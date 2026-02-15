A person's self-respect is built around their inner sense of who they are and what they believe they deserve. If they're lacking adequate self-worth, they may not see themselves as deserving of love and acceptance. Like a filter over a video on social media, this lack of self-respect colors everything they see and can even distort their perception of other people's characters.

This can easily become a self-perpetuating cycle because, over time, whatever it is you've settled for becomes normal. Your standards start to get lower and people begin disappointing you, further enforcing that this is what you deserve. This is how disrespect creeps in. While we wish it were simple, disrespecting yourself isn't always obvious, but there are various signs that indicate your level of self-regard. Once you've spotted them in yourself or someone else, you can intervene and break the cycle.

People who lack self-respect almost always do these 11 things on repeat

1. They ignore their own needs

Taking care of other people is admirable, but not when that care comes at the cost of your own well-being. Someone without self-respect puts others' needs and wishes before their own, because they don't truly believe that they deserve to take care of themselves.

People who lack self-respect aren't always aware that they're ignoring their own needs, yet they see clear side effects of doing so. It's highly likely that they'll experience burnout because they push past their limits without giving themselves time to rest and recharge.

Ignoring your needs often leads to a feeling of bitterness and regret, which can negatively affect your relationships with other people.

2. They're self-critical

People who are lacking self-respect are their own harshest critics. They judge themselves constantly, which creates a negative feedback loop in their minds that's impossible to tune out.

Instead of recognizing that everyone has growth points, people who lack self-respect put themselves down for not being perfect. They settle into a pattern of discounting their accomplishments and amplifying their failures, which not only makes them feel bad about themselves, it can also damage their relationships.

According to research, this type of self-criticism creates greater social disconnection. They measured participants' self-criticism alongside three other variables: The expression of positive emotions; expressive suppression, which is the denial of outward displays of emotion; and self-concealment, which is when someone hides information about themselves that they deem negative or disturbing. The study revealed that high self-criticism is associated with higher expressive suppression, higher self-concealment, and less expression of positive emotions.

When someone is deeply critical of themselves, they often pull away from others. The quality of their relationships suffer, and they grow more socially isolated. In contrast, someone who has self-respect gives themselves grace. They acknowledge that perfection is an impossible standard to reach, and they accept themselves as they are.

3. They focus on their mistakes

People who lack self-respect are often incredibly hard on themselves for even simple mistakes. Of course, we all have regrets, but some people take on too much shame and self-blame instead of learning from mistakes and bad choices.

Psychologist Nick Wignall highlights the difference between healthy reflection and rumination, which involves replaying mistakes, dwelling on what you did wrong, and berating yourself for not behaving differently. "When you constantly dwell on past mistakes, you constantly feel like a failure, which seriously interferes with your ability to build self-confidence," Wignall explained.

Having low self-confidence directly translates to having no self-respect, because you don't believe that you're worthy of sympathy or kindness. Focusing on your mistakes forms a deeply negative echo chamber in your mind. Only when you accept that making mistakes is part of being human will you find inner peace and self-respect.

4. They let opportunities pass them by

A person who lacks self-respect doesn't believe they deserve good things, which often means they stay stuck in mediocre situations. Instead of challenging themselves to apply for their dream job or ask for a promotion, they say "no" to any chance of self-improvement, all because they don't think they're good enough.

When someone has zero self-respect, they don't believe in themselves enough to go after what they really want. Worse, they don't see a way out of the spiral of thinking they aren't worth the opportunities that arise. They often everyone is just born feeling worthy of success instead of realizing that everyone feels intimidated sometimes, but they take a deep breath and try anyway and refuse to let the best opportunities pass them by.

5. They cross their own boundaries

People without self-respect don't set solid boundaries. Their boundaries tend to be fluid, and they have trouble upholding their own limits. They allow others to disrespect their boundaries, which is a sign of disrespecting themselves.

Dr. Wignall notes that the inability to say "no" is a sign of emotional instability. "One of the many problems with unhealthy boundaries is that you lose respect for yourself," he writes. "And when you don't respect yourself, it's hard to maintain emotional resilience in the face of stressors and challenges."

Wignall concludes, "Healthy boundaries are a precondition for a healthy sense of self."

6. They don't have self-compassion

In a report published in the journal Human Development, psychologist Kristin Neff outlines the concept of self-compassion as having three main components: Self-kindness, a common sense of humanity, and mindfulness. Neff notes that self-compassion is connected to emotional intelligence, wisdom, and to a person's desire for health and well-being.

A person with self-compassion respects themselves deeply, even when they face failure or hardship. They know that they're worthy, just by virtue of being human and they practice a growth mindset so they can turn failures and mistakes into opportunities for growth.

In contrast, someone who lacks self-respect will also lack self-compassion, because they're unable to see themselves as deserving of love, including self-love.

7. They're scared to advocate for themselves

Someone without self-respect sends a clear message that other people don't need to respect them, either.

Having no self-respect makes standing up for yourself incredibly difficult, so you tend to sit back and let people control the outcome of your life. This can lead to feelings of helplessness and lack of agency, which only exacerbates a person's lack of self-respect.

8. They lower their standards for relationships

Relationship expert Lisa Lieberman-Wang reveals that staying in unfulfilling relationships is highly common for people who lack self-respect. Their lack of self-worth often means they settle for friendships or partnerships that don't actually nourish them, all because they don't think they should have a strong, healthy relationship.

As Lieberman-Wang explains, a person without self-respect or self-confidence believes that they're unworthy of love. "You accept mediocrity — or possibly worse — out of resignation to your perceived undesirability," she concluded.

Part of elevating your standards is knowing what you want out of a relationship and believing that you deserve them. Because, guess what? You do.

9. They adopt trends without thinking twice

People who lack self-respect will fall for any trend and sometimes even scammy programs with compelling sales hooks. Why? Because they lack healthy boundaries and often doubt their inner wisdom. What happens next is what keeps them stuck in that cycle of low self-esteem.

Once you've fallen for a scam and discovered it didn't work out, or bought into a trend thinking it would make you feel good about yourself, it's hard to admit you were wrong. The emotional fallout of being tricked can be profound. You want to believe you are intelligent and have good instincts, but every time a trendy program or fad, something inside of you says, "You're not very smart."

That eats even further away at your self-esteem, and before long, you find yourself in an even worse position. Worse, you don't know where to turn for help, sending you into a spiral of shame, despair and regret that makes you even more vulnerable to the people, habits and systems that got you stuck in the first place.

10. They choose terrible friends

People who lack self-respect are often stuck in a self-defeating cycle of choosing friends who make bad choices and bring them down. And they do, indeed, bring them down. Once the person is is surrounded by negative and low self-esteem friends, they will struggle to attract friends and partners who are healthy, have healthy boundaries and a positive outlook.

This creates a cycle where lacking self-respect becomes normalized. After all, people tend to adopt the values and habits of those who surround them. Research indicates that culture helps incentivize values, and the people who are closest to us can create a social culture. People who lack self-respect may be even more vulnerable to compromising their self-esteem in favor of conforming to their friend group.

11. They can't sit with their emotions

People who lack self-respect often struggle to accept their emotions, both the positive and the negative. When they feel good, they worry about their happiness disappearing. When they feel bad, they worry that the feeling will last forever.

Not having self-respect means that they have a hard time holding space for themselves and honoring the fact that being human means having a wide range of emotions. They might try to force their feelings to change by ignoring them or tamping them down, but that only makes them well up even stronger.

It's highly likely that someone without self-respect also lacks self-awareness, which means they're unable to recognize or fully process their emotions. The more a person knows themselves, the more respect they'll have for themselves, because self-reflection and self-respect go hand in hand.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.