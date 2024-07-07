Perimenopause Is Murdering Our Careers

The true cost of leaving your career

The vignette below is not only a worry but a mirror:

Laura was in her 40s at the height of her career when she developed debilitating fatigue. Later when she also developed joint pain, the doctor said a lot of women her age have similar problems; there was no mention of perimenopause. Work became impossible, so at the age of 44, Laura resigned from her estate administration position with a private bank. — Menopause Foundation of Canada

Laura’s story highlights an all-too-common reality for women. Women are often medically gaslit, and doctors, including OBGYNs, receive inadequate menopause training if any at all. If the medical profession cannot support women, it’s no surprise that employers are ill-equipped too. For the most part, menopause is still taboo.

In the story above, Laura doesn’t get a happy ending. After resigning, Laura developed crippling anxiety. Her doctor told her that anxiety and menopause were not related. It wasn’t until she started having hot flashes that she found a menopause specialist and was prescribed HRT. By then it was too late for Laura to restore her career. She now works part-time in retail, at a fraction of her former salary, with no benefits, security, or pension. It’s not a stretch to stand in Laura’s shoes. In my case, I’m hyper-aware that for every month I’m off, I lose more of my edge and relevance.

While employers lose out, ultimately, it’s women who lose the most, not only in terms of paying for direct costs of symptom management but also lifetime earnings, career progression, pension, and benefits.

According to US AARP research, women spend over $13 billion annually on menopause symptom relief. I spent thousands chasing relief. Over the years, I saw my family doctor, an endocrinologist, two OBGYNs, a neurologist, and a psychologist. A functional doctor finally pieced it together.