Tech Exec Shares The Reality Of Why Employers Want 'Years Of Experience' For Entry-Level Jobs When It's Impossible To Accomplish

It’s no secret that the job market is an unfair game — one that’s been particularly tough for post-graduates and new job seekers over the past few years. Not only has it been impossible for job seekers to secure an entry-level position, but studies have shown that almost half of those who finally do aren’t able to progress to better-paying jobs after several years.

So, have these groups not been let in on a job-seeking secret? Why has it been so much more difficult for this generation of job seekers to get their foot in the door and move up the “corporate ladder”?

Well, the truth is that there might be an industry secret in the corporate world — and one tech executive on TikTok is not afraid to expose it.

The tech executive shared the reality of employers' unrealistic qualifications for ‘entry-level’ jobs.

A tech executive known as @dinnerpancakes on TikTok posted a video explaining the “impossibility” of entry-level job requirements — for example, having an “entry-level” job description requiring eight years of experience for a technology that’s been around for only two years.

So, if corporate employers know that their job descriptions and requirements are not actually feasible for their candidates, what are they earning by including them? The answer is partly insidious and partly disappointing to many viewers.

He suggests that the impossible ‘required experience’ for entry-level roles is to motivate people to lie — ‘they’ll do anything to get the job’.

“If you set an impossible standard…you’re going to get people who will say whatever they need to say — in order to get the job.”

The TikTok executive shared an interaction he had with building a job description with his boss at the time, explaining they were looking to hire an entry-level candidate who had experience with a new technology. Because the technology was only around for two years, he suggested they ask for two years of experience — which seemed reasonable to him. However, his boss suggested between eight and 10 years. Although they knew it was “impossible” given the technology, they wanted candidates who were willing to lie.

“We don’t want to hire people with actual experience,” his boss said, “because experience can be taught. What we want people to have is the internal drive to accomplish an objective — and in this case, it was getting a job. Even if that means lying.”

Shocked by his boss’s explanation, he tried to clarify what he thought he heard incorrectly — but he heard right. “We want people who will do whatever it takes to get the job,” his boss confidently responded. “Even lying.”

This technique is breeding ‘internal motivation’.

Studies show corporate employers rely on it as a cost-saving measure against ‘external motivation’. With the job market being so competitive, many job seekers are not ending up in positions that they enjoy or are passionate about — in 2021 almost 35% of workers said they felt disengaged in their roles.

However, intrinsic or internal motivation has proven to be the most efficient way to boost quality work, retain employees, and develop a productive work environment. So, it’s incredibly important for employers to search out candidates who might be more internally motivated in their roles than the average person.

For this technology company, that was exactly their plan. Instead of hiring someone who actually had 10 years of experience (and could in turn ask for a higher salary, set work boundaries, etc.) they hire someone who claims they have it — someone who will likely work a little harder and learn faster than the ladder.

External motivators like salary bonuses, raises, and workplace events are much more costly to employers — and less efficient in actually boosting productivity compared to internal ones.

Comments agreed with the ‘pure irony’ of the corporate world.

Many people shared insane stories they’ve encountered whilst searching for a new job, showing this company's requirements aren't exactly an isolated incident in the corporate world. Many people recall their time searching for a job or starting a new position in the corporate world — and how it ended up being much different than they’d expected.

“My friend’s boss was hiring,” one commenter wrote, “and he picked up the top half of the applications, threw them away, and said he couldn’t ‘afford to work with the unlucky’.”

Another employee recalled a conversation she had with her corporate leader in sales. On a sales trip, she noticed he was falsifying information to clients and he simply responded, “it’s only lying if you get caught.”

This unfortunate reality for many job seekers is that it’s not only difficult to find a job, but morally taxing for many. We all live in hopes that the perfect job, perfect employee, or perfect work environment will fall into our laps — but it seems like we have to do a lot more than just hoping.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.