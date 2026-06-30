You Can Easily Spot An Annoying Person By 10 Phrases They Usually Say In Casual Conversation

There are unsuspecting features of annoyingness. It's the reason behind our tendency to cringe at people in public or roll our eyes when we hear someone talk on speakerphone or chew with their mouth open.

Not only are annoyances unpleasant things we can't get immediately away from, but they're also usually dependent on someone's personal experience. Trauma and personal insecurities play a role in the subjectivity of annoying behavior. And you can easily spot an annoying person by the kinds of phrases they say in conversations, but only because they're frustrations we collectively share.

An annoying person usually says these phrases in casual conversation

1. 'The customer is always right'

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The worst kind of person you know uses "the customer is always right" as an excuse to treat service workers poorly. They have no human empathy, or, more annoyingly, they pick and choose what kinds of people they're going to offer grace to based on their occupation and perceived status.

As psychologist Reena B. Patel explains, these people are annoying because they're immature and use service workers as a scapegoat for their own distress. Whether it's a bad day at work or a deep sense of unworthiness, instead of coping with it themselves like an adult, they push it off onto others with rudeness and cruelty.

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2. 'If you say so'

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When an overconfident, incompetent person says a phrase like "if you say so," they're being annoying for no reason other than coping with a fragile ego. When they realize their facade isn't being blindly accepted or a conversation is going to be harder than they expected, they shut down and avoid it completely.

While they might try to pretend this phrase is some kind of boundary or self-protective measure, in reality it's an annoying sign that they're too immature to engage in an honest, healthy conversation.

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3. 'Everything happens for a reason'

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Especially in moments when you're seriously struggling or grieving, these kinds of phrases can be so annoying and dismissive. Nobody wants to hear "everything happens for a reason" when they've lost someone they love or got a rejection from what they believe is their dream job. They want support and sympathy. They want presence, not advice and justifications.

An annoying person only cares about having the best wisdom and advice to share, without considering how they can actually support and help the people around them.

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4. 'Long story short'

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If you're going to take the time to bring it up, just tell the whole story. If you're going to say "long story short," actually make it a condensed version.

There's nothing worse than hearing that kind of annoying phrase, but then still being shackled to a 10-minute-long story you never asked for. Especially in the workplace, it's both annoying and a sign that someone doesn't know how to communicate effectively or efficiently.

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5. 'Just be yourself'

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For someone who has no idea who they are or struggles with authenticity in the face of insecurity, hearing "just be yourself" is annoying. What kind of advice is that for someone in a high-pressure situation when they can't even define who that person is from the comfort of their personal time?

If someone asks for advice and help from someone, which is hard enough to start with, the last thing they want to hear is some constantly regurgitated, cheesy one-liner.

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6. 'Would've, could've, should've'

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Reflecting on our mistakes is how we learn and grow. And it takes a ton of inner security and personal resilience to reflect on the past, picking out mistakes in an unbiased way and considering how you might change your behavior to be better.

So, when you're met with a mocking phrase like "would've, could've, should've," or worse, "woulda, coulda, shoulda," by someone around you, it's annoying. The best kinds of people challenge us to be better by prompting reflection. The more annoying, clearly insecure people mock you for trying to grow to make themselves feel better.

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7. 'Work hard, play hard'

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Even though it's been used for decades to motivate people in the workplace and glorify hustle culture in a "fun" way, it's more than annoying for most people to hear "work hard, play hard" today. For Gen Zers who are tired of being fed normalized versions of burnout, it's an immediate red flag.

Most of the time, people who are working hard don't even have the resources to play hard. They're working overtime in salary positions and bringing home work, even though they can't afford to pay their bills at the end of the month. Creatives are being let go. Free time is swiftly evolving into side hustle time or space to apply for jobs.

People don't have the luxury of watching their hard work pay off because they're in survival mode. So, this misleading phrase strikes a nerve.

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8. 'Some people have it worse'

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Dismissive phrases like this can do a lot of damage, but they are somewhat normalized in our culture of constant comparison. We're never allowed to be upset and seek sympathy because there's always this comparison and invalidation.

It's annoying when you're struggling to hear someone dismiss your pain. Especially when you're around people who don't know your story and empathize with your situation, their ignorance is immediately frustrating.

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9. 'I could care less'

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When someone says "I could care less," it's truly annoying because it makes no sense. If they're trying to tell someone they really, really don't care, what they mean is, "I couldn't care less."

It often makes the person saying it sound careless and incompetent, despite being chronically misused all the time by all kinds of people. When we're already irritable, these small language slip-ups can trigger annoyances quickly.

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10. 'I'm adulting'

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For older generations who have spent years, and sometimes even decades, of their lives working and taking care of themselves, there's nothing more annoying than hearing a 20-something person brag about "adulting." They're not doing anything special. They're literally doing the bare minimum and seeking external validation and praise for it.

It's the kind of self-congratulatory language that might actually make all of us happier in the long run, but currently only annoys people who have adopted a rigid idea of humility.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.