We've all heard it: in order to truly love others, you must first learn how to love yourself. And it's true. Unless you show unconditional love to yourself, you won't allow others to truly love you either.

The challenge is that these days, our lifestyles are incredibly focused on achievement, comparing ourselves to others, and a desire to constantly do more. The result? We've become our own biggest critics, focusing on our mistakes and where we "could've done better" more than on our successes. So when we hear that the true love lies in first loving ourselves, we wonder how on earth we're supposed to move from constant self-criticism to unconditional love.

When I began this journey, I didn't even like myself very much. The thought of loving myself was almost laughable. Moving from self-criticism to self-love in one step is challenging, so it's important not to expect a drastic change overnight.

Your relationship with yourself is no different from any other in your life — it takes time, attention, and effort to make a change towards unconditional love. So give yourself time to build authentic self-love, step by step.

People who genuinely enjoy their own company have these 10 personality traits:

1. Self-acceptance

If freely loving yourself feels too far away, start with "acceptance." Accept yourself. Notice the times when you would normally criticize yourself, and instead, start saying, "That’s me, and that’s okay."

Research has found that the ability to enjoy one's own company is often a sign of a healthy and well-developed sense of self. It's not just about being alone, but about being comfortable and content with who you are, flaws and all.

2. Secure

In a world where people's value is judged on how they look, how much they earn, or what they've achieved in life, it often feels difficult to accept that simply being you gives you value.

You don't need anything more. You don't need to do anything more or be anything more than you are right now.

You were enough the moment you were born, and you will be enough every second of your entire life. Remind yourself every day: I am enough.

3. Compassion

We're taught to compare ourselves to those around us at such a young age. But when you start comparing yourself to others, you get sucked into conforming, competition and not feeling like you're enough. The truth is, your value is immeasurable and has nothing to do somebody else's value.

Judgment is just another form of comparing, and our judgment of others reflects the judgment we put on ourselves. So when you notice yourself judging someone, find ways to show them compassion instead. In offering to others, you'll likely find it much easier to extend compassion and understanding to yourself.

People who enjoy their own company typically have a well-developed internal sense of what feels right and don't require external validation for their decisions or worth. They are comfortable with who they are, embracing their individuality and valuing their internal sense of self-worth. Research argues that this clarity helps them resist being influenced by social pressures and unrealistic ideals often portrayed in media and through social comparison.

4. Respect

Any quality relationship involves respect and healthy, enforced boundaries. So respect yourself enough to compassionately let the people around you know what is and isn't okay with you. Don't be afraid to say "No" if you do actually mean no, because that's how you set healthy boundaries.

5. Grateful

In order to build a loving relationship with anybody, you need to appreciate them. Everyone enjoys hearing about the qualities you admire in them, and when you express gratitude to them.

First, take the time to acknowledge what you appreciate and love about yourself so you can eventually do the same for someone else. A 2016 study explained that Individuals who enjoy their own company often engage in regular self-reflection, analyzing their thoughts, feelings, and motivations. This self-awareness allows them to understand their strengths and weaknesses, leading to self-acceptance and a more realistic self-image.

6. Take care of themselves

Quality time is important in any relationship — your relationship with yourself is no different. Take time to enjoy things that really feel good to you.

Spend time learning to feel happy in your own company. Take yourself to the movies, spend time doing yoga, cook your favorite meal, or simply curl up on the sofa with your favorite book. The point is: make time for you.

7. Trust themselves

It's important to trust yourself to look after your best interests — don’t sacrifice your needs for the needs of those around you. Honor and prioritize the commitment you make to yourself. Healthily enforce your boundaries, and if someone fails to treat you well, be sure to step in and look after yourself. People who genuinely enjoy their own company tend to have high self-trust due to increased self-awareness, independence, and emotional resilience developed through spending time alone.

A 2023 study found that this solitude allows for introspection, self-discovery, and the building of intrinsic self-worth, leading to a greater sense of confidence and reliance on one's judgment.

8. Good communicators

Every great relationship relies on positive communication, so take the time to check in with yourself. When you do this be, sure to listen to yourself and pay attention to what you really want and need.

Remember: always speak to yourself in a loving way. How would you speak to someone you love? How can you speak to yourself in a more loving way?

9. Meet their own needs

Everyone has needs. And if you're going to love yourself unconditionally, you must make sure your needs get met. How? By meeting them yourself. Gethonest.

Do you need time to yourself? Are you feeling the need for more security and stability in your life? Do you need more adventure? Do you need to take some time to just "be"? How can you give yourself what you need?

Recent research found that individuals who enjoy solitude often have a clear and stable sense of who they are and what matters to them. They don't rely on others for validation and are less swayed by external influences, allowing them to make decisions based on their internal values.

10. Kind

We give the people we love space to make mistakes. We're compassionate of their challenges and appreciative of their efforts.

So remember to give yourself a little understanding while you learn how to truly love yourself. Since kindness is one of the keys to love, try to extend kindness to yourself everyday.

Ultimately, your relationship with yourself is like any other in life: it takes time and effort to build trust, learn to communicate and create a loving connection. And there's no better feeling than finally realizing you have a deeply loving, unconditional, mutually fulfilling relationship with yourself.

Claire Brummell is an international coach, mentor, and specialist in the fields of femininity, masculinity, dating, and relationships.