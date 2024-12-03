Former CEO Says That Accepting One Specific Promotion Is One Of The ‘Biggest Mistakes’ You Can Make

Most people would argue that a promotion is a good thing when it comes to career growth, but it turns out that's not always the case.

According to executive coach Denise Conroy, who has over 30 years of experience as a CEO at various companies, employers use a certain manipulation tactic to mislead employees about promotions — specifically promotions that come without title changes or additional compensation.

Instead of truly rewarding great employees with actual promotions that can further their career success and financial security, they award them with more work — without any kind of compensation for it. “You’re never going to be able to get where you want to go with these companies,” Conroy stated. “It’s their stick.”

A former CEO and executive coach urged employees not to make the mistake of accepting a dry promotion at work.

While promotions and saying “yes” without boundaries can be hard to pass up at work, especially for newer employees and people trying to prove their worth in a role, it can be a “big mistake” for your career growth and job stability, according to Conroy.

“This is very prevalent right now because of the economy,” she explained. “They accept dry promotions … an increase in your responsibilities that does not come with a title change nor does it come with a raise.”

If you’re a high-achiever at your company, you’ve likely experienced this kind of “dry promotion” over and over again without ever realizing it. Your workload is constantly growing, your work stress is becoming unreasonable, and you’re finding yourself struggling with work-life balance more than ever.

If you’re not getting compensated for taking on additional work and projects, is it worth the anxiety, stress, and additional time at work?

Many employees accept ‘dry promotions’ at work, hoping to advance their careers without any additional compensation or title changes.

“In the entire course of my career, I’ve never once accepted a ‘dry promotion,’” Conroy asserted. “I’ve had folks offer that to me, but I was never willing to take on more work without being paid for it.”

When employers ask you to take on extra work — whether it be training a colleague, giving a presentation, or simply doing additional administrative work — they’re testing the waters, especially if they’re not offering any perks like extra compensation or a title change.

They’re trying to figure out how much you’re willing to tolerate, so they can take advantage of that in the future — whether they’re consciously aware of it or not.

This tactic often starts at the interview. How willing are you to push your boundaries for your job? What are your ideas about a healthy work-life balance? Are you willing to answer calls on a weekend, respond to an emergency outside of working hours, or sacrifice your well-being for the betterment of the company?

They likely won’t ask these questions outright, but actions like presenting a “dry promotion” are indicative of their mindsets — they don’t view employees as people but rather as their own personal pawns for success and productivity.

Without a title change, employees aren't able to accurately reflect their growth within a company on a resume or advocate for a true promotion with the company. It’s hindering on purpose, cementing employees into a future of job instability and a lack of movement.

Employees who accept dry promotions give their consent to being overworked and underpaid.

Conroy honestly stated, “The problem is, if you do that once, your company will come to expect it.”

Conroy suggested that employees take a step backward in their conversations with employers about taking on additional work. “You say, ‘I’m really excited about the opportunity to increase my scope and responsibilities, and I’d like a title increase and a competitive salary.'”

High-performing employees who are able to detach themselves from work often have a healthier perspective and sense of balance between their professional and personal lives. Instead of feeling pressured to take on heavier workloads and say “yes” to every new project, they’re able to advocate for themselves without guilt or shame from management.

They understand that their job is just that — a job. They know how to keep their work in the workplace. Don’t let your employer take advantage of you — even if the additional work comes with verbal praise from your bosses.

You deserve to be compensated for the work you do. Successful employers should be cognizant of your desires to maintain a healthy workload and foster healthy lines of communication so that you can verbalize when boundaries are overstepped, or you need additional support.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.