People who are high-level thinkers know that words are more than just a tool for communication, but more of a reflection of the mind’s true potential. They carefully choose their words not only for clarity but for their ability to influence and motivate others. Research suggests that the words we do and do not use "can influence how people think, feel, and act." Knowing this, there are specific phrases high-level people make sure to say often.

From visionary leaders to groundbreaking innovators, those who master the art of language shape their future during every conversation. By understanding and embracing their way of thinking, we can refine our own communication, transforming seemingly ordinary exchanges into powerful moments.

Here are 10 brilliant phrases only high-level thinkers say often, according to research

1. 'I'm not sure what this means, but I plan to find out.'

When high-level thinkers say this they're announcing to whomever is around that they're not admitting defeat but instead gearing up for more discovery. It's a bold move that blends humility with a hunger for knowledge and insight. Instead of faking certainty, they lean into the unknown and trusting that real understanding comes from curiosity, not quick answers.

This mindset isn't about having all of the facts, it's about hunting down the right questions. Cognitive flexibility, the ability to adapt one's thinking in response to new information and intelligence, is considered highly valuable to intellectual humility. This suggests that the ability to think critically and shift perspectives in response to new information is not only a mark of high-level thinking, but is a key ingredient in lifelong learning.

2. 'What do you think?'

One of the brilliant phrases only high-level thinkers say often is "What do you think?" This phrase is more than just a conversation starter. It opens the door to explore what you are thinking about on a deeper level. They are basically saying, "Right now I’m at an impasse and could use your opinion."

High-level thinkers know that they don't have all of the answers, and they love to create space for better ones. It's an invitation to collaboration, challenges assumptions, and turns monologues into meaningful dialogue. High-level thinkers never shy away from a problem, they seek to solve it.

A poll by Brimco revealed that 70% of team engagement is influenced by leadership. This highlights the critical role leaders play in motivating their teams through open and effective communication and by asking what they think of certain projects or situations and how to solve them.

3. 'Can you help me?'

Asking for help with something is never a bad thing. In fact, high-level thinkers ask for help all of the time because they know that seeking different perspectives on a topic will help to see the bigger picture more clearly. It shows they value expertise beyond their own and recognize that great ideas are often the result of collaboration.

Asking for help isn't admitting defeat, it's about leveraging collective intelligence to tackle challenges more effectively. It turns a problem into an opportunity for shared growth and innovation.

A study led by Harvard Business School's Alison Wood Brooks found that individuals who seek advice are often perceived as more competent, not less. This is because asking for help signals a recognition of one’s own limitations and a willingness to learn.

4. 'Tell me more.'

When high-level thinkers say this, it is a signal that something valuable has caught their attention. They want to dive deeper to uncover more nuance and find what others might have overlooked. This curiosity shows that they are not satisfied with just surface-level answers, but instead are hunting for context. This is how smart minds stretch further, challenge assumptions, and make others feel truly heard.

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who ask more questions, especially follow-ups, are consistently rated as more likable and responsive. These follow up questions signal listening, validation, and genuine care, all of which drive a stronger rapport and deeper connection.

5. 'Let's explore this further.'

When high-level thinkers want to delve into a topic further they're not just being inquisitive, they genuinely are curious about the topic. They have a drive to unpack complexities rather than rush to closure. They know there’s more beneath the surface and they're not content until they've mapped out all of the possible layers. This is how sharp minds stay sharp, by treating ideas like terrain to be explored, not checkboxes to be ticked.

Exploring topics further requires extremely curious individuals. Research from Southampton Solent University found that intellectual curiosity, as measured by the need for cognition scale, predicted 25% of the variance in academic performance, suggesting that students who engage more deeply with content, driven by curiosity, tend to perform better academically.

6. 'I could be wrong, but this approach might be better.'

Another brilliant phrase only high-level thinkers say often is "I could be wrong, but this approach might be better." They know they aren't perfect and can often get things wrong. It's not about claiming perfection but recognizing the potential for improvement, even in the face of uncertainty. This mindset fuels creativity and drives progress, as it turns every idea into a stepping stone rather than a final answer.

High-level thinkers know that the real breakthroughs come when they’re not afraid to explore new avenues, even if it means questioning their own path. According to a review published in Nature Reviews Psychology, intellectual humility supports better decision-making and strengthens interpersonal relationships. In a time of cultural polarization, this kind of self-awareness doesn’t only improve personal insight, but also lays the groundwork for more constructive conversations.

7. 'Let's agree to disagree.'

High-level thinkers know they’re secure enough to stand their ground without needing to win every argument. They never give up and always prioritize respect over ego. This signals emotional intelligence, intellectual maturity, and the ability to recognize that disagreements don't have to mean disconnection. In a world where people are obsessed with being right, high-level thinkers know that sometimes the smartest thing to do is make space for differing views and keep the conversation going anyway.

Research has found that people with higher intellectual humility are more likely to engage with those who hold opposing views rather than shutting down or walking away from the conversation. This encourages mutual respect and opens the door up for more meaningful dialogue between people who don't see things the same way.

8. 'This reminds me of something.'

High-level thinkers often remember things during small talk. You could be having a conversation with them about one topic when suddenly a recognition happens for them in real time and offer more insight into the topic. They’re making connections and linking the present moment to past knowledge, experience, or insight. Their brains are actively drawing from a deep well of understanding to make sense of something new.

According to a memory model proposed by Alan Baddeley, the thinker is effectively pulling together new data and recalling relevant experiences or concepts to form a more coherent understanding of the situation. This ability to connect past and present information is key to more complex cognitive functions, such as problem-solving and insight generation.

9. 'What proves this is true?'

This isn't mean to be skeptical. What high-level thinkers are trying to achieve by asking for proof is simply finding and understanding the answer. They're reaching beyond surface-level understanding by drawing on stored knowledge and past experiences to test new information against what they already know. Because the world is overflowing with opinions dressed as fact, truth isn’t claimed, it's earned.

According to a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, fact-checkers are most effective after exposure to misinformation, not before or during. This shows that truth seeking isn't just about what we know, but when we know it. For high-level thinkers, the most powerful truths stick best when they arrive just after the lie.

10. 'I don't know.'

The most profound insights come from the simple admission that someone just doesn’t know something. High-level thinkers who push the boundaries of knowledge understand that being humble about their own abilities is a gateway to new discoveries. By acknowledging their intellectual limitations they begin to uncover even more possibilities.

According to a study published by the Society for Medical Decision Making, the including an option to answer "I don't know" in surveys led to a higher rate of responses, particularly in health behavior research. Then, after an initial answer of "I don't know" was given, the frequency of "I don’t know" responses was reduced from 55.7% to 19.6%. This suggests that some respondents may initially say they don't know something due to uncertainty, but could provide a valid response once encouraged to think about the question more deeply.

