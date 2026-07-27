People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Delusional Usually Say 9 Phrases That Actually Make Their Lives Better

What if being delusional was actually a good thing? In a pessimistic world, many experts believe it is. Even if delusion is supposed to be the polar opposite of reality, the good feelings and resulting motivation it offers are hard to beat.

People who lean into manifestation know that it’s their trust in what others see as irrational, overly optimistic thinking that creates the kind of reality they long for. When they say specific things that lead others to see them as mentally and emotionally delusional, they’re truly doing themselves a service by improving their current lives.

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Mentally and emotionally delusional people will often say these phrases that genuinely make their lives better

1. ‘Everything works out for me’

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Life is unfair. The world is a cruel place. However, being optimistic that everything will work out at some point ensures someone doesn't allow themselves to be pulled down by the weight of pessimism or always considering the worst. They carry a kind of levity and positivity with them at all times, which makes room for them to notice the right opportunities and set themselves up for success.

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As clinical social worker Dr. Rachel Hoffman explains, no amount of delusional thinking or manifestation can bring success without any effort or action, but it may be part of the recipe for success. If you believe everything always works out for you, even during the worst times, you're giving yourself breathing room and keeping any added stress and worry off of your plate.

2. ‘That is available to me’

Instead of leaning into the jealousy that often flares up when you see someone living your dream life or achieving something you want, the most delusional, and also the most successful people say, “That is available to me.” They train their brain to not only believe, but to expect, that wild success is in their wheelhouse.

No excuses. No justifications for doing nothing. Only pure trust that they have everything they need as they are right now to achieve whatever they set their mind to. What a beautiful life it is to have dreams that actually feel attainable, even when they seem wildly crazy to anyone else.

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3. ‘Today is the best day of my life’

What would happen if you lived your best life every single day? How would your mindset and mood shift if you woke up and immediately thought, “Today is the best day of my life?” Yes, it sounds delusional, but that’s not a bad thing.

When we lean into optimism and train our subconscious minds to use this kind of positive language, we’re rewiring everything. We’re shifting ourselves away from anxiety and worrying about what we lack, and instead leaning into excitement and possibility. If you expect to have a bad day, you will, but that means the opposite is true as well.

4. ‘This is evidence’

Using “this is evidence” or “this is data” in your everyday life is a powerfully delusional way to make space for gratitude. If you’re trying to work toward a goal or manifest a dream in your life, gratitude is more powerful than you might think. It’s not about hustling or working overtime, but focusing on what you already have as evidence that your life is changing for the better.

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Whether it’s a conversation with a stranger or a fleeting feeling that you’re proud of where you are, write it down. Say “this is evidence” out loud. Trust that the Universe is sending you signs that you’re on the right track or headed to the right place.

5. ‘This is what my future looks like’

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If you can feel and visualize your dream life, it can happen for you. It’s the people who believe that visualization will work who perceive themselves as more successful, and that mentality is what restructures your subconscious mind, changes how you think, and puts you in the right place at the right time, every single day.

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If you can feel what it feels like to be in your dream job and place yourself in your future self’s ideal life, no matter how delusional or crazy it seems in the moment, that’s already a reality. You’re already priming your brain, subconscious, and nervous system to accept aligned opportunities and connections. Compared to someone who wishes for something and lets it become an anxiety-inducing goal, these people are set up for true success.

6. ‘My name is [XX], and only good things happen to me’

If we can overthink for the worst and spiral our days out of control, why can’t we also overthink for the best? For example, starting the day with something like, “My name is XX, and only good things happen to me” sparks your imagination to consider what could go right, instead of what could go wrong. You set yourself up to feel prepared and excited for the day, instead of worried and stressed.

Of course, you can’t avoid unfairness and adversity in life, no matter how delusional or successful you are. However, when you view these struggles through this lens, believing that good things happen to you and that you’re always getting necessary life lessons, you can actually grow from the discomfort.

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7. ‘Every day and in every way, I’m getting better and better’

When you have a million goals and things you want to do in life, a maximalist dreamer of sorts, it’s hard to keep up. However, when you weave a phrase or affirmation like this into your routine, you encompass all of them. Yes, taking action is important, but sometimes, simply believing that you’re on the right path and learning how to be a better person on a mundane weekday is the key to actually doing so.

It’s easy to believe that we’re not doing enough and get caught up in a spiral of self-hatred and criticism, but these kinds of delusional people are kind and loving toward themselves, even in periods of hardship and stagnation.

8. ‘I don’t have to worry about money’

Like anything else you’re calling into your life, money moves to people who don’t push it away. Whether we’d like to believe it or not, receiving energy comes from ease, not pressure and anxiety. If you’re constantly worrying about money, beating yourself for your spending habits, or saying things like, “I’m bad with money,” you’re sabotaging money from flowing in.

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It’s written in your subconscious mind that you’re bad with money, so it will be. However, for delusional people who might be struggling with money on paper, phrases like “I don’t worry about money” or “unexpected money is coming my way” are powerful. They rewrite the script and remind their subconscious minds that having a lot of money isn’t something to be afraid of.

9. ‘Miracles are my normal’

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When you believe that your life and entire existence are truly a miracle, like it is, you change the energy you put out into the world. Instead of self-sabotaging subconsciously, you open yourself up to all kinds of mundane magic. Unexpected opportunities, love from strangers, wealth, abundance. Anything you could want stems from this mindset.

“Miracles are my normal” might sound delusional, and sometimes even unrealistic, but having the special mindset is what actually creates all kinds of luck for the right people.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.