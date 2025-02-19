Sometimes, when things just aren't going the way they want, people pretend things are actually better than alright. The same goes for people who don't necessarily have the skills or mindset to accomplish something, but convince themselves otherwise. With phrases brilliant people use to sound more important than they are, they can change their thinking.

Maybe it's manifesting good things or simply changing the way they react to the world around them, but it's really all about confidence. These people sound important, all in an effort to get what they want most. And soon, others will start to notice.

Here are 10 phrases brilliant people use to sound more important than they are

1. 'I know someone who can help you out'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

When someone uses this phrase, they are showing concern, but not necessarily the know-how to solve this specific problem. They acknowledge the issue, but let the person asking for help know that other input may be necessary.

According to Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary, the skill of problem-solving is what separates people into leadership positions at companies. It wasn't about who got to the solution first; rather, it was about who was able to detect the root of the problem.

Telling someone you have the resources to get them help is just one part of being an intelligent person; it also shows that even though they don't have the expertise, they are brilliant enough to recommend someone who does.

Advertisement

2. 'I've been there before, it's beautiful this time of year'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Imagine having a conversation with a colleague about traveling and talking about your experiences. You wouldn't want the other person to dominate the conversation; rather, you'd want some input on where to go and what to see.

One of the phrases brilliant people use to sound more important than they are involves skirting around the subject altogether by being just vague enough. For example, they may tell the other person about their experience in another country and encourage them to check it out for themselves.

By saying this phrase, the brilliant person is explaining that they are well-traveled, even if they aren't. The point is that they sound confident, and this will convince others that they are an important person who may have connections all over the world.

Advertisement

3. 'My schedule is full, but let me see if I can squeeze you in'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Saying this phrase is a power move, especially in the corporate world. The person saying it is explaining that they are so busy that it's impossible to make time for someone, but are extending the possibility that they may be able to "fit” them in.

In a work setting, this can convince others that you're organized and put-together, and have your day planned out. And according to economics professor Carlos Alós-Ferrer, PhD, there are ways to actually stay organized, instead of trying to save face.

"Break tasks into small steps. Always know the next action. Purge your task list regularly. Those are well-tried principles,” Alós-Ferrer explained. "The point is to ease those principles into your routines so that they become second nature without letting them become another task. When in doubt, remember that principle.”

So for brilliant people who want to sound more important than they are, they can use this phrase, but should also keep in mind that there are benefits to remaining focused and organized in the process.

Advertisement

4. 'I barely worked on that but still managed to finish on time'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Brilliant people are so organized that they usually finish tasks on time. They tend to show off their skills, puffing up their chest with confidence at times to reassure others how easy a certain task was, even if they think otherwise internally.

They demonstrate good time management skills and pass that information on to sound more important than they are. According to a study published in Heliyon, managing one's time can increase self-efficacy towards achieving goals. Researchers determined that past, present and future feedback factors into procrastinating goals, where past negative thinking led to more procrastination.

So even though brilliant people may use this phrase to sound more important than they are, it all comes down to discipline and self-determination. And with these two factors in mind, these individuals can help themselves and others achieve their goals.

Advertisement

5. 'Things like that just come naturally to me'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Natural talent is hard to come by, and brilliant people know this, using this phrase to sound more important than they are. They make themselves appear incredibly skilled, as if they don't have to even try to be successful.

And while a study published in Child Development found that naturally talented people are just as competent to do tasks as hard workers, being naturally talented could also be seen as being a negative thing. Some people may feel like they are given better opportunities because of their natural talent.

For brilliant people, even if they lack the natural talent to do something, they carry themselves with such confidence and grace that it's hard to argue otherwise.

Advertisement

6. 'Sorry I can't, I have things to take care of'

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Even if brilliant people don't actually have plans or responsibilities to take care of, it makes them seem more mysterious to others. They don't want to make themselves so available to everyone all the time, and want others to feel their absence.

This not only makes them appear more important than they are, but could portray them as introverts as well, which is a good thing when they want to hide from the world. And according to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, there are multiple types of introverts: Type A introverts, who are confident and interact well with others, and Type B introverts, who are shy and have problems with social interaction.

So, while they may use introversion as a cover for not wanting to take part in certain activities, they can still appear confident, suggesting that there's more than one way to be an introvert.

Advertisement

7. 'I just got this new thing'

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich | Shutterstock

One of the phrases brilliant people use to sound more important than they are involves mentioning a new item, usually a luxurious item, they recently purchased. And it's likely they don't actually have possession of this item, but want to appear powerful.

Perhaps it's a new car, a bottle of expensive champagne, or designer label clothing. Whatever it may be, brilliant people are showing off in a way, persuading others to believe that what they're saying is true. And that, in turn, makes them sound incredibly formidable.

Advertisement

8. 'Things were different back in my day'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

This isn't just a phrase older people use frequently; it's also uttered by people who want to sound more important than they are. Over the years, customs and traditions are bound to change, and brilliant people use this to their advantage.

By discussing how much things have changed, they are, essentially, explaining that they are well-versed in certain areas and have the expertise to handle anything that comes their way. And though they may not necessarily believe they can control everything, it's all about how they deal with ups and downs in life.

According to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Zoe Shaw, "Our minds have the craziest talent for making up the scariest scenes when we don't know what is going to happen... This pesky habit is actually a defense mechanism that helps us survive. But this defense mechanism is not designed to paralyze you and hold you hostage, but rather, to spur you into action.”

Brilliant people use this defense mechanism to prove to others that they're capable of adapting to new things and can deal with change in a positive way.

Advertisement

9. 'This place has the best food'

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Even if they don't really know the greatest restaurants or hot spots in town, when they use this phrase, brilliant people sound more important than they are. Because to them, it's not about the food, but about the potential connections they can make.

At the end of the day, the connections we make with others is one of the most essential parts of life. According to certified coach Marcia Reynolds, PsyD, "When people feel you desire to change them or provoke them, they may resist you and feel they must argue or back away from the interaction... Before people will openly engage with you, you first need to focus on how you want them to feel.”

For a brilliant person, they lead with positivity, knowing that this is the best way to attract others to them. They speak from a place of confidence and, as such, don't need to overexert themselves to make those important connections.

Advertisement

10. 'I've never heard about that, I'll look into it when I have time'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Constantly working hard, brilliant people use phrases like this to convince others they are important, even when they aren't. They want to hear people out, and by saying this phrase, they are explaining that they are open to new perspectives, but on their own time.

They aren't going to simply accept information as fact; rather, they want to do the research themselves. They won't jump to conclusions without looking at the situation or problem from all angles.

A survey from Pew Research Center found that the majority of Americans (81%) rely on their own research, whereas 43% rely on friends and family and 31% rely on professional experts. Some people may prefer their own opinions rather than listening to facts, which can lead to the conclusion of a conversation instead of learning something new.

But brilliant people are intelligent enough to understand that staying in an echo chamber isn't effective in obtaining more knowledge. Instead, when they haven't heard of a specific fact or tidbit of information, they will look into it further.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.