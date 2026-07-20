Intimidating People With The Kindest Hearts Usually Say 8 Phrases To Someone They Actually Like

Many of the most intimidating people are actually the kindest once you speak to them. Instead of being overly gushy or constantly complimenting someone, they tend to show care through words that reveal they're always paying close attention.

When these people genuinely like someone, their words often become unexpectedly soft beneath their tough exterior. The phrases they use may seem simple, but they reveal trust. Their gruff exterior hides a kind heart and a willingness to let the object of their affection see the side of themselves that most people never do.

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Phrases intimidating people with the kind hearts say to someone they actually like:

1. 'Text me when you get home'

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An obvious sign that an intimidating person has a kind heart is that they stoically worry about the people they care about. They may never describe themselves as nurturing, but they'll still make sure you got home safely after dinner or a night out.

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Asking someone to text that they are home, safe and sound, isn't about being controlling but about peace of mind. Checking in on loved ones is a common way people express care and strengthen bonds, even when they aren't particularly expressive with emotions. According to the American Psychological Association, feeling supported through small, everyday interactions contributes to healthier relationships and greater well-being.

For someone who usually seems emotionally guarded, asking for that text is a surprisingly vulnerable moment. It lets the other person know that their safety matters to them without sounding overly sentimental.

2. 'Be honest with me'

People who naturally intimidate others often have very little patience for guessing games. They'd rather hear an uncomfortable truth than be left wondering where they stand.

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When they ask for honesty, it's usually because they've decided that person's opinion matters. Instead of surrounding themselves with people who simply agree with everything they say, they've inviting real conversation, even if the answer isn't what they hoped to hear. Emotional maturity is the ability to be open and authentic, which helps strengthen trust in relationships.

3. 'Did you eat today?'

For someone who doesn't naturally shower people with compliments, practical questions often become their own way of saying they care.

Asking whether someone has eaten can seem almost parental. However, these simple check-ins are a way to express care without making themselves feel emotionally exposed. The concern is care disguised in normal, everyday conversation.

4. 'You don't have to pretend with me'

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People who look intimidating often know what it's like to be misunderstood. Others assume they're scary before getting to know them, so they tend to appreciate authenticity more than polished appearances.

That's why they'll sometimes reassure the people they really like to just be themselves, even if it's not always put together or perfect. They're giving someone they care about permission to stop performing and be themselves unapologetically. While intimidating people may not always communicate in warm, expressive ways, giving unconditional acceptance is one of the kindest things they can offer.

5. 'Take your time'

Someone with a commanding presence might seem like they'd expect immediate answers or quick decisions, but when they genuinely care about someone, they are surprisingly patient. Instead of rushing them, they urge them to take their time.

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Whether someone's working through something complicated, this phrase communicates respect. It tells the other person they aren't being judged for moving at their own pace. For someone who rarely expresses affection directly, that's a pretty meaningful message.

6. 'I know you can handle it, but I'm here if you need me'

Kind-hearted people don't always rush in to solve everyone else's problems. In fact, the intimidating ones are often careful not to make others feel incapable of doing something.

Instead, they'll encourage someone's independence while quietly letting them know that they'll be there if they're needed. Rather than taking over, they're showing faith in someone's abilities without disappearing when things get difficult.

7. 'Tell me what you really think'

Despite their confident image, intimidating people don't always want people to tiptoe around them. In fact, many become frustrated when everyone simply tells them what they think they want to hear. If they want to know your unfiltered thoughts, it's often a sign they've decided that your perspective is valuable.

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Healthy relationships depend on feeling psychologically safe enough to disagree respectfully. Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson's work on psychological safety has shown that people thrive when they feel comfortable speaking honestly without fear of punishment. Inviting someone's real opinion is one way intimidating people build that trust.

8. 'I've got you'

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This simple phrase isn't as easy to say as you'd think. Intimidating people aren't always naturally affectionate, and dramatic declarations aren't exactly their style. But when someone they love is going through a hard time, they'll be the first to offer support and mean it.

Those three words promise reliability more than anything else. They're saying they'll show up when life gets messy. It leaves no room for others to question whether this person will show up for them; it guarantees it.

Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature who writes about lifestyle and reflective topics.