Let’s be honest, we all have moments of laziness. Whether it’s failing to pick our clothes off the floor after a shower, or bypassing steps in a work project to get it over with quicker. These are normal signs of temporary laziness. However, if you find yourself annoyed by doing certain tasks, you may have an actual laziness problem.

Someone is unusually lazy if they can’t handle the energy that goes into a task. Instead, they will avoid it or put it off until the very last minute. This behavior greatly impacts their performance at work and their relationships with friends. If you know someone who is always trying to wiggle out of anything that takes time and work, they are likely overly lazy. If you ask them to do these things, and they respond with annoyance, it’s clear they are lazy.

People with an actual laziness problem almost always get annoyed by these 11 things

1. Being asked to clarify a statement

Africa images via Canva

I’ll be honest, there are times when I find it annoying to clarify something. I just spent time explaining it, why didn’t you understand? However, when I take a step back, I realize it’s better to ask questions than to have someone do something they are unsure about. Plus, asking these questions makes for better listening skills.

If someone is annoyed when asked to clarify a statement they made, it’s clear they may have a laziness problem. They feel like it's a waste of their time to expand on something for others. They are too lazy to repeat themselves.

Advertisement

2. Having to repeat a task

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Picture this. You finish something at work that your boss asked you to do. Whether it was a design project or a written report, you put effort into it. When someone asks you to circle back and do it again, someone who has a laziness problem will be annoyed. They already put the effort in, and likely struggled to do so. There is no way they will want to do it again.

While some data suggests that repetitive tasks at work play a negative role in innovation, they are occasionally part of the job. A lazy person finds no value in doing the same thing more than once. Sometimes, doing the task just once felt overwhelming.

Advertisement

3. Needing to do something step-by-step

towfiqu barbhuiya via Canva

Lazy people often struggle with productivity. They’d rather do anything else than the task they must accomplish. As a result, they may want to cut corners. It’s not uncommon to try to find shortcuts, but many things require following the instructions closely. When someone is unusually lazy, they look for any way to avoid it.

When you just want to complete a task, it’s not always easy to stick with it as long as it requires. What separates a good worker from an unusually lazy one is how they check off each instruction box.

Advertisement

4. Being asked to teach someone

Icons8 Photos via Canva

Let’s say there is a new employee at work. You’ve been tasked with teaching them how to do an important task. How would you respond? Would you give them thorough instructions and walk them through it step-by-step? Or would you rush through it, annoyed that you have to show them? An unusually lazy person loses patience when teaching someone how to do something.

Lazy people lack motivation. It doesn’t change when they have to show others how to do things. Since they rush through their own tasks and dislike repeating themselves, this situation greatly annoys them.

Advertisement

5. Having to tackle things head-on

TONL from TONL Imagery via Canva

People who do not struggle with laziness take initiative. When they see something that needs to be done, they approach it logically. They take every step and ensure it is done correctly the first time around. When someone is unusually lazy, asking them to help with something can feel impossible. Starting a task is difficult for them. They’ll procrastinate instead of doing what they can to get things done.

A lazy person may not aspire to complete a task at all. If they are just procrastinating, then you know they at least have the desire to accomplish it. Lazy people may avoid doing something altogether, and when they do, they do not give it their full attention.

Advertisement

6. Double-checking their work

S from Vecteezy Images via Canva

When a lazy person rushes through something, convincing them to go back and double-check what they’ve done annoys them. They struggled through it the first time around; they certainly do not want to reflect on it. Once they finished what was asked of them, they stopped thinking about it. Going back and looking through feels impossible.

Someone with a laziness problem may have many voices playing in their head when they are doing something. Sometimes, they can be confused or apathetic, where they do not care about what they are doing. Whatever the reason may be, circling back to a task and double-checking they did everything right gets taken over by the voices of laziness in their head.

Advertisement

7. Being expected to plan in advance

bowie15 from Getty Images via Canva

There are pressures placed on us by society to always have a plan. We should be constantly thinking of our next move. For some, this feeling is overwhelming. Looking into the future can bring stress. When someone is lazy, however, they dislike plans because they impede their desire to do nothing. By making plans, they are committing to doing something. This is something they try to avoid at all costs.

By agreeing to do something, they are tied to completing it. Whether it’s doing something with a friend or agreeing to a work project with a tight deadline, these are things that bring stress to an unusually lazy person. They feel annoyed about having to do something when, in reality, they’d like an open schedule.

Advertisement

8. Having to clean up their messes

Vlada Karpovich from Pexels via Canva

Lazy people often avoid cleaning at all costs. To them, it takes too much effort to accomplish. It can be overwhelming to start. Lazy people may find this concept too off-putting and choose never to pick up their messes. It’s easier to let clutter build up than it is to thoroughly clean their space.

While we may view lazy people negatively, they are often bothered by their own messes, whether they admit it or not. “For people who struggle with chronic procrastination, home starts to feel less like a sanctuary of rest and more like a prison of self-frustration. Every mess, every pile, and every undone chore — however small — adds up quickly to feel like a visual reminder of your failures,” says Alicia H. Clark, Psy.D.

Advertisement

9. Needing to meet deadlines

Dean Drobot via Canva

Unusually lazy people are annoyed by deadlines. They struggle to meet them. It’s difficult for them to work in general, especially under a tight schedule. Lazy people are famous for choosing to work on something right around the deadline. It then causes them to rush and contribute work they are not proud of. If they were to start it earlier, they wouldn’t have to make the mad dash at the end. Instead, they choose to get annoyed by the deadline itself, not because they choose to avoid it.

Deadlines make lazy people feel overwhelmed. While for some, it can be a motivating factor. For the unusually lazy, it’s their worst enemy.

Advertisement

10. Making changes

StefanDahl via Canva

Coping with change is not easy. However, it is impossible for a lazy person. We’re not talking about serious life changes, but rather making changes to their everyday lives. It could be something small, like fixing a recipe when they forget an ingredient, or rewriting a text message after making a typo. Making mistakes doesn’t seem to faze them. What does, however, is having to fix what they’ve done.

Since they are unusually lazy, they get annoyed when they have to make changes. Going back and fixing something feels too much for them. They would rather avoid it completely.

Advertisement

11. Doing things without instant gratification

Alyibel from pixabay via Canva

If someone has a problem with laziness, they may be motivated by instant gratification. If they can complete a task and instantly reap the reward, they are happy to do it. Whether it’s posting on social media to get likes and comments or telling a joke to get laughs, they are happy to put effort into things that give them what they want. However, when working towards something that comes with time, they will feel less encouraged. Instead, they will put it off, if they do it at all.

They do not believe in delaying gratification. “Delaying gratification means prioritizing a long-term goal over an immediately achievable one. Resisting the temptation of instant gratification can yield significant benefits that outweigh the challenges,” says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.