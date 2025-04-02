6 Things Pet Parents Do That Give Veterinarians The Ick, According To A Vet

Most pet parents treat their animals like human children, spoiling them rotten with endless cuddles, treats, and love. Yet, even when they mean well, pet parents tend to do a few things that make vets everywhere squirm.

Dr. Frank Bozelka is an ER veterinarian and content creator. In a recent TikTok, he shared a few things that even the most doting pet owners get wrong.

Here are six things pet parents do that give veterinarians the ick:

1. Take advice from a breeder.

Breeders and veterinarians often go head to head when it comes to basic animal care. The crucial difference is that veterinarians go through years of schooling, and breeders do not.

While there certainly are breeders that know their stuff, they are still not medical experts! Sure I've learned a few things from breeders about unique breeds I didn't know, but it's not very common. And the harsh reality of being a vet is that most of the time, you're dealing with a backyard breeder that's literally just trying to dodge any responsibility. I cannot stress this enough: DO NOT JUST BUY A BREED BECAUSE IT'S CUTE!!! DO! YOUR!! HOMEWORK!!! Make sure the breed is a good fit for your lifestyle, and make sure your lifestyle is a good fit for the breed! And for retractable leashes: I've seen far more injuries caused to dogs and humans from retractable leashes compared to other leashes. For number 6: stop complaining about the wait times. We know it's frustrating. The dirty truth, however, is the vast majority of the time it's NOT the fault of the hospital staff. It's other owners and the cases we are seeing.

According to veterinarian Dr. Roger Welton, "99.9% of breeders are ignorant at best, unethical and shady at worst." He added that most "do not do any genetic screening or breed disease predilection testing on their breeding dogs."

While breeders may have experience with animals, they are not trained medical professionals and often overlook serious health complications that can be easily caught by veterinarians. According to some vets, getting veterinary advice from breeders is like getting surgical advice from someone who watches "Grey’s Anatomy."

2. Ask the vet what to do, and then do the opposite.

Many pet parents ask their veterinarian for their opinion, only to completely disregard their advice.

Let’s say they suspect that their pet has hurt a limb. A vet may recommend getting X-rays. However, an owner may decide to completely ignore their advice and take their pet home. This leaves veterinarians dumbfounded, wondering why pet owners even brought their animals to the vet if they weren’t going to follow their recommendations.

3. Not research a particular breed for getting it.

ILya Soldatkin | Shutterstock

Before bringing any pet into your home, it is important to do research to understand all of their needs, characteristics, and potential health issues, and ensure they will fit into your lifestyle. Some breeds, like French Bulldogs, need extra health attention. Others, like Border Collies, have high energy and require a lot of space to run around. Some are predisposed to separation anxiety or aggression.

You should always do your homework before adding any animal to your family to ensure that you can care for them to the fullest extent — and avoid any unnecessary accidents or injuries.

4. Not give their high-energy dogs enough activity.

Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Huskies, and Dalmatians are all examples of high-energy dogs that need large backyard spaces, frequent walks, and constant stimulation to keep them healthy and entertained.

However, some pet owners fail to realize the importance of providing their dogs with spaces where they can release their energy. Dogs who do not get proper exercise can develop several health issues, including anxiety, excessive barking, joint problems, reduced muscle tone, and obesity.

"Obesity is a big problem in pets, just as it is with people, and exercising helps keep the dog's weight down," K-State Veterinarian and assistant professor of clinical sciences, Dr. Susan Nelson, shared with Kansas State University. "Dogs also need an outlet to relieve their energy, or else they may develop destructive behavior. Your dog is going to be happier and more content if it receives adequate exercise.”

5. Use retractable leashes.

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Many pet owners assume that retractable leashes allow their pets less restriction on walks, but they may result in injuries. When your dog pulls forward and reaches the end of the leash, they can suddenly lurch backward, potentially snapping their necks and damaging their trachea and vertebrae.

Veterinarians caution pet owners against using retractable leashes, and urge them to opt for traditional leashes where you’ll have more control over your dog’s range of motion.

6. Get angry at ER vet wait times (especially around holidays).

Just like an ER for humans, the wait times at a veterinary ER will be unpredictable. Some days you’ll be able to walk right in, and other times you will be waiting for hours. While it all depends on the volume of patients, the time of day, and the severity of their pet's condition, the average wait time people can expect their pets to be seen at most veterinary ERs is 30 to 60 minutes.

Of course, if an animal comes in with severe injuries from being hit by a car while your pet has the sniffles, you can expect your wait to be a little longer. Veterinarians are not purposely trying to ruin your day with long wait times. They are simply just doing their jobs!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.