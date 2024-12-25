5 Impressive Questions The Most Memorable Job Applicants Ask At The End Of An Interview, According To A Career Coach

Preparation is the foundation of a great interview, but how can you seal the deal? Experts suggest the true key to nailing your first conversation is asking pointed, relevant, and memorable questions.

In a recent TikTok, career coach and content creator Emily Durham shared her favorite questions that catch interviewers' attention and make candidates stand out amongst the endless sea of applicants.

Advertisement

Here are 5 impressive questions the most memorable job applicants ask at the end of an interview:

1. What does performance management and career development look like on this team?

Durham insisted that asking questions at the end of an interview "is the best way to stand out, leave a lasting impression, and also learn a little bit more about the role."

She first suggested asking about performance management, which refers to how leadership monitors and evaluates employees' work. Some managers set constant goals and milestones, for example, while others just have yearly performance reviews.

Advertisement

Knowing how the team works and sets expectations tells you a lot about the company culture. No one wants a micromanaging boss, and this question might just help you avoid that outcome.

Durham also advised asking about career development within the company. You want to know if there is potential to grow in the position before you lock in, sign an offer letter, and set yourself up for disappointment down the road.

Whether you want to work your way up the company ladder or care more about developing your personal skills, this is an important question to ask.

Advertisement

2. What do you see as the biggest challenge for the team this year?

Knowing what a company's biggest challenges are helps you to “sell yourself” as the solution to their problems.

“In an interview, you’re selling a product,” Hanna Goefft, career content creator and ex-recruiter, insisted, “and that product is yourself.”

“[You ask] a series of tailored questions about their biggest challenges and their biggest goals so that you can tailor the way you talk about your product offering, or in this case, your experience, into this perfect solution," she continued. "It basically guarantees that you're always talking about the most relevant parts of your background."

Advertisement

This question can also determine if the anticipated challenge is one you are willing to face.

3. Can you tell me about a recent project this team worked on that you’re excited about or proud of?

This question demonstrates your interest in the role and the company's current work. The answer provides a bit of insight into what the team actually does on a day-to-day basis and the type of projects you would be involved in should you land the job.

4. If I were to be successful, what would be the most important things I’d achieve in the first 3 to 6 months?

It's important to understand what "success" looks like in the position, as it is defined differently at every company. When there’s a misunderstanding about how success is measured, conflict and resentment are common.

Advertisement

The answer to this question will help you understand what would be expected of you in the job — and if their expectations are reasonable or absurd.

5. When can I expect to hear from you again?

"Just to reiterate that you don't wanna get ghosted," Durham said, "you're gonna ask this: 'Thank you so much for your time. I really enjoyed learning more about the company and the team. When can I expect to hear back? No rush. I just want to manage my expectations and other processes.'"

Relieve your stress, calm your nerves, and set yourself up for success by asking this question directly rather than waiting anxiously for your interviewer’s email for days or weeks.

Advertisement

Don’t forget the second most powerful part of an interview, which actually happens once you leave — follow-up. Stay on the recruiter’s radar and highlight your continued interest.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.