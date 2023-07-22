These Photos Show You What It Looks Like To Be Color Blind

Color blindness (color vision deficiency) affects approximately 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women. Of course, men can't see color right, they can barely do the chores right.

Researchers say that color blindness is a deficiency in the way a person distinguishes certain colors, usually by being able to tell the difference between blue and yellow, or red and green.

But just because you're diagnosed as color blind doesn't mean you see things in various shades of grey.

Dr. Jay Neitz has been working in the field of color vision research for approximately 35 years and believes that color vision defects cause problems in the real world.

What it looks like to be color blind

He runs a well-known laboratory called The Neitz Color Vision Lab and has generously agreed to share some slides that show what it's like to live with a type of color blindness called deuteranopia, which affects red and green.

The slide with the correct answer is indicated by a small circle in the upper left-hand corner.

Which meat is the most thoroughly cooked?

Which flask contains a light pink solution?

Which picture contains a red crayon?

Which picture shows the number 6?

If you were able to get all of these correct, congratulations! You see color clearly.

Did you pass any of them? Did you just find out that you're color blind?

