People Who Always Expect The Worst Say These 6 Exhausting Phrases Almost Daily

Some people expect the worst before anything even happens.

Charlie Chaplin once said, "You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down," but while a little pessimism can help people prepare for problems, constantly assuming that life will go wrong can quickly become exhausting. People who always expect the worst often get stuck looking for proof that things won't work out, even when there's another way to see the situation. Research has linked optimism and pessimism to different patterns in the brain, but in real life, pessimism usually shows up in the words people use, the risks they avoid, and the way they explain disappointment. If someone tends to see life this way, they probably say these six exhausting phrases almost daily.

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People who always expect the worst seem to say these 6 exhausting phrases all the time:

1. "I knew this would happen."

People who constantly expect the worst have low resilience. They believe that any slight inconvenience in their lives is happening to them on purpose. Instead of accepting that sometimes bad things happen even when they're undeserved, they believe they're happening for a reason.

This is an example of confirmation bias: "the tendency to gather evidence that confirms preexisting expectations, typically by emphasizing or pursuing supporting evidence while dismissing or failing to seek contradictory evidence." Confirmation bias can make pessimistic thinking feel even more convincing.

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2. "What if it goes wrong?"

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A common trait shared among pessimistic people is the belief that things won't get better for them. This can make them avoid risks, even when those risks could lead to something better.

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For example, they won't leave a job that they don't like because they don't believe they can get a better one. Or, they may stay in an unhealthy relationship because they don't believe something better is possible. These limiting beliefs show up in their lives every time they have to make a decision.

3. "That will never work."

Another limiting belief is saying things won't work out. A more hopeful outlook can help people keep going, solve problems, and manage stress. However, constantly saying things won't work out can make people less likely to try, making disappointment feel almost guaranteed.

Research has linked positive thinking to better stress management and other health benefits. While no one can live a completely stress-free life, constantly believing that risks, changes, or new opportunities will never work out can keep people stuck in a cycle of fear and stress that takes a toll over time.

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4. "It doesn't matter what I do."

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Part of resilience is believing that you can get out of bad situations. However, people who always expect the worst believe that they are stuck (and end up staying that way). Even if they believe something better is out there, they don't have the tools or resources to get it.

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Maybe they're used to being disappointed, or maybe they've learned to believe their choices won't change anything. Either way, they may stop trying to make things better because they don't trust themselves to fix it.

5. "I'm just being realistic."

Sometimes pessimism and realism get confused, but they are not the same thing. A realistic person can admit that something might go wrong, but they also think through what they would do next. A pessimistic person is more likely to assume the worst will happen and that there is no point in trying to fix it.

That's why "I'm just being realistic" can be such an exhausting phrase. Sometimes it's not realism at all, but fear dressed up like common sense.

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6. “Nothing matters.”

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Existentialism, a philosophy often associated with Jean-Paul Sartre, emphasizes freedom, personal responsibility, and the idea that people create meaning through their choices. Sometimes, pessimistic people twist this idea into a reason not to try, as if life having no built-in meaning means nothing is worth doing. On the other hand, some existentialists believe that if life has no built-in meaning, that gives people more reason to create their own.

For people who always expect the worst, that's the part worth remembering. Life may not come with easy answers, but assuming nothing matters only makes it harder to see what still does.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.