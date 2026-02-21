A person who does these 11 things while talking to you is almost always more cold-hearted than you realize

As we go through life, we will surely come across people with all different temperaments. Whether it's a rude person on line at the grocery store or a kindhearted individual holding the door for us, it's normal that not everyone we meet will treat us with respect. But we can often determine if a person is insensitive by their actions. And whether it's always interrupting or only talking about themselves, a person who does these things while talking to you is almost always more cold-hearted than you realize.

At first, their behavior may not be so noticeable, as a fake smile and small pleasantries can fool anyone. However, as a conversation progresses, it becomes clearer that cold-hearted people tend to be more upfront with their indifference. They're not scared to express how they truly feel, and if it offends those around them, it really doesn't bother them.

1. Giving blank looks

Cold-hearted people don't quite understand how to be emotional. Because they're so uncaring, it's difficult for them to match normal emotions to their facial expressions. They could sit there and pretend, smiling fakely or nodding along, but it isn't too hard to feign interest. However, if there's one thing cold-hearted makes clear, it's that they don't care.

This is why they keep the same facial expression of a blank look. As uncomfortable as it may be to others, it's better to be upfront. According to a 2019 study, being honest is an incredible tool to improve well-being. So, while it's strange, cold-hearted people are just looking out for themselves and themselves at the end of the day.

2. Constantly looking bored

Whether it's twiddling their thumbs or staring off into space, a person who does these things while talking to you is almost always more cold-hearted than you realize. These actions of theirs may cause others to feel disrespected and awkward, and though they're doing their best to be polite and listen, deep down inside, they don't care.

From staring at their phone to giving you a bored look, they make it clear how they truly feel. It's rude, yes, but they'd rather show their true selves than feign interest for the sake of playing nice.

3. Responding with short, dismissive answers

Whether it's with friends or co-workers, socializing is a normal part of life and is good for the soul. As research presented by the American Psychological Association pointed out, having healthy and stable friendships are incredibly beneficial for our personal happiness, well-being, and longevity. But cold-hearted people don't make great friends.

When a person receives dismissive or short answers from them, it means the conversation has turned one-sided and is no longer productive. Known for their unfriendliness, they aren't here to coddle anyone's feelings.

4. Interrupting

While some people may pretend that interruptions don't really bother them, getting cut off doesn't make someone feel good. Cold-hearted people tend to interrupt conversations, all so they can steer the topic back to themselves.

It should go without saying that people do their best to avoid interruptions; however, just because they should doesn't mean they will. Only focused on themselves and unconcerned with those around them, cold-hearted individuals continue to interrupt because they believe they can.

5. Refusing to acknowledge your feelings

People who are caring will find a way to acknowledge how you're feeling. These conversations may be slightly uncomfortable, but conversations like this often make for better relationships. As resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe said, "When we leave issues unaddressed, they rarely disappear. Instead, tension and conflict are likely to build. Avoiding difficult conversations entirely can lead to a breakdown in communication and trust and possibly even resentment."

Unlike the normal empathetic person, these individuals don't care about what relationships they need to sacrifice. From telling you they don't care all the way to avoiding your feelings entirely, they make it known in every discussion that you will always be second place.

6. Keeping a flat tone no matter the topic

Most people change their tone as a conversation progresses. Whether the topic turns funny or serious, a switch in temperament will happen. Maybe they aren't trying to be rude, but when a cold-hearted individual has a flat tone and may awkwardly laugh by themselves, it's a painful experience for everyone else.

Not only does it make someone feel isolated, but it's also a huge sign there's a clear disconnect. However, rather than sit there and continue talking, don't be afraid to keep the conversation short. If a person doesn't want to engage, it's not a big deal.

7. Only talking about themselves

Whether it's redirecting every conversation back to their experiences or dominating discussions for their own benefit, a person who does these things while talking to you is almost always more cold-hearted than you realize. Of course, the average conversation should be a give and take. In a normal discussion, people give the spotlight to make others feel more comfortable and accepted. But with a cold-hearted person, it's constant self-centeredness.

For those who aren't able to get a word in, this can lead them to feel socially isolated. According to clinical and community psychologist Arthur Evans Jr., "Psychological research shows us that loneliness and isolation may increase the risk of premature mortality and are also linked with depression, poor sleep and cognitive decline. We also know that social support is one of the strongest predictors of people's well-being, reinforcing that connection is vital to our health. Reaching out, showing up and building community are not optional; they're essential."

8. Being highly sarcastic during serious moments

Many people are sarcastic from time to time; in fact, sarcastic people actually tend to be more intelligent. But it's because they recognize that there's a time and place for this type of humor. And with cold-hearted people, there's no line they won't cross in this way.

They don't care about anyone's feelings but their own. Viewing those emotions as a nuisance, they allow their inner thoughts to run wild, causing their sarcasm to lead the conversation. It's unkind, but they don't exactly care how their actions come across.

9. Invalidating your experiences

Everyone goes through something in life, and no matter how strong or positive they are, a person may crumble when they reach their limit. Social support systems are crucial in times like these, and while many people are more than eager to listen and validate, unkind people don't. Unfortunately, a person who does these things while talking to you is almost always more cold-hearted than you realize.

So self-centered, they'd rather discuss their own problems or ignore yours because it's easier for them. But while it's easier in the moment, they should be more wary. Because if they shut others out, they can't expect to make any friends or have a good social circle of their own.

10. Never asking follow-up questions

When someone is truly interested in what you're saying, they will ask questions. It may not be the most complex question out there; however, warm-hearted people do their best to make others feel secure. They don't have to go out of their way to inquire, but it's a bit awkward not to.

For cold-hearted people, staring at you with cold eyes and zero facial expression, it's easy to feel unwelcome in their presence. The conversation is always one-sided, no matter the topic. It's extremely uncomfortable, but it's up to you to either speak up or walk away. You can't control others, but you can do what's best for you.

11. Never mirroring you during conversations

Not everyone can pick up on body language. Distracted by the conversation, they might not notice when someone is fidgeting or looking off to the side. But when someone is completely ice cold, it's easy to pick up on it without too much effort. Especially when the conversation is already one-sided, you may notice they're not mirroring your body language at all.

While it may not sound important, according to licensed counselor Suzanne Degges-White, "Empathetic people tend to not only pick up on others' feelings more easily than less empathetic people, but they also are more likely to mimic other people more often. Their higher attunement to others' emotions is likely the cause of their increased level of mirroring others."

If someone isn't mirroring, they either aren't in tune with what's happening or simply don't care. For the cold-hearted person, it's usually both. So, either way, don't expect much out of that conversation.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.