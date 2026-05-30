The most emotionally intelligent people have real superpowers.

But they can be overlooked and taken advantage of in our current culture that demands access, availability, and hustle. With age, life experience, and perspective, emotionally intelligent people usually stop tolerating certain things. They start letting their superpowers add value to their lives, even if it means occasionally disappointing people with necessary boundaries and self-love.

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Emotionally intelligent people usually stop tolerating 10 things as they get older:

1. The pressure to stay busy all the time

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The creativity that emotionally intelligent people boast naturally often needs stillness and space to thrive. So, it's not unexpected that in our hustle culture that expects people to be busy all the time, emotionally intelligent people are often drained. They feel pressure to say "yes" all the time and to avoid the solitude they need, at their own expense.

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But the more they put their own needs aside, the more creativity and beautiful traits they stifle. They exist for other people and seek validation that doesn't serve them. At some point, the most emotionally intelligent people take a step back and realize just how draining this performance can be. They stop trying to fill their calendars and start saying "no" to protect their emotional and physical space.

2. Over-explaining their emotions to people

Emotionally intelligent people boast better well-being and life satisfaction because they understand their own personal needs and emotions. They know what they need and how they feel. It's that simple on paper, but it's something many people still struggle with.

As they get older, they often feel pressured to over-explain themselves to others. They're existing on a higher wavelength than most people, and to seek out connection, they feel the need to over-explain.

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Whether it's shaped by internal childhood trauma or external struggles with communication, they let people who don't deserve their attention and energy, but the more they notice the drain of these interactions and the entitlement of these people, the easier it is to exist without pressure to prove anything.

3. Always being expected to keep the peace

Emotionally intelligent people with strong regulation skills and social bonds are naturally empathetic, as a 2025 study explains. While there's a lot of joy in empathy and in bonding people closer together, creating meaning through connection can also urge people to absorb vibes that aren't theirs.

Emotionally intelligent people are often thrust into the role of peacemaker because they're sensitive and want to understand and support those around them. They want everyone to feel good and comfortable, but oftentimes overlook their own well-being and peace.

The more life experience they gain and the longer they exist in these peacemaker roles, the more they realize the toll it takes. They start investing in their own well-being, so they can show up for everyone a little bit better.

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4. Taking on everyone else's problems as their own

Emotionally intelligent people often struggle with being more attuned to group dynamics. It's a gift and a curse. They're socially aware, which allows them to read the room, but it also spotlights other people's negative emotions and struggles that others overlook.

Without boundaries and a sense of self-worth, they absorb all this contagious negativity and take on other people's emotions as their own, but as they become more self-aware and prioritize themselves, emotionally intelligent people begin to respond more empathetically while still protecting themselves. They help and support people, but not at the expense of their own energy.

5. Holding onto relationships they've clearly outgrown

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It's easy to hold onto relationships you've outgrown and to keep trying to make things work with people who don't value you. We have a human need to connect and belong, and sometimes it's easier to cling to the wrong people and spaces to fulfill it. As they get older, emotionally intelligent people realize that these misguided relationships end up draining them more than uplifting them.

They stop tolerating small talk and superficial relationships and put their energy into the deeper, more meaningful connections with people they actually enjoy being around.

6. Trying to force people to understand them

Intelligent people are often misunderstood. Especially for someone with an inner sensitivity and a preference for stillness, going out into a world that rewards overconfidence and loudness can feel destabilizing. Many emotionally strong, intelligent people spend their lives trying to prove to people that they're well-intentioned or worthy of understanding.

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However, some people want to label you with all kinds of untrue titles and traits. They want you to be arrogant or bad because it makes them feel better about themselves. They're projecting a sense of internal turmoil. As they get older, emotionally intelligent people walk away from these people. They stop fighting for validation and reassurance and start providing it for themselves.

7. Romanticizing someone's potential

Emotionally intelligent people are often attracted to deep connections and relationships. They want interactions to feel meaningful, even if they're sometimes focusing too much on someone's potential. As they get older, they stop tolerating unused potential.

They stop sticking around and showing up for people who don't give them the time of day. As their self-confidence grows over time, a study in Frontiers in Public Health finds that they stop wasting time on connections that aren't serving them.

They're okay spending time alone and letting go of relationships that don't serve them. They don't mind being less busy and having fewer social connections, especially with people who only bring them down.

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8. Taking everything personally

We all strive for self-respect and want to feel appreciated by others, but when we take things personally, even things meant to help us (or that have nothing to do with us at all) they can tarnish our self-respect and self-worth.

Someone canceling plans or giving you feedback doesn't mean they hate you, but it can take a surprisingly long time to really, truly understand that. Not everything is about you, and emotionally intelligent people finally have that perspective as they age.

9. Keeping pointless arguments alive

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With the intention of feeling seen or of changing someone's mind for the better, many emotionally intelligent people spend too much time arguing to win. They want stimulating, thoughtful conversations to resolve ongoing conflict, but end up pushing people away by trying to be right or to understand.

They don't build better well-being or physical health, because they're not truly fixing anything. They're just arguing for no reason and battling with people who don't deserve their attention. Some people intentionally misunderstand you to make themselves feel better. That's why emotionally intelligent people stop tolerating these arguments as they grow into themselves and their own self-worth.

10. Waiting for closure

So many of us get caught up in toxic relationships because we feel pressured to find closure, but the key to moving on isn't always waiting for things to settle; it's offering it to ourselves. Self-forgiveness is the only way to feel that resolve and improve mental health, according to Stanford Medicine experts.

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Emotionally intelligent people invest in their own self-worth by offering forgiveness and grace, then moving on. They don't keep letting other people back into their lives at their own expense. They let go, emotionally and literally, to protect themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.