7 Phrases Companies Use In Job Descriptions That Usually Mean You’ll Be Overworked And Undervalued

Each one of us can probably name a handful of groan-inducing workplace phrases off the top of our heads. Dumb and dishonest jargon is as much a part of the corporate world as the filthy shared coffee maker and the guy who insists on microwaving fish in the breakroom. But when it comes to job descriptions, one expert says these phrases need to be taken seriously, as they're indicators of the kind of work environment you might be entering into.

Amanda Augustine, a certified career coach with resume-building platform Resume.AI, says many common job description catchphrases are major red flags. Seven, in particular, she said, "are signals to do your homework and proceed with caution" — or maybe even run in the other direction.

Here are 7 red flag phrases in job descriptions that usually mean you'll be overworked and undervalued:

1. 'Fast-paced environment.'

This usually signifies a workplace where rapid change is the norm and workers are often "under pressure to meet deadlines, juggling multiple tasks at once, and constantly adjusting to shifting priorities." Maybe that means it's a really dynamic position. Or maybe that means the place is a mismanaged mess where everyone is doing two people's jobs. Buyer beware!

2. 'We work hard and play hard.'

"This is often used to promote a fun, high-energy culture, but it can be a red flag," Armstrong said, because that "work hard" part usually means long hours. But the second half is even more concerning. It suggests an expectation to socialize outside work hours, and worst of all, blurred boundaries between work and personal life. Some of us love living that way, but a job like this will have you doing it whether you want to or not.

3. 'Self-starter who can take initiative.'

Translation: We're probably going to inadequately train you and make you learn by stumbling around, but there will also be blowback when you inevitably make mistakes. Armstrong said this is often a sign of "a lack of organization, support, or clearly defined responsibilities." And while being proactive is certainly an asset, this phrase suggests your go-getter tendencies will be taken advantage of.

4. 'We’re like a family.'

"While this phrase is meant to suggest a collaborative, supportive work environment, it can also be a warning sign that the company expects employees to go above and beyond without additional pay or clear boundaries," Armstrong said. This phrase is a red flag for all kinds of blurred boundaries, including an "unspoken pressure to prioritize the company over yourself."

5. 'Unlimited earning potential.'

Sounds great, right? But it almost certainly means that the job is heavily, if not entirely, commission-based and centered around bonuses, not a salary. This means unstable income, especially in the beginning, and wide disparities in income between new and more senior staff. It's also a major red flag for scams, multi-level marketing companies, and other ponzi- or pyramid-like jobs. Tread carefully.

6. 'Entry-level' but it requires experience.

This is an oxymoron that is basically everywhere these days, but Augustine said it shouldn't get a pass just because it's ubiquitous. "This is a common red flag that suggests unrealistic job expectations," she said, whether that's low pay for a more senior position or a truly entry-level one with way too much responsibility. Either way, it's unfair, and in the latter case, it sets you up for failure.

7. 'Passionate about the job.'

Augustine said this is usually code for "we can’t offer much pay or work-life balance, but we’re hoping your love for the work will make up for it." But that's not how it works, of course, and on top of the low pay, you'll likely be pulling long hours or taking on extra responsibility without support or compensation. And no amount of "passion" can undo the effects of that.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.