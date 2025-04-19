Your Strongest Sense Reveals Your Real-Life Superpower, According To Human Design

Human Design was created by Alan Krakower, who wrote a book on the subject using the pseudonym Ra Uru Hu. The practice combines many different concepts, including astrology, Myers-Briggs, I Ching, and even quantum physics, to offer insight into your personal psychology.

Leah McCloud is a Human Design expert known as @thedesignofyou on Instagram. In a recent post, she insisted that, according to Human Design, your strongest sense is incredibly revealing.

Here is your real-life superpower based on your strongest sense:

1. Smell

Jonathan Borba | Pexels

If smell is your strongest sense, you’ll be able to determine if something is right for you through your nose alone. "You have a sensitive nose that can smell out what’s good for you or not," McCloud wrote. "The smells you love can give you insight into what’s in alignment for you. Whether it’s food, people, or opportunities, you’ll notice a smell that either attracts you or turns you away.”

In other words, having smell as your strongest sense means that you can quite literally sniff out when something is right or wrong for you. Kate Good, a Human Design specialist, explained this further: “Tuning into how something smells to you — good, bad, interesting — helps your body calibrate itself to determine if that thing (or person) is beneficial to you in the moment.”

2. Taste

Similarly, having taste as your strongest sense means that you can taste whether things are good or bad for you. “You have a sensitive palette and can pick up on something by how it literally or figuratively tastes,” McCloud said. “If something or someone leaves a bad taste in your mouth, that is your signal to drop that thing. You also tend to have good taste: with music, art, people, places, food, etc.”

If something tastes good to you, that means that it’s good for you. The exact opposite can also be true. This doesn’t just refer to how things actually taste when you eat them, though. “You’re in a constant process of refining your palette and selecting things that provide the same satisfaction as an incredible bite of food,” Good noted. More than anything, this superpower has to do with how you perceive things.

3. Outer vision

Ennie Horvath | Pexels

In Human Design, vision is divided into inner and outer. If outer vision is your strength, then you’re drawn in by things that look nice to you. McCloud said, “You are sensitive to the aesthetics of your environment. You naturally see and make beauty in things. You can tell if something is in alignment with you by what you find visually appealing. You can use this gift to curate your environment and things to match your aesthetic.”

Outer vision might be the easiest sense to discern as a superpower, because you’re simply going by whether or not you like what you see. Of course, it comes with the added benefit of being able to surround yourself with things that you like to see, strengthening your outer vision even further. Use this to your advantage.

4. Inner vision

Inner vision is similar to outer vision, except it’s all about what you see on the inside. In other words, you’re using your mind instead of your eyes. “You are incredible at using the power of visualization in your life,” McCloud explained. “Closing your eyes and imagining what a meal, outfit, situation, relationship, or opportunity sounds like, feels like, or looks like is very typical for you. It can help you figure out what’s in alignment for you.”

Inner vision is interesting because it’s a bit of a mix of all of the other senses. You can mentally see, smell, taste, or feel something. In this way, it’s almost like your superpower comes from a combination of different senses. Whatever comes to you mentally tells you what you should go after and what you should avoid.

5. Feeling

Alexy Almond | Pexels

Feeling in Human Design actually isn’t the same as physical touch. Instead, it’s all about your intuition. “Your superpower is your innate ability to feel,” McCloud said. “You may say things like, ‘I have a good/bad feeling,’ or, ‘I can’t explain it, I just have a feeling.’ You simply have to trust that your feelings are guiding you to what is right and wrong for you, even when it’s not logical.”

YourTango contributor and spiritual coach Aimee Leigh explained that there are ways to sharpen your intuition and make it easier to trust your gut. This includes journaling, expressing gratitude, forgiving yourself, and practicing mindfulness.

6. Touch

Touch is exactly what it sounds like — the feeling when you physically touch something. According to McCloud, “You are sensitive to how things feel when you touch them. It’s … important to like the feeling of things, whether it’s food, materials, or textures of things. You can determine whether something is right for you based on how it feels when you touch it.”

It’s a bit strange to think that touching something could tell you whether it’s in alignment with you or not, but it is possible. If your sense of touch is particularly strong, your superpower will be knowing if something is meant for you based on the way it feels. Good described this as “[picking] up information from the tactile experience of life.” Textures and fabrics are more than just facts to you — they’re your lifeline.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.