, as it will help you relax and enjoy life and just let things go. Meditating when angry isn't necessarily about changing the emotion; rather, it is about understanding the emotion so it doesn't control your responses.

3. If you’re confused, use the Vipassana mediation

Zdenka Darula | Shutterstock

The Vipassana meditation is more than 2500 years old. It clears the mind and allows us "to see things as they really are,” according to the Vipassana Research Institute.

As Healthline noted, there is no visualization or breathwork in Vipassana meditation, which means it's all about looking inward and being present. A 2018 study found that practitioners of this technique have a greater self of self-acceptance and inner growth.

Mental clarity makes it easier for us to navigate life and leads us toward the right path. Use the Vipassana meditation to gain clarity and insight.

4. If you’re sleepy, apply breath of fire

Sleep is beneficial, but excessive sleep can be a sign of an underlying issue. Fatigue can be a sign of excessive tiredness, depression, and other medical conditions. It’s important to be aware of our sleeping patterns to help us be present during the day. If you’re feeling sleepy, practice the breath of fire meditation, which is also known as Kapalabhati.

“Breath of Fire is rapid, rhythmic, and continuous. It equals on the inhale and exhale, with no pause between them (approximately 2-3 cycles per second),” according to the Kundalini website.

5. If you’re feeling self-centered, use the metta mediation

The metta meditation, also commonly known as the loving-kindness meditation, helps cultivate compassion for yourself and others by repeating “loving-kindness” mantras. It helps prevent feelings of hatred towards yourself and others. Loving yourself makes it easier to love others and helps attract healthier relationships. If you’re self-centered and lack love, use the metta meditation and fill your life with love and kindness.

Your mood is often attached to your subconscious mind. Meditation will help explore your attachment patterns, revealing how your past, present, and future state of mind influences them. Keep in mind your mood and align it with a suited meditation for better results.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.