People Who Actually Value Themselves & Don't Deal With Losers Do 9 Things That Set Them Apart

People can sometimes be people-pleasers. They want others to like them so much that they put up with unfair situations and lower their standards. But when someone values themselves and refuses to associate with losers or people who don't deserve their attention, they're already setting themselves apart from others.

Whether it's toxic people putting you down or others causing unnecessary damage to your emotional well-being, by prioritizing yourself and avoiding things that don't bring you joy, you're already ahead of the game.

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When people actually value themselves and don't deal with losers, they do things that set them apart

1. Getting rid of toxic friends

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Toxic friends come in many shapes and sizes. They could be toxic because they're constantly picking on you, or maybe it's because they never make an effort to see you. But people who value themselves don't put up with these kinds of friends. They cut them out of their lives altogether.

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Without having to support that bad friend, they can make space in their lives for friends who will truly appreciate them. When we have good friends to support us, we're putting our mental health first and deeply valuing ourselves.

2. Denying stressful invitations

One of the worst invitations you can get is a passive one. When someone says "you can come if you want," people worry it's just a polite invitation. This can make people feel like their friend doesn't actually care about them. Sometimes, accepting the invitation is more stressful than just saying no.

You might feel like a second option and wonder why they didn't invite you before. So, to protect your own peace, you decline the invitation. This indicates that you truly value yourself and don't have time to stress out about small things like that. Because, in the end, feeling unwanted by people we care about can affect how we see others.

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3. Taking time for themselves

We all want to make our friends feel supported and loved. Sometimes, it means spending a lot of time and energy on them. But when you spend too much time on others without self-care, it's draining.

People need alone time to recharge their social or emotional battery. When you get that energy back, you can return that vibe to others, feeling well rested and ready to help. But without that energy, you can't, because how can you pour from an empty cup?

While it's good to support your loved ones, it's more important to prioritize yourself. This way, you lower your stress and feel good when you do want social interaction.

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4. Treating others the way they treat them

The golden rule tells us that we should treat others the way we want to be treated. Unfortunately, when people follow this rule too strictly, they can end up getting stuck in toxic situations. They might not want to criticize a bad friend, but when they do the same back, it's not something anyone should put up with.

People who actually value themselves don't deal with losers who treat them poorly. Instead, they lead with empathy, and if someone won't return that same thing in their interactions, they don't need to stick around.

5. Setting boundaries

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The boundaries we set come from bad experiences we've already had. We don't want to end up getting hurt the same way we did before. Someone repeating those hurtful experiences might trigger you, even if the situation isn't as bad as it was in the past.

Not everyone knows your past or what bothers you. They might not be familiar with your experiences, so they won't know what situations to avoid. Some people feel nervous about creating these restrictions in their relationships, but when you value yourself, boundaries are the bare minimum.

Negative responses to boundaries are inevitable. Good friends respect those boundaries because they want you to feel happy and secure. Meanwhile, toxic people will find every excuse to cross the line.

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6. Telling others 'no'

While setting boundaries is helpful, we're still always experiencing new things. Different situations can come up that cause new pain. When you're in the moment and dealing with something bad, a person who values themselves and their feelings will use "no."

While some worry that doing this may push others away, dealing with losers just isn't the way to go. Instead of avoiding conflict, they actively address things as they come up. If something makes them uncomfortable, they verbalize it. They understand that protecting their peace is an ongoing effort, and they aren't giving up.

7. Avoiding internalizing pain

The losers who hurt us don't fully realize the impact of their words. For them, it could have been a passing comment or "just joking" with someone. But when a person is constantly told things that make them feel bad about themselves, they internalize them over time.

They might start to feel like the other person had a point and there's something wrong with them. But just because someone says mean things, it doesn't mean everyone feels that way. By learning to let go of these past hurts and the things that trigger them, they're showing the value they have in themselves, and that leads to happiness.

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8. Forgiving others

Forgiveness can be really hard, especially when it's someone we love who hurt us. Some people fear that if they forgive the person, they will keep making the same mistakes. While you shouldn't have to support someone who hurts you, your forgiveness isn't for them. Instead, it's for you.

Without forgiving someone, you keep holding on to anger, causing you to relive the same hurtful situation over and over again. When this happens, it's not entirely the other person hurting you anymore. By staying hurt and angry, you're hurting yourself.

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9. Focusing on happiness

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Rather than dwelling on someone who has hurt them, people who avoid losers and instead understand their value are intensely focused on their own happiness. They don't focus on what makes them sad or angry, but on what makes them truly joyful.

They don't let others bring them down with their bad behavior. They ignore someone else's words or actions, and focus on the good parts of their life. It could be their family or the community, but they simply don't have time to stay stuck in things that only hold them back.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.