How To Take The TikTok Color Personality Test — And Why Everyone Loves It So Much

Another day, another TikTok trend. A 2021 craze that swept the video-sharing app is the Color Personality Test that people used to express themselves via, you guessed it, color psychology.

TikTokers were sharing their results in videos, often with little context, which had many of us wondering what exactly this test was about.

Those with the color “sprout” are definitely getting the most laughs on social media because the test basically exposed them for being “lazy perfectionists stuck in a house and unable to refuse.” Ouch!

But plenty of other color personalities are also using the test to connect with like-minded people by sharing their results in the hopes of finding their match.

What is the Color Personality Test?

The Color Personality Test is possibly derived from the True Colors personality profiling system, created by Don Lowry, which is used to categorize people’s temperaments and how they deal with challenging situations.

However, that system uses just 4 main colors while the Color Personality Test has the shade range of a colorful summer wardrobe.

Fortunately for those of us whose attention spans have been severely reduced thanks to TikTok, the test is super quick and easy to do.

Consisting of just 12 questions, the test gauges how you deal with social situations and how you view life as a whole. Then, it gives you a color category based on your answers and offers some interesting insights into your behavior, what challenges you face, and what draws you to others. Think: a BuzzFeed quiz.

Best of all, it tells you what colors you are attracted to and what colors you should avoid so you can compare your results with friends.

If you want to join in on the fun, keep reading to learn how to take the Color Personality Test to find out how you behave in front of your friends.

How To Take The Color Personality Test

1. Check out the test.

To find the test, go to ktestone.com. The site is Korean, so you may have to scroll down a little to find the English version.

You can also take the test in Spanish, Japanese, and more.

2. Answer the 12 questions you're asked.

Once you’re in, you can start answering the 12 questions about your friendship and life goals.

They’re simple and don’t require much thinking, so you’ll be done in no time.

3. Get your results.

Once you finish all 12 questions, depending on the situation they present to you, the system will automatically generate your results for you. Your color will be accompanied by all the information you need about this personality type.

So if your color is pink like mine, you’re “witty, open-minded, and fashion-conscious.” You'll also get a whole bunch of other interesting insights into how you interact with others.

There are over a dozen possible colors you can get in the ktestone Color Personality Test, including:

Sweet Pink: Positive and optimistic

Vanilla Ice: Hates loneliness

Quartz: Stubborn

Alice Blue: Cold on the outside, warm on the inside

Ocean Bay: Perfectionist

Dandelion: Shy

Warm Flame: Lone wolf

Navy Fiony: Passionate hates hurting others

Oasis: Gentle, supportive

Doeny: People-lover

Periglacial Blue: Honor student type

Cactus: Realistic leader type

Ocean Depths: Spontaneous, silent

Sprout: Homebody

Rosebud: Values action over thoughts/words

Serulian: Lazy genius

4. Share your results.

Of course, no Color Personality Test is complete until you post about it on social media. Share your color in a TikTok video!

