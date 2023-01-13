Woman Forgets That Boyfriend Is Color-Blind During Their Baby's Gender Reveal — He Still Has The Sweetest Reaction

It’s a… “what is it?” a father-to-be asks his girlfriend in a now-viral TikTok video taking the app by storm.

Despite setting off a confetti canon that revealed the gender of his unborn child, one man was still unsure what he was expecting for a valid reason.

The man is colorblind, which his girlfriend forgets in the excitement of their baby’s gender reveal.

23-year-old Jenna Cowan and her 25-year-old boyfriend are expecting their first child together and decided to film their gender reveal on TikTok.

In the video that has been viewed nearly 3 million times, Cowan’s boyfriend is given the important task of popping the confetti canon that will reveal their baby’s gender.

Blue confetti will come out if it’s a boy and pink if it’s a girl.

The couple stands in their living room before the canon goes off, scattering pink confetti across the floor.

As Cowan appears to be excited upon the realization that she is having a daughter and looks over at her boyfriend to celebrate, he appears to be confused.

“What is it?” he can be seen saying to his girlfriend, who forgot at the moment that he is colorblind!

“NOT ME FORGETTING MY BOYFRIEND IS COLORBLIND DURING OUR GENDER REVEAL,” Cowan wrote in a textbox over her video.

After she confirms the happy news to her boyfriend, he smiles along with her.

Other TikTok users congratulated the soon-to-be parents and commented on the hilarious reveal.

“I feel like that minute of not knowing and then his face changing made this vid so much more beautiful. Congrats,” one user wrote.

It’s the fact he still did a gender reveal even though he knew he was color blind. He’s a keeper girl,” another user shared.

“Considering he couldn’t see the color his face says he didn’t care whether it was pink or blue,” another user pointed out.

"The most wholesome reveal I've seen. He didn't care if it was pink or blue he was just excited to be a dad,” another added.

Cowan spoke exclusively to Newsweek to talk more about her viral video.

She described her boyfriend as “laid-back” and “easy-going,” and did not care about the gender of their baby as long as they were healthy.

He still however wanted to be sure what the pink confetti popped out from the canon!

"He was completely fine with it!" Cowan said of her boyfriend. "He just wanted to know whether it was a girl or boy, he is very laid-back and easy-going, so something like that didn't bother him at all.”

The couple was originally convinced that they were having a boy.

"We were convinced it was a boy so to find out that it was going to be a girl was a complete shock, but we are super excited to become parents,” Cowan said.

