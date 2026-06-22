If People Do These 8 Things Around You, You May Be More Intimidating Than You Realize

If you have ever been told you’re intimidating at a time when you thought you were being sweet as pie, you're not alone. It’s impossible to see yourself through the eyes of others, so even when you don’t realize it, you may come off as intimidating to others.

A person with a strong, confident personality can make people feel insecure without ever even knowing. So, how do you know if you have an intimidating personality? Usually, by a few things people instinctively do when they're around you, for better or worse.

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You might accidentally be intimidating if people do these things around you:

1. People avoid making eye contact

An obvious sign that someone is intimidated by you is a lack of eye contact. They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and there is no way they are letting you get a peek into theirs. A person who's intimidated by you might look around at anything except you while you are conversing. They might pretend to be busy shuffling through papers or looking through their phone — anything to keep from looking straight into your eyes.

2. People are afraid to speak up around you

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When a person's intimidated by you, you might be the last person in the world they want to be talking to right now. If you notice that you're the only person bringing your thoughts and ideas to the conversation, others might be afraid to speak up. Or, you might be the kind of person who sucks up all the air in the room. When people avoid conversation with you or seem unusually quiet in your presence, it can be a sign that they perceive you as intimidating.

3. If a person does speak up, their voice is almost inaudible

People with confidence tend to project their voices when speaking. They are confident in their ideas and have no qualms about sharing them. When people are intimidated, they talk in hushed voices, afraid of being rejected or thinking they're not smart enough to contribute. This can also come across as abnormally high-pitched voices, even squeaky and nervous, when people are intimidated by you.

4. People tend to be agreeable around you

There are people out there who love to surround themselves with "yes" men and women. If someone you know agrees with everything you say or do, they might be intimidated by you. People come from various walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds, so naturally, there should always be diversity of opinion when discussing plans and concepts.

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If nobody ever objects to your suggestions and people always seem to go along with whatever you say, you may be intimidating — the intimidated person may be afraid to step on your toes with answers or objections you may not approve of, or they might be excessively agreeable in your presence.

5. People keep a distance from you

Who wants to be close to a person they are afraid of? If you notice that someone is keeping their distance when you are around them, you could have an intimidating personality. The intimidated person may stay across the room to avoid coming into contact with you, take the seat furthest away from yours, or retreat when they see you coming. This is a clear sign they're very likely intimidated by you.

6. People tend to over-apologize around you

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Everyone has met the "over-apologizer" at least once in their life. They bump into you and say sorry. They get in front of you in line and apologize. If you are hearing the word "sorry" too much from someone, you might be seen as intimidating. It is normal to apologize when you hurt or offend people. But some trivial things don’t require an apology. Over-apologizing lets you know that someone is intimidated (and probably very anxious) when you’re around.

7. People are nervous and fidgety around you

Have you ever assumed someone was socially awkward because their facial expressions were all over the place and they couldn’t seem to stay still during a conversation? It could be that they were simply intimidated by your existence. Being around someone you are afraid of can be extremely nerve-wracking, and the anxiety this causes can make the intimidated person fidget in an attempt to avoid confronting their fear.

8. People seem paranoid around you

Insecure people can be paranoid, especially around someone who intimidates them. If a person you know always assumes you're out to get them or is taking sides against them, you might intimidate him or her.

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Maybe you are a go-getter who always makes moves to enhance your life, and they think you'll look out for yourself at all costs. This could lead them to believe you are against them, no matter what the real circumstances are. Intimidation is very subjective because what might be intimidating to one person could be inspirational to another.

If you believe someone is intimidated by you and, after analysis, decide that you are perpetuating that view with your actions, make the necessary changes to be more open and welcoming. On the other hand, if you are doing nothing to cause someone to fear or be intimidated by you, it may be time for them to see a counselor or life coach to deal with their own insecurities.

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NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.