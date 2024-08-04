Note: I will be the first to say that this is an article that comes from a source of bias. I am a crazy cat lady and I actively volunteer with cat organizations. So, take that as you wish.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about pet stores near me. Like many other city areas, the pet stores around my area have quite a few “bougie” pet accessories that aren’t found in typical areas: strollers, champagne for cats and dogs, and luxury spa accessories, to name a few.

I called up my friends who have cats. They were all about it and so was I. We’re going to be gifting our cats some catnip “wine” and watching them go crazy for some high-end freeze-dried chicken treats. I sat there and smiled, then realized something.

The 'pet test' a man must pass to be true husband material: Does he hate cats?

Most men who ascribe to toxic masculinity or Red Pill ideologies tend to hate cats — and I don’t mean that lightly. I mean, they hate them with a passion. I’ve had men proudly tell me that I would have to give up cats or refuse to adopt some if I dated them. Lo and behold, they were shocked when I got up and left without a word. This is the Red Pill at work.

You might be wondering why cats get such hate from bad men. It’s simple:

Cats are seen as a historically “feminine” pet.

A cat won’t immediately be excited to see you like a dog is; you have to earn a cat’s love.

Cats don’t tolerate bad behavior from people.

In other words, cats are the animal kingdom’s version of fans of consent.

Cats are not pets that submit at random. They need to be loved, cherished, and treated well before they love you.

Moreover, since cats are seen as a “woman’s companion,” men who are bound by he-man misogyny don’t want to have one. They don’t want anything to do with the feminine — so they often are the ones who will try to get you to get rid of your pets, too.

O_Zinchenko / Shutterstock

Nothing good often comes from a guy who hates cats.

You don’t have to like cats, but if you hate them, that might be a red flag. Cats generally keep to themselves. If you somehow managed to hate them, it’s more a sign of hangups you have than it is about the animal.

I mean, really. They’re cute and not tarantulas. A person who hates cats usually has a cruel streak. From what I’ve seen, that cruel streak tends to extend to anything they see as “weaker” than them. A man who hates cats is a man who should never be engaged with, period.

On the other hand, a man who loves cats is a man who you should consider pursuing.

I have yet to see a man who truly cherished cats who didn’t have a great dating life. My husband loves cats. My ex adored cats. Hell, even guys who have cats but aren’t “cat crazy” tend to be decent partners.

It’s a sign that a man is not threatened by feminine things. It’s also a sign that men are willing to work to get people and other creatures to like them. And you know what? That’s a green light in my book.

The only time you should ignore this rule is if you notice that a guy doesn’t take care of his cat. In that case, it’s best to make sure to call a nonprofit and report what you see. You could save his pet’s life.

Men who like cats are a general green light because it takes a certain level of empathy to love a cat.

It takes a certain level of empathy to love a cat. That empathy can help you get a better life with that potential partner. Perhaps that’s why so many of my “cat bros” tend to be happily married or even in poly relationships. It’s food for thought.

How likely is your future hubby to own a cat? According to Forbes Pet Ownership statistics, owning a cat still comes second to dogs — as of 2022, 44.5% of U.S. households own dogs and 29% of households own cats.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.