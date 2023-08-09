The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Who You Secretly Pretend To Be In Relationships

In order to fall deeply in love and maintain a healthy relationship that withstands the test of time, you have to be willing to show your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife or significant other all of your authentic personality traits — the good, the bad, and the ugly — and hope they will accept this offering as is.

That's the goal, at least, but often, in the earlier stages of relationships, there are aspects of ourselves we'd rather be kept secret for a while due to a fear of rejection. In order to hide characteristics we think of as flaws, we pretend to have other traits we think will earn us major points as a buffer.

Who we pretend to be in the beginning stages of any relationship can have a real impact on its long-term success, as this personality test will show you.

If the façade you present is just a facet of your personality, that's one thing. But if you pretend to be someone else entirely, it could mean dooming your relationship to a sudden and certain death.

But sometimes, the personas we adopt when we first fall in love come on so fast that we might not even know what they are.

If you want to know who you pretend to be in relationships, this optical illusion personality test will help you quickly and effectively solve the puzzle. Knowing, as they say, is half of the battle.

The way it works couldn't be more simple. Just look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first. Once you've done that, scroll down to find out what this optical illusions-based test reveals about the secret personality traits you pretend to have in love and relationships.

Photo: Oleg Shupliak

1. If you saw the man's profile

If you saw the man's profile first when you looked at the image, you secretly pretend to be someone who isn't afraid of anything in relationships.

When you start dating someone and the relationship first gets serious, you like to come across as a person who isn't going to let anything keep them from forming a strong romantic bond. You pretend that nothing is going to make you flinch when you start dating someone, even if inside you're terrified of this new commitment.

Try and remember that you aren't in this relationship alone. Your partner is going to feel more assured knowing that you share their hopes and fears. If you seem to have supernatural control over your emotions, it's just going to put a wedge between you.

2. If you saw the man playing the pipe

If you saw the man's profile first when you looked at the image, you secretly pretend to be someone who always sees the sunny side of life in relationships.

When the two of you met, you were the life of the party, and now that you're official, you have no plans of ever letting this person think you let the party stop for even a minute. After all, what are they going to think if you need to take a night off? That you're a loser?

Nobody is a one-person party machine their entire life. If this person wants to be with you, sure, they love your wild side, but they are also fully expecting to get to know every other part of you, even the part that likes binge-watching old episodes of "Dateline."

3. If you saw the woman with the floral crown

If you saw the man's profile first when you looked at the image, you secretly pretend to be someone who doesn't have a temper in relationships.

You know that the last thing many people want is someone hysterical who isn't in charge of their emotions, so you do your best to channel your inner therapist and always present a smiling face and a level-headed demeanor. If this kind of thing actually gave people ulcers, you would so have one by now.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with expressing anger when you feel angry. Your partner is much more likely to understand the impulse to get mad than they are to understand why you feel the need to hide that from them.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.