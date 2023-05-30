What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Dominant Point Of View

Checking in with yourself by taking a personality test is a great way to start a new year, a new chapter, or new venture in your life with a fresh perspective and renewed understanding of who you really are, and where you fit into the big picture of this wild and wacky world.

For some, it feels as though time flies by in the blink of an eye, while for others it drags on and on. Either way, and no matter what a new venture means to the people around you, most of us share a common sense of relief, along with a desire to start something fresh, exciting, and hopeful.

This personality test identifies the character traits that shape your point of view. It's based on different individuals' identities, and both men and women can relate to it.

In order to be the best version of ourselves, it's important to begin with a solid understanding of who we are in the present moment — including the good, the bad, the ugly, and absolutely everything in between.

One of the critical things for us all to understand about ourselves is how we see the world. Once we understand the specific trait theories of our personality, we can know what to look out for and how to stay on our best path.

Research suggests that personality is something that's quite fluid. So, if you recognize two or more of these specific things in the image below, you might have different aspects to your personality. Because, according to twin studies, genes can sometimes drive experience and shape personality based on the way your parents raised you.

But the key to figuring out this personality theory is by looking at the image below. Don't overthink it, just pay attention to the first thing you see when you look at this picture.

Then, scroll down to the list below to see what the first thing you saw says about the character traits that shape your unique point of view in this personality assessment.

1. If you saw the old man sitting up in bed

If you saw the old man sitting up in his bed, chances are you're the sort of person who is prone to worry.

You can't help yourself. Life is hard and no matter how hard you work, it seems inevitable that something is certain to go wrong. Is it any wonder that you spend your days trying to do everything in your power to stop those potential disasters from occurring before they even do?

Concerns are part of the normal adult experience. If you aren't a little concerned about something, how can you be believed to care about anything?

But remember that while there are plenty of things to keep you up at night, the sky is also full of stars just like the ones by the sitting man's head.

You might have some areas in your life where your orientation is more internal or external than others. Try to let yourself off the hook by remembering to breathe and accepting that some things are just plain out of your control.

2. If you saw the two knights

If you saw the two knights first, you're the type of person who relies intensely on the love and support of your friends, which means you might have high emotional intelligence.

While the rest of the world might be focusing on things like losing weight or getting promoted, you feel quite certain your world will stay relatively stable... as long as you have the love and support of the people in your life who matter most.

Having a support system made up of friends who mean the world to you is absolutely invaluable. That said, none of these friends would be satisfied to learn that you are keeping your life in a holding pattern simply for the sake of making sure you are spending time with them.

Try to look beyond your social circle. There's a whole wild world out there with plenty of friends waiting to be made and included.

3. If you saw the dancing couple

If you looked at this image and the first thing you noticed was the dancing couple, you have an inherently romantic worldview.

Your friends may not call you a romantic, but the truth of the matter is that finding true romantic love is deeply important to you, even if you don't always wear that information on your sleeve for all the world to see. After all, you don't want to be considered too cheesy.

It's time for you to accept the fact that you yearn for romantic love and then do whatever is possible to keep your heart open to finding it.

Falling in love isn't about going on a million dates or finding the perfect high heels to catch his eye. It's about accepting the reality that love is something you don't only want to give, but something you entirely deserve to receive in return.

4. If you saw the woman cleaning

If you saw the woman cleaning when you first looked at this image, don't worry — this doesn't mean you are doomed to a life spent cleaning up other people's messes.

It simply means that you are a natural problem-solver who approaches the world with open eyes, ears, and arms, ready to offer to help anyone who needs something sorted out in their lives.

It's a tremendous gift that you have, and the fact that you're so eager to share your personal gift is an even more beautiful thing. However, when you spend too much time untying other people's knots, you run the risk of returning home only to find all of your own strands tangled beyond repair.

Focus on directing some of the TLC you offer the world at large to yourself. You'll find that in doing so you have more energy, peace, and happiness than ever before!

5. If you saw the skull-embroidered drapes

If you looked at this picture and the first thing you saw was the pair of drapes that look like matching skulls, that isn't some sort of omen that you're going to experience a serious loss or that you're going to anything traumatic or related to death.

Seeing the skulls first indicates that you are a person who accepts and welcomes extreme changes gracefully. For some, the chance to start all over might seem daunting, but not for you.

You're the kind of person who looks for opportunities to start anew but be cautious.

In embracing the new, please don't forget that there are things about you — many things — that are perfect just as they are. You really don't need to change anything about yourself, but if you decide you must make sure you're not doing it for anyone other than yourself.

6. If you saw the mustachioed man in the center

If the first thing you saw was the large image of the man with the mustache at the center of the piece, you're the kind of person who focuses on big-picture thinking.

This is a great skill. Not everyone out there is able to think in those meta terms necessary in order to come up with important, expansive, and creative ideas that benefit not only their own lives but the lives and ventures of their family members, colleagues, and even the global community.

The dangerous flip side to being this way is that you may be prone to forget about smaller details, and because of that, you often drop the ball and fail to follow through. You also have the ability to think positively and negatively as well.

Stick to those grand ambitions of yours and make sure not to let the minutiae keep you from bringing your big beautiful ideas to fruition. Reach for the stars and, with just a wee bit of planning, everything and anything is possible.

7. If you saw the man with the ruffled collar

If the first thing you saw was the image of the man wearing a Shakespearean-style ruff while sitting on top of the larger man's head, you have a totally unique outlook on life.

While other people around you might focus on their goals or reorganize their lives, you prefer to seek out the kind of odd life experiences most people never even discover exist. It's awesome to have this sort of perspective and the willingness to attempt things that might put off others.

Just remember to temper your enthusiasm for the strange with at least a tablespoon of human empathy. There is a difference between being a collector of experiences and/or people vs. being an interesting person who is a truly good friend.

You can show others you are refreshingly different without that requiring you to make anyone else feel uncomfortably awkward.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and the Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.