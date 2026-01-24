Some conversations leave you feeling energized, curious, or genuinely connected, while others feel oddly flat, even when the person talking is perfectly pleasant. Often, the difference isn’t intelligence or likability, but substance. People with nothing interesting to say almost always use phrases that reveal how little they have to add to a conversation when they talk to you.

By using the same safe, repetitive phrases, they fill space without actually saying anything of value. What makes these phrases so noticeable is how often they’re used to avoid engagement rather than invite it. Instead of building on ideas or asking meaningful questions, they shut conversations down or keep them stuck at the surface. Recognizing these patterns can help you understand why certain interactions feel so oddly unfulfilling.

People with nothing interesting to say almost always use these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. 'It is what it is'

Stokkete | Shutterstock

People with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "It is what it is," when they talk to you. Sure, many people use this phrase to essentially say that a situation is unchangeable. And while there's nothing wrong with uttering this phrase sometimes, those who utter it a lot when a situation becomes tough usually have nothing interesting to add to the conversation.

For some, it might be a case of being uninterested. However, for others, it might be the way they choose to cope with things. According to consultant and expert on well-being technology Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., "Broadly speaking, emotional detachment is the inability or unwillingness to connect with others on an emotional level." This is typically caused by past neglect or even trauma. So, while we might have that one friend who is a bit cold, don't take it too seriously. While their comments don't add much, it might be the way they choose to process things based on their experience.

Advertisement

2.'That's crazy'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Everyone has moments in their life that sound a bit wild. From breakups to unexpected job changes, life isn't always as steady as we'd like. Still, this doesn't change the fact that when people with nothing interesting to say use the phrase, "That's crazy," when they talk to you, it's a sign they just don't have much to contribute to the conversation.

Now, most people don't mean anything by this. From the outside, it might seem like they're readily listening to you and are simply expressing surprise. And while this may be true for some, many people who have nothing interesting to say or add will almost always revert to this tired saying. Is it wrong to say this? No. But if you truly want to sound like you're listening, you might want to be slightly more thoughtful in your response.

Advertisement

3. 'Same'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

It's unfortunate, but many of us live in an era where deep conversations are no longer the norm. From people using memes to communicate to saying slang terms to express themselves, it isn't shocking that people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "same," when they talk to you.

Sure, they might be telling you that they feel or are going through the same thing by uttering one word. Yet, the issue with only using one word is that it doesn't allow wiggle room to move forward in a conversation. This isn't ideal, as most people prefer those late-night conversations that prompt them to think. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology: Attitudes and Social Cognition, while shallow conversations lead to greater enjoyment and connectedness, it was deeper conversations that led to greater enjoyment, connectedness, and less awkwardness.

Advertisement

4. 'It's not that serious'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

On the outside, a person who utters this phrase might think they're being helpful. Wanting their friend, loved one, or coworker to move on, they might gently nudge them by uttering this phrase. Yet, while they think they're being helpful, people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "It's not that serious," when they talk to you. Now, in their eyes, it might not be that serious.

Feeling completely detached, people tend to view things they're not in with a different perspective. And while there's nothing wrong with this, dismissing someone's feelings and boiling it down to unserious is the worst thing they can do. Regardless of their intent, according to the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, feeling disrespect leads to more aggression than being disliked does. So, while they might think they're being kind, people with nothing to say only make things worse.

Advertisement

5. 'Facts'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Another thing people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase "facts" when they talk to you. Now, it's not abnormal to hear someone say facts when they're agreeing with someone or hanging out with their friends. Known as a fairly casual term, depending on the context, it could be used in agreement or to be playful. That being said, when someone is saying something deep, it might be better to use another word.

While the word facts isn't always wrong, depending on the context, it can be pretty insensitive and is a huge sign that the person talking doesn't have anything interesting to say.

Advertisement

6. 'It's like that sometimes'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Life can be pretty unpredictable. As much as we try to plan, things don't always go as planned. Still, during these moments of uncertainty, it's always good to have a strong support system to lean on. And while many of us have friends full of wisdom and knowledge, people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "It's like that sometimes," when they talk to you, because they don't know how else to process whatever happened.

Sure, they might not mean much by it. In their eyes, they're simply adding to the conversation. However, when a person is already down, it's better not to push their buttons. When in doubt, a comforting gesture or a "I can't imagine what you're going through, and if you need anything, I'm here" will suffice.

Advertisement

7. 'Can't relate'

Gaudi Lab | Shutterstock

In an ideal world, everyone would understand one another. However, as we all know, we don't exactly live in an ideal world. The truth of the matter is, you won't always get how someone else feels. While certain situations can be similar, you won't always grasp what someone is going through unless you switch places with them.

Still, just because people don't understand doesn't mean they have to be rude about it. According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, feeling misunderstood can lead to higher stress, lower life satisfaction, and less motivation. And while many of us know this, some people can't help but keep saying it. It's unfortunate, but people with nothing to say almost always use the phrase, "Can't relate," when they talk to you.

Advertisement

8. 'That's tough'

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

Life isn't always as beautiful as Disney movies make it out to be. While it certainly has its beautiful moments, it isn't always easy. Especially in a world that's becoming harder to afford, everyone is going through some struggle.

However, people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "That's tough," when they talk to you. They might be trying to support you, but it doesn't come off as very supportive. The truth of the matter is that people want their hardships acknowledged and to feel heard. However, when someone simply says, "That's tough," it sounds like they don't care, which can lead to more tension in the long run.

Advertisement

9. 'Yeah, that happens sometimes'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When someone is ranting or telling a story, they want to know the other person is paying attention. It doesn't matter how uninterested they are in who said what or what happened at work today. Like anyone, people want to feel important. As instructor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Joseph A. Shran,d M.D., explained, "We all want the same thing: simply to be valued by somebody else."

That said, people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase "Yeah, that happens sometimes" when they talk. Sure, they might not know what to say, but their tone and energy can either make or break a relationship. If they sound uninterested or don't show genuine interest by asking questions or leaving true comments, people tend to freeze up and shut down, not wanting to be annoying. So, if someone truly cares, always give more. While it's hard to have something to say, having nothing to say is reserved for people we don't really care about.

Advertisement

10. 'I don't really have an opinion on it'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Now, not everyone has to say something deep every time they speak. With busy schedules and only so many hours in a day, we aren't always caught up with the world around us. Of course, this doesn't change the fact that people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "I don't really have an opinion on it," when they talk to you.

While neutrality can be appropriate at times, certain opinions shouldn't be black-and-white. Especially when it comes to matters of morals, it's not usually a sign to hear someone say they don't have an opinion. While avoiding stirring the pot makes sense, standing for what's right or wrong should never be controversial.

Advertisement

11. 'I mean, what can you do?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Finally, people with nothing interesting to say almost always use the phrase, "I mean, what can you do," when they talk to you. Sure, you can't always change the outcome of something, no matter how hard you try. As much as you may not like it, learning to accept things is crucial to everyday life. As resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., explained, "Acceptance helps us move from resisting to taking action and working with what is within our control."

Still, just because someone needs to learn acceptance doesn't mean another person should shove it in their face. Not only is it disrespectful, but pointing out the obvious can be pretty frustrating. So, if someone is coming to you with something, be comforting and reassuring. You might not always have the right words, but acknowledging their frustrations and reassuring them that you're there for them is certainly a start.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.