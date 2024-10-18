As a mom, when your kids hit school age, there's somewhat of an unspoken expectation that you will join the Parent-Teacher Association or volunteer in your child's classroom.

Yet for many moms, especially those with full-time jobs, that's simply not feasible — or even desirable. As a result, another type of parent has been gaining popularity: Venmo moms.

Rather than volunteering in their child's classroom or signing up to be "room moms," these parents simply send money via Venmo for necessary food and supplies — and there is no shame in that! Or at least, there shouldn't be.

Here are 5 reasons to be proud of being a ‘Venmo mom’ who has no interest in joining the PTA:

1. There are class moms ready and willing to volunteer

While you may not want to spend your free time volunteering in the classroom — or even have time to spare — there are many parents out there who would love nothing more.

"There are moms that really want to do those things," Kristen Reynolds, co-host of the Long Island Tea podcast, said during a discussion about Venmo moms.

Many parents who choose to stay at home or sneak out of work for an hour or two appreciate the extra time with their kids that volunteering in the classroom allows. Let them have it.

2. The money you send is needed

Guess what? Those moms who volunteer need your money to buy supplies and organize activities. It may be less time-consuming to send a Venmo than actively volunteer, but it's just as necessary.

The fact is, the PTA cannot exist without funding, and that includes donations from families.

Class moms and Venmo moms work together to better their children's school environment, with everyone helping in the best way they can.

3. You'll be judged no matter what you do anyhow

Women are constantly under scrutiny, especially mothers.

Stay-at-home moms are looked down upon for not working, and working moms are looked down upon for not spending enough time on their kids.

There's always going to be someone judging you for how you parent, so don't let their criticism dictate how you behave. After all, there's no such thing as a perfect parent.

Whether you donate money or time, the important thing is that you care about your kids and help them in the way you can.

4. Your energy is limited

As challenging as it can be to admit, no one can do everything and be everywhere — even moms. Energy is limited, and if you stretch yourself too thin, your health will deteriorate. That benefits no one, your children included.

Every parent needs time away from parenting. There's no simpler way to put it. You cannot be there for your kids in all the ways you want to without prioritizing yourself now and again.

To be the best parent possible, you need rest. That's nonnegotiable. So, if volunteering at school doesn't fit into your jam-packed schedule, that's OK. Time to rest and recharge is far more important.

5. You are doing the best you can

You are not superwoman. The fact that you're even concerned that your Venmo mom tendencies aren't enough shows that you are dedicated to being a good parent.

Cut yourself some slack.

