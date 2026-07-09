People Who Secretly Love Running Errands Alone Usually Have 7 Unexpected Traits

Errands can be exhausting and boring, no matter how necessary they are. Getting groceries or taking your car to the shop is just a recipe for resentment and frustration.

Many people will take a loved one along as moral support. It can be fun to chit-chat while looking through produce and make the time go more quickly. That said, there's a select group of people who hear their loved ones' offers to come along and quietly groan to themselves. As much as they may love spending time with those people doing other things, people with particular personality traits secretly truly enjoy the time spent by themselves when they are running errands alone.

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If someone secretly loves running errands alone, they probably have these unexpected traits

1. They don't like small talk

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People who live with their partner or parents, or maybe even a roommate, already spend enough time together sharing the details of their day-to-day life. This leaves little to talk about while out running menial tasks, which makes us resort to small talk.

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Small talk doesn't necessarily have to look like mentioning the weather or reporting your observations from people-watching. It can be simple comments about the dress you just picked out, or gossip that doesn't really pertain to you (nor interest you).

People who prefer to shop alone and who may be too nervous to admit it would prefer silence to shallow commentary. They view the time spent running errands as precious. These people are often deep thinkers who enjoy the intellectual stimulation of intense conversation. They may get easily annoyed by the banal chatter, seeing it as a waste of their time.

2. They typically have their head in the clouds

In the silence we experience while out doing tasks, our brains have a prime chance to think. For some, this can be a nightmare. If you're an anxious person, it can be the perfect environment to spiral, especially since chores can be stressful.

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People who enjoy shopping alone see this moment of silence as the perfect moment to generate new ideas or daydream. Since they're completing a task that doesn't require much thought and is usually planned in advance, they're able to go through the motions while mulling things over in their heads.

Part of the reason these solo-shoppers are so pleased with this time for imagination is the positive effect it has on levels of happiness. Daydreaming can create a state of mental relaxation that reduces anxiety and allows us to do some of our most productive thinking.

3. They know what they want without question

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Those who bring along a friend while running errands usually look to them for a second opinion. "Should I get this shirt or this one?" or "Is this too much money?" are usually questions asked of their loved ones to feel supported in their decisions.

But solo-shoppers are on a mission, and they know what they want. They don't want anyone interjecting with their thoughts and feelings. They're determined to get the task done, and they don't need to ask anyone about it.

These big, unwavering desires are likely a product of their daydreaming. When you have time to think over what you want, natural doubts will sort out wants from needs. While this can be a great attribute, it may also lead to impulsive buying. Since they are relying on their own opinions, this can create the illusion that their purchase is valid.

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4. They want to just listen to the music

Solo-shoppers treat their errands as an opportunity to do the things they love. If you're a music lover, you likely love to make the most of your errands with nonstop music.

When others are in the car, we're more mindful about what type of music we're playing, if any at all. It's considered rude to blast your favorite song without the other person consenting, and most of the time, they'll want to talk.

Many stores play music to get people to spend more, and maybe a music lover would just be happy to have a soundtrack to their shopping. However, most would prefer to listen to their own tunes rather than a company-curated playlist, which often streams songs we've heard too much on the radio.

It's become more and more common for people to bring headphones or earbuds to the store to help them focus and boost their mood, which may otherwise be brought down during stressful errands.

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5. Solo-shoppers are extremely self-sufficient

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It should come as no surprise that those who enjoy running errands alone can maximize their productivity. These people have all the tools they need to get their tasks done smoothly and quickly. Rather than relying on their company for support or advice, they use their own emotional regulation skills and past experiences to assess how best to tackle any hiccups.

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Many people learn to love running errands alone after learning how capable they are. The solitude during this time is the perfect opportunity to become more resilient and more comfortable in your own company.

6. They want to go on their own time

Whether it's when they leave the house or how long they spend out in public, people who enjoy running errands on their own like to do so on their own terms.

When you're shopping with others, you have to be mindful of their schedule, too. But when you're alone, you can go as fast or as slow as you'd like. You know your schedule better than anyone, and heading out to run an errand without waiting for someone else can make things much more efficient.

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This may show up in other aspects of their life. They want to work on things at whatever pace they decide, without the rush of a deadline. These same people are often the ones with their own businesses, which means they are their own bosses, or who work freelance. They prefer control over their time and don't want to race the clock when completing tasks, ranging from picking up ingredients for dinner to typing out a business document.

7. They are introverted

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Let's face it, not everyone is extroverted. In this day and age, the new norm is constant socialization. Many people would prefer to recharge by seeing their family members or going out with their partners. The communication and company help them feel less alone and improve their overall well-being.

But for introverts, having that golden quiet time is the key to recharging. The moments of silence help them think, and there's no pressure to push themselves out of their comfort zone. Apart from the brief interactions with employees at shops or possibly customers, running errands solo is the perfect time to step away from their circle and refresh their senses without being in absolute isolation.

While wanting to shop alone is not exclusive to introverts, it's certainly more common amongst them. Even extroverts can get tired of the constant noise and may need to replenish their energy. Regardless of which end of the spectrum they come from, solo shoppers need a task-oriented day or two to get some much-needed alone time.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human-interest, and relationships.