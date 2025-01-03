Psychology Says Managers Who Are Actually Respected By Their Employees Do These 8 Things

Workplaces have always been stressful, but today's challenges bring new pressure levels for employees and managers alike. According to the American Institute of Stress, 55% of Americans feel stressed during the day, with many experiencing burnout and exhaustion.

Modern employees face significant demands — not just from work but also from personal, financial, and societal pressures. These challenges can leave individuals feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, and uncertain about how to regain balance.

Managers who are respected by their employees and teams understand the importance of recognizing stress, validating employee experiences, and fostering a supportive environment. These actions help create a workplace culture where employees feel valued and capable of managing stress.

These strategies will empower your team and foster trust, connection, and resilience. Apply these eight actionable steps to ensure employees feel supported and respected, regardless of their work location or style.

Psychology says managers who are respected by their employees do these things:

1. Host workshops to address workplace stress

Face Stock | Shutterstock

A Journal of Occupational Health Psychology study discovered that cognitive-behavioral interventions, like engaging in stress management workshops, can help reduce employees' psychological distress.

Talk about the emotional, mental, and physical signs and symptoms of stress, overwhelm, and PTSD.

Help employees identify if and where they are on this spectrum, and teach effective self-care practices to mitigate causes and symptoms.

2. Hold regular one-on-one check-ins

According to the Journal of Applied Psychology, supportive supervisor behaviors, including regular check-ins, are associated with increased employee engagement and reduced burnout.

Evaluate your employees' ability to manage workplace stress and see if assistance is required. Reassess work priorities and cover public health and economic updates to ensure you consider the overall situation during your one-on-one discussions.

3. Boost employee morale through recognition

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Make a more significant effort to recognize and call out employee successes. Research conducted by Gallup showed that recognizing employees is closely linked to enhanced job performance and lower turnover rates, emphasizing the significance of celebrating employee accomplishments.

4. Foster open and transparent communication.

Maintain open and transparent communication about the company or organization's plans and challenges.

5. Create an employee resource hub

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Post updates, health and financial benefit reminders, hotline numbers, and referrals for various forms of assistance. Survey employees to determine other helpful topics.

6. Minimize disruptive changes

Studies have shown that consistent work schedules and minimizing unexpected changes can reduce employee stress and enhance overall job satisfaction. For example, avoid short notice or shifting meeting schedules. Set and respect reasonable work hours and allow sufficient personal time without interruptions.

7. Introduce flexible work schedules

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Evolving circumstances may require temporarily or permanently adopting a modified work schedule. Research indicates that flexible work arrangements are linked to decreased job stress and increased employee well-being, allowing individuals to balance work and personal responsibilities better.

8. Launch an Employee Assistance Program

Program content can be tailored to specific workplace needs. Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) provide employees with additional resources to better address health, financial, and personal issues at work and home.

For many employees, virtual workplace stress is more intense and challenging than in-office stress. Implementing these suggestions can reduce change and instability, enhance staff benefits and resources, and acknowledge employees' complex realities in virtual workplaces.

Patricia Bonnard, Ph.D., ACC is a certified International Coaching Federation (ICF) leadership coach, certified Martha Beck life coach, and Master/Instructor Energy Healer.