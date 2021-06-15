The Only 9 Jobs Where Women Make More Than Men

Sadly, many women have to accept that they will be paid less than men for doing the same exact work.

In fact, statistics indicate that women make an average of 82 cents for every dollar men make, which includes all races.

Along with the wage gap, women also have to accept that once they have a child, their pay and career will be hit harder, whereas men's careers tend to take off after fatherhood.

Research has shown that out of 41 countries, the United States is the only country that doesn't offer paid parental leave.

But there is good news, despite how frustrating and depressing these statistics are. And it looks like there are a few exceptions to the rule.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are certain jobs where women take the bigger paychecks home.

The 9 jobs where women make more than their male peers include:

1. Producers and directors

2. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

3. Retail buyers except farm products

4. Transportation security screeners

5. Social and human service assistants

6. Special education teachers

7. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

8. Dishwashers

9. Counselors

While this seems like a women for women, don't get excited just yet.

Why? Because the difference in pay for these jobs isn't that substantial.

On the other hand, when men are paid more than women in the same field, the differences are disheartening.

For example, recent findings from 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau show that even though women make up the majority of employees for careers like nursing assistants, registered nurses, cashiers, elementary school teachers, and childcare workers make thousands of dollars less each year than their male coworkers.

So, why are women still not paid equally?

There are three reasons that are usually given by professionals.

1. Women prefer flexible schedules.

One reason is that women want more flexibility with their schedules, specifically with things like maternity leave, in order to take care of their family.

According to Harvard economist Claudia Goldin, we can see this in legal, financial and corporate sectors.

2. Women tend to shy away from negotiating.

One study found that "the framing of situations is a critical driver of gender differences in initiating negotiations."

This means that women negotiating can be intimidating for women, whereas approaching a situation as an opportunity includes language that is "more polite and role-consistent."

3. When women do negotiate or 'lean in', they get terrible push back.

Harvard conducted a study and found that male evaluators will more likely penalize women who initiate negotiations than if a man initiated.

The study also found that women are less willing to go through the negotiation process due to nervousness.

